After losing Wade Mitchell, Woodbury Central recovers to qualify for state wrestling duals

The Woodbury Central wrestling team was dealt a crucial blow before the season even began.
While the Wildcats were ranked in the top-10 by both iawrestle.com and The Predicament, they were also a bit inexperienced with a few freshmen expecting to fill roster spots. Still, Woodbury Central was going to return a state champion, a state runner-up (Beau Klingensmith) and a state qualifier (Tristen Jessen) along with a seasoned senior (Nate Monahan).
But the Wildcats returning state champion never got to take the mat this season. During the football state quarterfinals, Wade Mitchell suffered a knee injury. Mitchell found out he tore his ACL, meaning the UNI wrestling recruit was going to miss his senior season on the mat.
It was a tough blow but the Wildcats didn't let Mitchell's injury define their season.
With Mitchell taking on a mentor role for the Wildcats and Klingensmith and Monahan leading the way, Woodbury Central improved each week and earned a spot in the regional duals.
The Wildcats went on to beat AHSTW by the narrowest of margins, 37-36, in the first round and qualified for the Class 1A state duals, which start Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, with a 57-20 win over Mount Ayr.
Then four days later, Woodbury Central qualified five wrestlers - Klingensmith (126), Monahan (152), freshmen Ryder Koele (106) and Max McGill (145) and junior Brackett Locke (120) - qualified for the traditional state tournament.
"They are super excited about it and they should be. It's a great accomplishment," Woodbury Central coach Jake Thomas said. "We had one vision in July and then in November ... the lineup looked different. A bunch of those guys stepped up. We will be better for it but it was a stark contrast at the start. This team, a lot of guys grew a lot this year and took their times stepping up. Avoca was our third dual we won by a point this year."
The regional dual win over AHSTW was proof of how the team came through at the right times this season. Monahan bumped up to 170 pounds and got a major decision against No. 10-ranked Seth Kiesel. Ty Dennison got a 3-2 decision at 220. Klingensmith won by fall in 50 seconds.
That pulled Woodbury Central within eight points at 33-25. Tristen Jessen, a state qualifier last season who missed out on getting to districts this season, had one of the biggest matches of his career. The sophomore pinned Joel Sampson, who has been ranked at times this season and is 34-7, in 3:39. Those six points and a forfeit at 138 put Woodbury Central up 37-33.
Then freshman Kyan Schultzen had to face Garrison Gettler, who had 28 wins on the season. Schultzen almost beat Gettler but lost 8-7. However, it was only three points for AHSTW, which gave Woodbury Central the one-point win.
"Tristan had a tough day at sectionals so it would've been pretty easy for him to mail it in. Pinning Sampson at regionals, that was a huge pin for Tristan," Thomas said. "Kyan hung on in a match where we were giant underdogs. It felt like we were trying to find our way all year. I don't know if we ever 100 percent did but it came together that night and that was an awesome experience for those guys."
Woodbury Central is the No. 8 seed going into the 1A state duals and faces No. 1 Don Bosco in the first round.
As usual, Mitchell will be at the dual to cheer on his teammates against Don Bosco and the other two teams the Wildcats will face at the state duals. Despite not being able to wrestle this season, Mitchell hasn't missed a workout or a practice this season.
"Another state title and 50 wins would've had an impact but the impact he had this year, investing in these guys has maybe paid more dividends over the next three to four years," Thomas said. "Wade goes about it the right way and he found a way to make a giant impact without stepping on the scale once. He hasn't missed a high school practice since fifth grade. It would've been super weird not having him in the room."
After the state duals, the attention turns to the traditional state tournament, which starts on Thursday. Many eyes will be on Klingensmith, a junior who is already a two-time state semifinalist and a state runner-up from last season.
However, Klingensmith is going to state tournament coming off a loss. Klingensmith, who is ranked No. 3 at 126 pounds, lost a 2-1 decision in the district title match to Logan-Magnolia's Wyatt Reisz, ranked No. 7.
"(Saturday) is over. That was a tough kid. I think it's just minor adjustments, technical things and letting go of expectations that Beau carries around," Thomas said. "He's as hyped of a guy and as decorated as one that we've had. Not a whole lot of guys have gone through that. He's a tremendous athlete and competitor. Just wrestle how he is capable of. That (district match) was a glorified practice, a six-minute workout. State medals go to those who put a tournament together."
Monahan qualified for the state tournament for the first time and is ranked No. 8 at 152 pounds.
"I think bracket wise, Nate is in a great spot," Thomas said. "I think being there Wednesday will help get the nerves out. We expect Nate to be on the podium and hoping he can make a run all the way to the finals."
Koele and McGill may be freshmen but Thomas knew both had this kind of potential.
"I was excited about them coming in. Max is an explosive guy and we are trying to get him to not rely on the big move and get the technique. If he does that, he is always dangerous," Thomas said. "Ryder is a little more measured and really consistent and is one of our best guys on top in terms of staying busy. Making it is a nice accomplishment for those guys. Even experiencing it should help them going forward."
Locke goes into the state tournament with 33 wins. He made the state tournament after pinning Tri-Center's Connor Attkisson, who had 36 wins, in 3:13.
"He is explosive. Pinning Attkisson hopefully shows he is on that level," Thomas said. "That's a kid that is looking for a deep run and Brackett is out there scoring on him. Now we see what happens out there. It's a good moment for him."
No matter what happens, Woodbury Central made it deeper into the postseason than anyone could've expected after losing Mitchell. And the team has what Thomas thinks is a bright future ahead.
"We will have five state qualifiers back and Ty Dennison is on that level," Thomas said. "We will bring in a couple of freshmen who will help. It's an exciting time to be around our program."