Akron-Westfield softball rolls in opener

AKRON, Iowa – Akron-Westfield came out on top on the scoreboard in a War Eagle Conference softball game with MMCRU here Monday night.
Everyone, however, was a winner as the Iowa high school softball and baseball seasons got underway.
The last time any Iowa prep teams convened for a sporting event of any kind was the boys state basketball tournament. Shortly thereafter, the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down.
“It’s really fun for the players and fans to be back at the ballpark,” Akron-Westfield Coach Todd Colt said. “Even though it’s going to be a short season, there’s going to be a lot of good softball played in Northwest Iowa.”
Monday’s 13-1 victory in four innings was a small sample size, but Akron-Westfield looks like it could be right in the thick of things.
The Westerners collected 12 hits in the shortened contest while Natalie Nielsen and Jaden Harris split time in the pitching circle.
Nielsen, a sophomore, worked two perfect innings while Harris pitched the final two, allowing a run on three hits.
Seven of the nine Akron-Westfield batters got at least one hit. A-W scored four runs in the first, six in the second and one in the third. Then, after MMCRU got on the board in the top of the fourth, the Westerners ended it by the 12-run rule with two runs in the bottom half.
“We were young last year at the plate, so I was hoping our hitters would come through a little bit as they aged,” Colt said. “It’s a little early to tell but I was happy with how we hit the ball.”
Alayna Mullnix swung the big bat for A-W, No. 12 in the preseason Class 1A rankings. The catcher rapped an RBI single in the first and a two-run double in the second, scoring twice.
Harris had three hits, knocked in two and scored a couple of runs while Autumn Bundy contributed a single, double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Akron-Westfield sent 10 batters to the plate during the six-run second inning after it staked Nielsen to a 4-0 first-inning lead.
Chloee Colt rapped a one-out single, stole second and scored on a Harris single to center, making it 5-0. Nielsen followed with an RBI single to center and after a walk, another two runs scored on a throwing error.
Mullnix had her RBI double and make the score 10-0, racing home on another Royals error.
Losing pitcher Molly Reuter also walked six batters, including three in the bottom of the fourth. The game ended on a bunt single by Aubie Hartman with the bases loaded.
“Tonight was a good night overall,” Colt said. “We had different pitchers throw several different innings. Early in the year you just like to give everyone some quality innings. They put the ball in play so we had a chance to work on some defense. Overall, the kids played well and I’m pleased with their effort.”
A young Akron-Westfield squad finished 21-13 overall last season but was unbeaten at 11-0 in the War Eagle Conference.
Mya Holmes led off the MMCRU third with a single. Kristina Goth doubled with one out in the fourth and scored her team’s only run on a throwing error.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!