ALL-CITY BOYS' AND GIRLS' BASKETBALL TEAMS

The All-City basketball teams are determined by the city boys' and girls' basketball coaches
BOYS
Jaleque Dunson, East: The senior stepped into the lead-scoring role for the Black Raiders, averaging 20.1 points per game, the sixth-most in Class 4A. He made the eighth-most 3-pointers in 4A with 59 and shot 37.3 percent from behind the arc. The Kirkwood Community College recruit helped lead East to a 17-5 overall record.
Daniel Wright, SB-L: The senior averaged a double-double as he helped the Warriors reach the Class 3A state title game. Wright became the Warriors all-time leading rebounder with 622 and he finished the season with 275 total rebounds. Wright also became the seventh SB-L player to eclipse 1,000 career points, finishing with 1,013.
Nate Reed, North: The senior finished the season by averaging 18.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game, all of which were in the top-three in the Missouri River Athletic Conference. The only other North player to accomplish that feat since 2006 is Dan Tillo. Reed finished seventh in Class 4A in rebounds per game.
Sayvion Armstrong, East: After averaging less than 10 points per game as a junior, the senior saw a major jump in scoring in his final season. He was third on the Black Raiders with 318 points, good for 14.5 points per game. Armstrong was seventh in Class 4A with 52 steals and led East with 80 assists.
Deric Fitzgerald, SB-L: Fitzgerald was a defensive stopper for the Warriors while also averaging 9.9 points per game. The senior knocked down a team-high 48 3-pointers for a Warrior squad that finished as the runner-up in Class 3A. After shooting 32.2 percent from the field last season, he shot 42.1 percent this season.
Daniel Callahan, East: Callahan went from a role player to a key contributor for East this season. After scoring only 64 points as a junior while playing in every game, Callahan finished his senior campaign with 319 points for a 14.5 points per game average. Callahan was also second on the team with 48 steals.
GIRLS
Ella Skinner, Heelan: Skinner was already hard to stop as a junior but she found ways to get better, improving her all-around game as she helped the Crusaders to a Class 3A state title. She averaged 16.7 points per game and knocked down 33 3-pointers, 23 more than last season. The Wayne State recruit also had 65 steals compared to only 61 turnovers.
Mackenzie Foley, SB-L: For the second straight season, the senior averaged a double-double as the senior scored her 1,000th career point this past season. Foley was once again the focal point of SB-L's offense, averaging 16.9 points. Her 244 rebounds (11.1 rebounds per game) were the third-most in Class 3A.
Nyamer Diew, East: Diew helped lead East for the first time since the Black Raiders became a Class 5A team. The Butler recruit led 5A in blocks with 68. Her 184 rebounds (7.7 per game) were also good for seventh-most in 5A. Diew averaged 16.5 points per game on 52.7 percent shooting.
Katelyn Stanley, Heelan: The St. Thomas recruit went from shooting 41.5 percent as a junior to shooting 49.6 percent as a senior. She averaged 12.3 points per game and knocked down 29 3-pointers for a Crusaders team that won the 3A state title. Stanley was third in 3A with 135 assists and seventh with 92 steals.
Kennedy McCloy, East: The Black Raider senior cemented her place in East's history as she helped the Black Raiders reach the state tournament for the first time since 2001. McCloy ends her career as the second-leading all-time scorer in the program's history. McCloy averaged 10.3 points per game.
Andrea Vazquez, West: The Iowa Lakes Community College recruit helped the Wolverines to a 13-10 overall record. Vazquez finished the season with a team-high 8.1 points per game and she also led the team with 139 total rebounds, which was 55 more than she had all of last season. She had 30 blocks on the season.
