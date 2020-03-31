ALL-CITY BOYS' AND GIRLS' BASKETBALL TEAMS

The All-City basketball teams are determined by the city boys' and girls' basketball coaches

BOYS

Jaleque Dunson, East: The senior stepped into the lead-scoring role for the Black Raiders, averaging 20.1 points per game, the sixth-most in Class 4A. He made the eighth-most 3-pointers in 4A with 59 and shot 37.3 percent from behind the arc. The Kirkwood Community College recruit helped lead East to a 17-5 overall record.

Daniel Wright, SB-L: The senior averaged a double-double as he helped the Warriors reach the Class 3A state title game. Wright became the Warriors all-time leading rebounder with 622 and he finished the season with 275 total rebounds. Wright also became the seventh SB-L player to eclipse 1,000 career points, finishing with 1,013.

Nate Reed, North: The senior finished the season by averaging 18.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game, all of which were in the top-three in the Missouri River Athletic Conference. The only other North player to accomplish that feat since 2006 is Dan Tillo. Reed finished seventh in Class 4A in rebounds per game.