After one year absence, Akron-Westfield returns to state

A one-year absence from the IGHSAU state softball tournament was enough for Akron-Westfield.
The Westerners are a familiar face at the state tournament so it was a bit of an unusual situation when their season ended in the Class 1A regional quarterfinals last year to Gehlen Catholic, which later earned a trip to Fort Dodge.
But the Westerners are back in their usual spot as they got their payback with a 9-2 win over Gehlen Catholic to qualify for the 1A state tournament for the 15th time in the last 18 seasons.
"It's always exciting to get back there," longtime Akron-Westfield head coach Todd Colt said. "Typically it's new kids, new parents, new grandparents and new aunts and uncles so the excitement is still there."
The 17-2 Westerners earned the No. 6 seed and they face a program that is starting to make the trip to Harlan Rogers Sports Complex an annual tradition. Akron-Westfield faces 16-1 Clarksville. The No. 3-Indians have been at state in three of the past four years. Last season Clarksville lost to Collins-Maxwell in the state championship game, 4-3.
Akron-Westfield's game against Clarksville is at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Fort Dodge.
The Indians return a good amount of that team including senior pitcher Kori Wedeking, who has 178 strikeouts in 89 innings pitched and a 0.24 ERA.
To get to the state tournament, Akron-Westfield faced one of the best pitchers in Northwest Iowa in Rylee Schnepf and the Westerners were able to score nine runs on her in the regional championship game.
"Clarksville is a very, very good team. They score a lot of runs and they give up very few," said Colt, who won his 600th game this season. "That definitely helps (facing Schnepf). We know that Wedeking will make you chase out of the strike zone and we have to be very, very disciplined at the plate."
Very few pitchers have been able to slow down Akron-Westfield's offense. This comes a year after Colt thought the team left too many runs on the board.
Akron-Westfield's season started the season with a 13-1 victory over MMCRU and that began a string of eight straight games with at least 10 runs scored. In 19 games, Akron-Westfield scored at least 10 runs and were held under five runs only four times.
Senior Jaden Harris leads the Westerners with a .544 average and she's scored a team-high 28 runs with 17 stolen bases. Freshman Katie Johnson is batting .429 with 19 runs scored and senior Alayna Mullinix is batting .392 with 17 RBIs. Junior Hailey Wilken has a team-high 20 RBIs with a .389 average. Sophomores Chloee Colt, Aubie Hartman and Megan Meinen are all batting .333 and sophomore Natalie Nielsen is batting .320. Senior Autumn Bundy has driven in 16 runs.
Colt said the team has made the key adjustments at the plate this season.
"I think as the years go by from freshman year to the sophomore year to the junior year to the senior year, they start recognizing changeups and doing a better job of swinging at good pitches instead of swinging at a lot of pitches," Colt said. "If we are disciplined at the plate and somehow put the ball in play and are fortunate enough to find an opening in the infield or outfield, then we will challenge them. If we are unable to do that, it's going to be an uphill battle the entire game."
The Westerners have an ace pitcher of their own with Nielsen.
A season after splitting time with Meinen in the circle, Nielsen has separated herself from a pack of four pitchers Colt trusts. Nielsen had a 2.33 ERA last season with 129 strikeouts but also 47 walks in 99 1/3 innings.
In 90 2/3 innings this season, Nielsen has cut her walks to 22 and her WHIP has dropped from 1.28 to 0.83 as opponents are only batting .154 against her.
Nielsen has 125 strikeouts and a 1.24 ERA as she has been the winning pitcher in 13 of the Westerners 17 victories.
"I think her control is better this year. That has been a big key for her success," Colt said. "if she can continue to hit her sports and keep her spin going, we can keep their batters off a bit. That's all we can hope for."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!