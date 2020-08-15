You have permission to edit this article.
ALL-NORTHWEST IOWA BASEBALL TEAM
Listed are the four team for the Journal's All-Northwest Iowa Baseball Team.

FIRST TEAM

P: Blaine Harpenau, Remsen St. Mary’s, junior

P: Daniel Wright, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, senior

C: Skyler Waldschmitt, Remsen St. Mary’s, senior

C: Alec Patino, Sioux City East, senior

IF: Jalyn Gramstad, West Lyon, senior

IF: Bryce Coppock, West Sioux, senior

IF: Jared Sitzmann, Bishop Heelan, senior

IF: Deric Fitzgerald, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, senior

OF: Damon Schmid, Kingsley-Pierson, sophomore

OF: Austin Wilbert, West Sioux, senior

OF: Jeremy Koenck, Remsen St. Mary’s, junior

OF: Logan Meyer, West Lyon, senior

UTIL: Cooper DeJean, junior, OABCIG

UTIL: Brant Hogue, Bishop Heelan, senior

SECOND TEAM

P: Mark Eddie, Storm Lake, junior

P: Colton Korver, MOC-Floyd Valley, junior

C: Spencer Kleene, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, senior

C: Michael Ryherd, Alta-Aurelia, senior

IF: Kaleb Bleil, Woodbury Central, sophomore

IF: Josh Van Beek, West Lyon, senior

IF: Adam De Boer, MOC-Floyd Valley, senior

IF: Tate Linton, Hinton, junior

OF: Jackson Kramer, West Lyon, junior

OF: Jaxon Bunkers, Remsen St. Mary’s, freshman

OF: Malakie Christophersen, Kingsley-Pierson, sophomore

OF: Max Venne, Bishop Heelan, senior

UTIL: Ben Dixon, Bishop Heelan, senior

UTIL: Gavin Lorenzen, West Lyon, senior

THIRD TEAM

P: Seth Salker, West Sioux, senior

P: Lane Kamerman, Sioux Center, junior

C: Hunter Christiansen, Newell-Fonda, junior

C: Jaren Hollingshead, Sioux City West, senior

IF: Matt Christophersen, Kingsley-Pierson, senior

IF: Jacob Massey, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, senior

IF: Cam Riemer, Sioux City East, junior

IF: Peyton Popken, Sioux City North, senior

OF: Josh Pratt, Le Mars, senior

OF: Christian Velasquez, Bishop Heelan, senior

OF: Carter Bleil, Woodbury Central, junior

OF: Trey Jungers, Newell-Fonda, sophomore

UTIL: Kyle Brighton, Hinton, senior

UTIL: Cael Boever, Sioux City East, junior

FOURTH TEAM

P: Evan Neumann, Kingsley-Pierson, freshman

P: Breiden Heiden, Denison-Schleswig, junior

C: Trevor Doeden, Sibley-Ocheyedan, junior

C: Cam Smith, Bishop Heelan, senior

IF: Colby Nieman, Sioux City West senior

IF: Logan McCoy, Alta-Aurelia, senior

IF: Tyler Kjose, Sioux City North, senior

IF: Hogan Henrich, Newell-Fonda, junior

OF: Kaden Schossow, Sioux City East, senior

OF: Michael Stein, Spirit Lake, sophomore

OF: Trent Hope, Bishop Heelan, senior

OF: Jackson DeWald, Westwood, freshman

UTIL: Sam Miller, Westwood, senior

UTIL: Connor Smith, Lawton-Bronson, junior

