All-MRAC teams announced

East senior guards Danny Callahan and Sayvion Armstrong were both named to the All-MRAC second team along with SB-L senior guard Deric Fitzgerald, Le Mars junior guard Alec Dreckman and West senior guard Marcus McCray.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All-MRAC girls' teams announced

East and Bishop Heelan had two players each on the All-MRAC first team.

East seniors Nyamer Diew and Kennedy McCloy were both named to the first team along with Heelan seniors Katelyn Stanley and Ella Skinner. Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior forward Kenzie Foley was also a first-team selection.

Diew was tied for the lead in the MRAC with 16.9 points per game. She shot 52.5 percent from the field and hit 30 3-pointers. She was third in the MRAC with 7.7 rebounds per game to go along with 51 assists. She led the MRAC with 65 blocks.

McCloy averaged 10.3 points per game and knocked down 24 3-pointers. She added 57 assists and had 35 steals.

Skinner was third in the MRAC with 16.1 points per game. She shot 49.6 percent from the field and hit 29 3-pointers. She had 5.3 rebounds per game and had 54 steals.