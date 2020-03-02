All-MRAC teams announced

All-MRAC boys' teams announced
The Missouri Rivers Athletic Conference announced its all-basketball teams on Monday. East, North, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Le Mars each had one player named to the first team.
East senior Jaleque Dunson was named to the All-MRAC first team after leading the conference in scoring this season. He averaging 19.9 points per game on 48.3 percent shooting. He hit 55 3-pointers and he shot 37.9 percent from behind the arc.
North senior guard Nate Reed was third in the MRAC in scoring at 18.3 points per game to land on the first team. He shot 46.1 percent and hit 46 3-pointers. He was 94-for-115 from the free throw line, good for 81.7 percent. He was second in the MRAC with 7.9 rebounds per game and he led the conference with 47 blocks.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior forward Daniel Wright landed on the first team after averaging 14.6 points per game. He shot 47.2 percent from the field. He led the MRAC with 9.8 rebounds per game and was second with 84 assists. He also had 19 blocks.
Le Mars junior guard Spencer Mackey earned first-team accolades after averaging 13.6 points per game. He made 42 3-pointers and was 91-of-105 (86.7 percent) from the free throw line.
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln sophomore guard Josh Dix and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson senior guard Quran Owens were the other two first-team selections.
East senior guards Danny Callahan and Sayvion Armstrong were both named to the All-MRAC second team along with SB-L senior guard Deric Fitzgerald, Le Mars junior guard Alec Dreckman and West senior guard Marcus McCray.
All-MRAC girls' teams announced
East and Bishop Heelan had two players each on the All-MRAC first team.
East seniors Nyamer Diew and Kennedy McCloy were both named to the first team along with Heelan seniors Katelyn Stanley and Ella Skinner. Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior forward Kenzie Foley was also a first-team selection.
Diew was tied for the lead in the MRAC with 16.9 points per game. She shot 52.5 percent from the field and hit 30 3-pointers. She was third in the MRAC with 7.7 rebounds per game to go along with 51 assists. She led the MRAC with 65 blocks.
McCloy averaged 10.3 points per game and knocked down 24 3-pointers. She added 57 assists and had 35 steals.
Skinner was third in the MRAC with 16.1 points per game. She shot 49.6 percent from the field and hit 29 3-pointers. She had 5.3 rebounds per game and had 54 steals.
Stanley was fourth in the MRAC with 12.5 points per game. She shot 50.5 percent from the field and knocked down 27 3-pointers. She added 5.6 rebounds per game and led the MRAC with 121 assists. She was second in the MRAC with 82 steals and had 18 blocks.
Foley was tied for the MRAC lead at 16.9 points per game. She shot 49.1 percent from the field and knocked down 27 3-pointers. She led the MRAC with 11.1 rebounds per game and had 30 blocks.
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln senior guard Julia Wagoner was also named to the first team.
Heelan senior guard Amber Aesoph was named to the All-MRAC second team along with Le Mars senior forward Jaelynn Dreckman and West senior forward Andrea Vazquez.