Akron-Westfield's 5-0 lead not enough in extra inning loss to Clarksville

Clarksville put runners on second and third in the bottom half of the opening inning but pitcher Natalie Nielsen struck out Emma Poppe to get out of the jam.

The Westerners added to the lead in the third. With Bundy on third and Johnson on first, Alayna Mullinix laid down a bunt to score Bundy to go up 5-0.

From there, Clarksville started to clean up its defense after three errors helped the Westerners score their five runs.

"We knew going into this (Akron-Westfield) had a lot of slappers and a lot of bunters so our defense was going to have to work," Clarksville coach Katie Wedeking said. "After that first inning, I was like 'We have to clean it up.' That's what kills us every time are the errors. After that second inning, if we came back with a clean inning, the game was still ours and they came back."

Clarksville loaded the bases with no one out to start the third and Ainsley Lovrien brought in one run with a single. Poppe followed with a single to cut Akron-Westfield’s lead to two.

Janet Borchardt led off the sixth for Clarksville with a double and Kori Wedeking followed with an RBI single. Later in the inning, Wedeking scored on a double steal to tie the game at five with one out. Rachel Borchardt later singled to bring in the Poppe for the go-ahead run, 6-5.