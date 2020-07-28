Akron-Westfield's 5-0 lead not enough in extra inning loss to Clarksville

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- Akron-Westfield put itself in good position early with four runs in the top of the first.
At one point, the Westerners had a 5-0 lead, but it wasn’t enough as Clarksville was able to come all the way back to take a 6-5 lead late.
While the Westerners were able to tie it, they didn’t lead again as Clarksville got an inside-the-park home run to defeat Akron-Westfield 7-6 on Tuesday in a Class 1A state quarterfinal at Rogers Sports Complex.
"I don't think any lead is safe against them. They really hit the ball hard," Akron-Westfield coach Todd Colt said. "We made mistakes late in the game, they made mistakes early in game, they kind of evened out. It was as close as it was.
"Our goal coming into this game try to have a chance to win late in the game and we had a chance or two. Just didn't quite get it done. I am really pleased with the effort against a really quality team."
Akron-Westfield ends the season with a 17-3 record. It was the 15th trip in the last 18 seasons for the Westerners, who missed out on the state tournament last season.
"We gave it our best shot, it was just not quite enough tonight," Colt said. "We will try it again next year."
Akron-Westfield struck early. Megan Meinen hit a one-out single and Hailey Wilken drew a walk. A throwing error brought Meinen in. Then a bunt single by Katie Johnson scored Wilken. Autumn Bundy scored on a fielder’s choice and a sacrifice bunt brought in courtesy runner Troi Nemesio for a 4-0 lead for the Westerners.
Clarksville put runners on second and third in the bottom half of the opening inning but pitcher Natalie Nielsen struck out Emma Poppe to get out of the jam.
The Westerners added to the lead in the third. With Bundy on third and Johnson on first, Alayna Mullinix laid down a bunt to score Bundy to go up 5-0.
From there, Clarksville started to clean up its defense after three errors helped the Westerners score their five runs.
"We knew going into this (Akron-Westfield) had a lot of slappers and a lot of bunters so our defense was going to have to work," Clarksville coach Katie Wedeking said. "After that first inning, I was like 'We have to clean it up.' That's what kills us every time are the errors. After that second inning, if we came back with a clean inning, the game was still ours and they came back."
Clarksville loaded the bases with no one out to start the third and Ainsley Lovrien brought in one run with a single. Poppe followed with a single to cut Akron-Westfield’s lead to two.
Janet Borchardt led off the sixth for Clarksville with a double and Kori Wedeking followed with an RBI single. Later in the inning, Wedeking scored on a double steal to tie the game at five with one out. Rachel Borchardt later singled to bring in the Poppe for the go-ahead run, 6-5.
It came down to the last opportunity for the Westerners. Wilken got on with a one-out single and after a strikeout, pinch-hitter Tori Nemesio hit a chopper to third and it was thrown past first. Wilken went all the way from first to third to score to tie the game at 6-6.
Clarksville had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the seventh when Poppe led off with a single and went to second on a wild pitch. After a walk, Meinen, who came in to pitch in the sixth, got a flyout to center, a strikeout and then Taryn Wilken stopped a sharp ground ball and touched third for the final out to send the game into extra innings.
Akron-Westfield tried to take the lead in the top of the eighth. Chloee Colt reached on a two-out infield single that went five feet down the third base line. She stole second and tried to catch Clarksville’s defense off guard on Meinen’s ground ball up the middle but she was thrown out at home.
Then in the top of the eighth, Cheyenne Behrends hit a line drive to right and it took a hop past the right fielder all the way to the fence. Behrends ended the game with an in-the-park home run.
