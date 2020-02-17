After losing Wade Mitchell, Woodbury Central recovers to qualify for state wrestling duals

"They are super excited about it and they should be. It's a great accomplishment," Woodbury Central coach Jake Thomas said. "We had one vision in July and then in November ... the lineup looked different. A bunch of those guys stepped up. We will be better for it but it was a stark contrast at the start. This team, a lot of guys grew a lot this year and took their times stepping up. Avoca was our third dual we won by a point this year."

The regional dual win over AHSTW was proof of how the team came through at the right times this season. Monahan bumped up to 170 pounds and got a major decision against No. 10-ranked Seth Kiesel. Ty Dennison got a 3-2 decision at 220. Klingensmith won by fall in 50 seconds.

That pulled Woodbury Central within eight points at 33-25. Tristen Jessen, a state qualifier last season who missed out on getting to districts this season, had one of the biggest matches of his career. The sophomore pinned Joel Sampson, who has been ranked at times this season and is 34-7, in 3:39. Those six points and a forfeit at 138 put Woodbury Central up 37-33.

Then freshman Kyan Schultzen had to face Garrison Gettler, who had 28 wins on the season. Schultzen almost beat Gettler but lost 8-7. However, it was only three points for AHSTW, which gave Woodbury Central the one-point win.