After season-opener slipup, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley bounces back to return to state

During the 10-game winning streak, the Nighthawks scored at least 10 runs in six of those. The streak was snapped by West Sioux in a 10-0 loss but BH/RV bounced back with a 5-1 win over Le Mars, which qualified for the 4A state tournament.

The Nighthawks played the Orabs in another back-and-forth game in the region quarterfinals. Sheldon took the lead in the top of the seventh but BH/RV got the walk-off win.

After that, the 15th-ranked Nighthawks knocked off the 13th-ranked Estherville-Lincoln Central 5-2 and then traveled to 12th-ranked Spirit Lake, a team that ended BH/RV's season the last two years. Before that, the Nighthawks had a three-year run at state from 2015 to 2017.

In a back-and-forth game, the Nighthawks put it away with a six-run seventh inning for a 16-10 victory to return to state.

Now the 14-2 Nighthawks, the No. 7 seed at the state tournament, face No. 2-seed Davenport Assumption (19-5) in the opening round.

"We have nothing to lose," Friedrichsen said. "There is no pressure on us and I think the girls love a challenge and this is a big-time challenge. I think the girls feel honored to make it to Fort Dodge and be one of the eight teams to keep playing. They are not taking it for granted in practices and are getting ready for it.