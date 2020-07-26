After season-opener slipup, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley bounces back to return to state

A 12-0 loss to start to the season didn't exactly put out the vibes that Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley was going to return to the state tournament after a two-year absence.
While the loss to West Lyon stung at the time, it ended up just being a blip on the radar for the Nighthawks, who only lost one more game the rest of the regular season.
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley scored 16 runs against Spirit Lake in the regional championship game to advance to the Class 3A state tournament in Fort Dodge where the Nighthawks will take on Davenport Assumption at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday on Dodger Diamond at Harlan Rodgers Sports Complex.
The season-opener against the Nighthawks and the Wildcats was supposed to be a battle of the top two teams in the Siouxland Conference right away to start the season.
Instead, the game lasted all of three innings with the Nighthawks failing to get a hit as the Wildcats scored four runs in the second and eight in the third for the 12-0 victory.
The loss was a punch in the gut for a Nighthawk team that has won at least 21 games in each season over the past decade.
"We knew that wasn't us. I think we were a little shell-shocked," BH/RV coach Sara Friedrichsen said. "We were a little disappointed with our effort and our fight. We just flat-out got it taken to us. I think that sent a message to the girls. Reality hit hard that we have to bring our best game every night."
For the seniors, it was a sign that they had to step up. The Nighthawks did lose seniors Brianna Kleinwolterink, Taylor Richter, Keely Swanson and Erika Pottebaum so it took a game like the West Lyon one to show the 2020 seniors they needed to step up.
Friedrichsen said the senior group of Charli Bomgaars, Brooke Zylstra, Lizzy Blum, Aubrie Hoekstra and Ashayla Soodsma stepped up.
"You get used to having leaders on the team and I think some of our upperclassmen weren't maybe prepared or ready to be in that position," Friedrichsen said. "They relied on the players above them and I think (that West Lyon game) really got to them and showed them this is us and our time."
It didn't take long for the Nighthawks to bounce back. The next game was a back-and-forth battle with Sheldon, which knocked off West Lyon later in the season and gave BH/RV another tough game in the region semifinals. The Nighthawks had a one-run lead until Sheldon tied the game in the sixth.
BH/RV then scored four runs in the top of the seventh for an 11-7 victory, which sparked a 10-game winning streak for the Nighthawks.
"They responded extremely well," Friedrichsen said. "It was a back-and-forth game and we finally gave ourselves some distance in the top of the seventh and held in the bottom, which has been the story of our year. That was the game that the girls needed."
During the 10-game winning streak, the Nighthawks scored at least 10 runs in six of those. The streak was snapped by West Sioux in a 10-0 loss but BH/RV bounced back with a 5-1 win over Le Mars, which qualified for the 4A state tournament.
The Nighthawks played the Orabs in another back-and-forth game in the region quarterfinals. Sheldon took the lead in the top of the seventh but BH/RV got the walk-off win.
After that, the 15th-ranked Nighthawks knocked off the 13th-ranked Estherville-Lincoln Central 5-2 and then traveled to 12th-ranked Spirit Lake, a team that ended BH/RV's season the last two years. Before that, the Nighthawks had a three-year run at state from 2015 to 2017.
In a back-and-forth game, the Nighthawks put it away with a six-run seventh inning for a 16-10 victory to return to state.
Now the 14-2 Nighthawks, the No. 7 seed at the state tournament, face No. 2-seed Davenport Assumption (19-5) in the opening round.
"We have nothing to lose," Friedrichsen said. "There is no pressure on us and I think the girls love a challenge and this is a big-time challenge. I think the girls feel honored to make it to Fort Dodge and be one of the eight teams to keep playing. They are not taking it for granted in practices and are getting ready for it.
"We've got a tremendous dugout and our bench players are dialed in. The atmosphere that we bring to a diamond is fun. It's loud in a positive and encouraging way and the practices and scrimmages are that way. Everyone knows their role and they play it to the best of their ability."
Offensively, the Nighthawks have been shutout the two times but those were the only two times this season they were held under five runs in a game.
Zylstra leads the team with a .500 batting average, two triples, two home runs and 27 RBIs to go along with six doubles and 19 runs scored. Junior Emma Zoet is batting .477 with 18 runs scored and Bomgaars followed with a .473 average with a team-high 25 runs scored with five doubles. Sophomore Jewel Bergstrom is batting .444 and Blum is batting .444 with 17 runs scored and a team-high eight doubles. Freshman Jenny Luevano is batting .375 with 15 RBIs.
"We have a lot of different threats," Friedrichsen said. "We can get on using our speed and we can execute small ball. If we need a base hit to score a run, we have hitters for that. What's been impressive is everyone bought in and no matter where we are at in the lineup, we have batters that can put down a bunt or get a hit."
Blum has thrown 96 of the team's 100 innings this season. She's thrown two shutouts and has held teams to three runs or less six times this season. Blum has a 3.06 ERA with 111 strikeouts.
"We trust her. The ball is in her hands," Friedrichsen said. "She has a lot of trust in her defense and that's key and that's been crucial in getting through some of the close moments we've been in."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!