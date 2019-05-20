MOVILLE, Iowa -- For the Akron-Westfield girls golf team, making it to the Class 1A state tournament isn't so much a goal, it's become expected really.
While the Westerners were once again one of the favorites to advance out of Monday's regional at Meadows Country Club in Moville, it was in doubt whether they were going to be the regional champions.
Woodbury Central was playing on their home course, potentially giving the Wildcats an edge to qualify for the state tournament for the second straight season.
For Akron-Westfield, it was more of the same. The Westerners had three golfers shoot under 100 and claimed the 1A regional title with a 378, qualifying for the state tournament for the sixth straight season.
The 378 is lower than the 388.5 the team averaged in two 18-hole matches this season. The Westerners averaged a 202 score in nine nine-hole matches.
"Considering the weather and the wind, I was pleased with our final score of the day," Akron-Westfield coach Todd Colt said. "I thought we managed the course really well. The girls have worked hard and we have a combination of some upperclassmen and some freshmen and things have just fallen in place for us at the end of the year."
Woodbury Central averaged a 390.5 in four 18-hole matches but Woodbury Central finished above its average with a 406 and had to wait until the last few scores came to see if a second-straight trip to state was in the cards.
Westwood's and Gehlen Catholic's scores shot up at the end and the Wildcats still easily qualified for state with a 406 to finish as the runner-up.
"That's the goal, to get there. We feel we can play better than we did today and we hope to down at state," Woodbury Central coach Jill Gallagher said. "Most of the girls are familiar with the course after playing there last year. This is a big step to go two years in a row. The team hadn't gone since the mid-1990's so it's quite an accomplishment. We will work this week to play our best once we are there."
Senior Sally Gallagher has been consistent all season and that continued on Monday as she fired an 81 to win the regional medalist honors. She won the tournament by six strokes.
"She did play well. I think she, too, would say that she can play better," Jill Gallagher said. "We are hoping that's what happens at the state tournament."
Hinton's Hannah Vondrak finished in fourth with a 95, Remsen St. Mary's Tori Galles was fifth with a 96 and Westwood's Makenna Harding and Remsen St. Mary's Sidney Tritz tied for sixth with a 98. All four qualified for the state golf meet.
The 1A state girls golf meet is May 28 through May 29 at the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown.
Senior Brooke Koele led the Westerners with an 87, good enough for a runner-up finish. Koele stepped up at the right time to lead Akron-Westfield to the regional title.
"She makes some bogeys and throws in a lot of pars. Her short game is very strong," Colt said.
Junior Alayna Mullinix followed with a 93 and that was good enough for third place. Junior Autumn Bundy shot a 98 and finished in a tie for sixth place. Freshman Taryn Wilken, the Westerners No. 6 golfer, rounded out the scoring with a 100. Kayla Johnson shot a 109 and Natalie Nielsen shot a 111.
"We had a goal today to shoot right around 380, so based on the weather, I am very pleased we are under 380 by a couple of strokes," Colt said.
After Sally Gallagher, Hanna Stratton and Maddie Schultz each shot a 106 and Sidnie Graff rounded out the scoring with a 113. Sidney Steffen added a 114 and Megan Warren shot a 119.
"I think conditions had a little to do with it even though the scores were not bad for the way that it was out there," Jill Gallagher said. "They were probably a little too fired up and just so hopeful to get back there. So now I hope they relax now that we are there and play their best at state. We are just happy to be going, back-to-back."
Westwood finished with a 430 and Gehlen Catholic was fourth with a 438.