Alec Patino goes from 8th-grade starter to senior leader for Sioux City East baseball

Alec Patino has been around baseball all of his life.

After Alec was born, his father Leo was pitching for the Sioux City Explorers and would bring his newborn to the clubhouse. Alec was too young to remember that even though there are plenty of pictures. Once he was able to toss around a baseball, Leo Patino has been teaching his son how to play the game.

So while it is rare for an eighth-grader to earn a starting role with a Class 4A baseball program, Patino's pedigree and training put him in a position to potentially be in the Sioux City East lineup before he was officially in high school.

Head coach Kevin Dicus made sure Petino was ready for regular at-bats before putting the eighth-grader in a key role. It didn't take long for Patino to pass all of the tests, though.

"As an eighth-grader, we saw some pop in his bat," Dicus said. "There were a lot of drills and stuff that we did and he was winning a lot of those competitive drills. He was always the first guy winning our jump drill. Our barrel-up drills, he was winning that or in the top two or three. He was doing things that made you go wow. I can still remember to this day saying to my staff 'I am kind of thinking of putting him in the three-hole,' and they looked at me like 'What, an eighth-grader in the three-hole?'