Akron-Westfield softball rolls in opener

“We were young last year at the plate, so I was hoping our hitters would come through a little bit as they aged,” Colt said. “It’s a little early to tell but I was happy with how we hit the ball.”

Alayna Mullnix swung the big bat for A-W, No. 12 in the preseason Class 1A rankings. The catcher rapped an RBI single in the first and a two-run double in the second, scoring twice.

Harris had three hits, knocked in two and scored a couple of runs while Autumn Bundy contributed a single, double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Akron-Westfield sent 10 batters to the plate during the six-run second inning after it staked Nielsen to a 4-0 first-inning lead.

Chloee Colt rapped a one-out single, stole second and scored on a Harris single to center, making it 5-0. Nielsen followed with an RBI single to center and after a walk, another two runs scored on a throwing error.

Mullnix had her RBI double and make the score 10-0, racing home on another Royals error.

Losing pitcher Molly Reuter also walked six batters, including three in the bottom of the fourth. The game ended on a bunt single by Aubie Hartman with the bases loaded.