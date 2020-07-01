Akron-Westfield, West Lyon play 13-inning instant classic

LARCHWOOD, Iowa -- On paper, the Akron-Westfield and West Lyon softball teams looked similar.
Both were undefeated and ranked No. 8 in their classes (West Lyon in 2A, Akron-Westfield in 1A) and each played a tough schedule.
What ensued on Tuesday was a game between two evenly-matched teams.
Tuesday’s game lasted 13 innings and while the score was 2-1 in favor of Akron-Westfield, it had plenty of fireworks with the final one coming in the top of the 13th.
Akron-Westfield’s Natalie Nielsen just beat the tag at home to give the Westerners a 2-1 lead, which was the winning score.
Akron-Westfield improved to 11-0 and West Lyon fell to 8-1.
“They are very athletic and made some incredible plays, we made some incredible plays,” Akron-Westfield coach Todd Colt said. “It’s a game of inches. We were very fortunate to come out of here. They are a quality team and these are the types of games we needed to be in at this time of year.
“That game could’ve gone either way. There wasn’t anything special that we did to win by one. It’s one of the best ball games I’ve been apart of in 19 years.”
The Wildcats had three different chances in extra innings to win the game. In the eighth inning, a fly ball to deep center ended the threat. Then in the 10th, a diving catch in right field by Megan Meinen prevented the winning run from scoring. And, in the 11th, a runner was thrown out at home by Chloe Colt to keep the game tied at 1-1.
“We competed well against one of the better teams in the state and hopefully we will learn from it,” Wildcats co-head coach Tony Kerkvliet said. “Tough non-conference game but it will be good for us in the end, hopefully.”
Both pitchers were on display in the game and each one went all 13 innings.
Last season as a freshman, Nielsen split time with Meinen. She had a 2.33 ERA in 99 ⅓ innings with 129 strikeouts. Opponents batted .202 against her but she did walk 47 batters for a 1.28 WHIP.
This season Nielsen has pitched a majority of Akron-Westfield’s innings as she has a 0.14 ERA in 49 ⅔ innings. She’s struck out 70 batters and has walked only eight for a 0.62 WHIP as opponents are only batting .128 against her.
Nielsen had 19 strikeouts in the 13-inning contest.
“Both pitchers kept their teams in the game all night long,” Colt said. “They got out of some jams, we got out of some jams. It was just an awesome game to be apart of.”
As a sophomore, Kramer was the No. 2 pitcher behind Riley Knobloch. Kramer threw 37 ⅓ innings with a 3.00 ERA.
Now as the Wildcats primary pitcher, Kramer has thrown 42 innings with 35 strikeouts. She has a 2.50 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP with only six walks. Opponents are only batting .228 against her.
Kramer had nine strikeouts and only one walk on Tuesday.
“She’s a competitor, she really she is. She keeps battling and does a good job,” Kerkvliet said. “She hits her spots pretty well and throws a changeup that keeps them off balance. She’s grown a lot. She was a good pitcher last year but she’s pretty darn good this year.”
Kramer has a defense she can trust, too, as the Wildcats have a .947 fielding percentage, the eighth-best mark in 2A.
The Wildcats defense was on display on Tuesday.
Shay Langenhorst threw out a runner from left field in the top of the eighth. In the fourth, Mallory Gramstrad caught a screaming line drive at short and Evy Knoblock tracked down a low line in center.
The ninth inning started when Randi Childress made an error at third, allowing the Westerners leadoff runner to get on. But Childress recovered and made back-to-back plays on sharp ground balls to third base to get the second and third outs to get out of the inning.
“That’s our motto, pick your head up and make the next play. She does a good job of doing that, too,” Kerkvliet said. “I was happy with our defense. I am the defensive coach so that makes me happy. There were a few plays we could’ve made but I think we were happy.”
Akron-Westfield came into the game with the best fielding percentage in the War Eagle Conference but the Westerners made five errors in the contest and had a couple more gaffs on the basepaths.
“We had some nice defensive plays and so did (West Lyon),” Colt said. “We are still growing. I am obviously very pleased with the way the season is going but we are still growing. There are some areas we are not real strong at right now and West Lyon kind of showed us tonight what we need to work on.
“We have things to work on.”
