Akron-Westfield, West Lyon play 13-inning instant classic

LARCHWOOD, Iowa -- On paper, the Akron-Westfield and West Lyon softball teams looked similar.

Both were undefeated and ranked No. 8 in their classes (West Lyon in 2A, Akron-Westfield in 1A) and each played a tough schedule.

What ensued on Tuesday was a game between two evenly-matched teams.

Tuesday’s game lasted 13 innings and while the score was 2-1 in favor of Akron-Westfield, it had plenty of fireworks with the final one coming in the top of the 13th.

Akron-Westfield’s Natalie Nielsen just beat the tag at home to give the Westerners a 2-1 lead, which was the winning score.

Akron-Westfield improved to 11-0 and West Lyon fell to 8-1.

“They are very athletic and made some incredible plays, we made some incredible plays,” Akron-Westfield coach Todd Colt said. “It’s a game of inches. We were very fortunate to come out of here. They are a quality team and these are the types of games we needed to be in at this time of year.

“That game could’ve gone either way. There wasn’t anything special that we did to win by one. It’s one of the best ball games I’ve been apart of in 19 years.”