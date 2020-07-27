After one year absence, Akron-Westfield returns to state

Colt said the team has made the key adjustments at the plate this season.

"I think as the years go by from freshman year to the sophomore year to the junior year to the senior year, they start recognizing changeups and doing a better job of swinging at good pitches instead of swinging at a lot of pitches," Colt said. "If we are disciplined at the plate and somehow put the ball in play and are fortunate enough to find an opening in the infield or outfield, then we will challenge them. If we are unable to do that, it's going to be an uphill battle the entire game."

The Westerners have an ace pitcher of their own with Nielsen.

A season after splitting time with Meinen in the circle, Nielsen has separated herself from a pack of four pitchers Colt trusts. Nielsen had a 2.33 ERA last season with 129 strikeouts but also 47 walks in 99 1/3 innings.

In 90 2/3 innings this season, Nielsen has cut her walks to 22 and her WHIP has dropped from 1.28 to 0.83 as opponents are only batting .154 against her.

Nielsen has 125 strikeouts and a 1.24 ERA as she has been the winning pitcher in 13 of the Westerners 17 victories.

"I think her control is better this year. That has been a big key for her success," Colt said. "if she can continue to hit her sports and keep her spin going, we can keep their batters off a bit. That's all we can hope for."

