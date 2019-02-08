SPIRIT LAKE -- The last time West played a game, the Wolverines beat Heelan last Friday by 19 points.
Even though it's been a week since the Wolverines played, they still won in impressive fashion on Friday as West defeated Spirit Lake 65-29.
It was the sixth straight win for West, which improves to 14-4 on the season. Spirit Lake fell to 9-11 on the season.
Adien Belt led West with 13 points. Cliff McCray added 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Micah McWell chipped in 11 points.
West plays at Le Mars on Saturday.
Luke Sidles led Spirit Lake with seven points.