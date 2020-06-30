Akron-Westfield softball hands West Lyon its first loss

Then in the eighth, Akron-Westfield had runners on first and second with one out but Chloee Colt was caught too far off second for the second out. Megan Meinen went to second on the rundown and tried to score when Aubrie Hartman singled to left.

Langenhorst’s throw from left was right on the mark and Rentschler tagged out Meinen to keep the game tied at 1-1.

West Lyon had its chance to end the game in the bottom of the eighth with runners on first and second with only one out. Nielsen got a strikeout and even though runners advance based on a wild pitch, Nielsen then got a flyout to deep center to keep the game tied at 1-1.

Autumn Bundy led off the ninth for Akron-Westfield and reached on a throwing error by third baseman Randi Childress. But with Bundy on second with one out, Childress fielded a sharp ground ball and got the out at first. Then another sharper grounder was hit to Childress and she got the third out on the throw to first to keep the game tie at 1-1.

West Lyon fell short of ending the game in the 10th. Childress reached base on an infield single. She later made it to third and with the bases loaded and two out, Kramer hit a short fly ball to right field. Megan Meinen charged in and dove, just getting to it in time to catch the ball for the third out.

In the bottom of the 11th, Langenhorst reached on an error and went to second on Gramstad’s infield single with one out. Childress followed with a single to center and Langenhorst tried to score. Colt’s throw was on the mark as Alayna Mullinix made the tag to keep it a 1-1 game. Nielsen got a groundout to send the game to the 12th.

