Listed are the four team for the Journal's All-Northwest Iowa Baseball Team.
FIRST TEAM
P: Blaine Harpenau, Remsen St. Mary’s, junior
P: Daniel Wright, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, senior
C: Skyler Waldschmitt, Remsen St. Mary’s, senior
C: Alec Patino, Sioux City East, senior
IF: Jalyn Gramstad, West Lyon, senior
IF: Bryce Coppock, West Sioux, senior
IF: Jared Sitzmann, Bishop Heelan, senior
IF: Deric Fitzgerald, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, senior
OF: Damon Schmid, Kingsley-Pierson, sophomore
OF: Austin Wilbert, West Sioux, senior
OF: Jeremy Koenck, Remsen St. Mary’s, junior
OF: Logan Meyer, West Lyon, senior
UTIL: Cooper DeJean, junior, OABCIG
UTIL: Brant Hogue, Bishop Heelan, senior
SECOND TEAM
P: Mark Eddie, Storm Lake, junior
P: Colton Korver, MOC-Floyd Valley, junior
C: Spencer Kleene, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, senior
C: Michael Ryherd, Alta-Aurelia, senior
IF: Kaleb Bleil, Woodbury Central, sophomore
IF: Josh Van Beek, West Lyon, senior
IF: Adam De Boer, MOC-Floyd Valley, senior
IF: Tate Linton, Hinton, junior
OF: Jackson Kramer, West Lyon, junior
OF: Jaxon Bunkers, Remsen St. Mary’s, freshman
OF: Malakie Christophersen, Kingsley-Pierson, sophomore
OF: Max Venne, Bishop Heelan, senior
UTIL: Ben Dixon, Bishop Heelan, senior
UTIL: Gavin Lorenzen, West Lyon, senior
THIRD TEAM
P: Seth Salker, West Sioux, senior
P: Lane Kamerman, Sioux Center, junior
C: Hunter Christiansen, Newell-Fonda, junior
C: Jaren Hollingshead, Sioux City West, senior
IF: Matt Christophersen, Kingsley-Pierson, senior
IF: Jacob Massey, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, senior
IF: Cam Riemer, Sioux City East, junior
IF: Peyton Popken, Sioux City North, senior
OF: Josh Pratt, Le Mars, senior
OF: Christian Velasquez, Bishop Heelan, senior
OF: Carter Bleil, Woodbury Central, junior
OF: Trey Jungers, Newell-Fonda, sophomore
UTIL: Kyle Brighton, Hinton, senior
UTIL: Cael Boever, Sioux City East, junior
FOURTH TEAM
P: Evan Neumann, Kingsley-Pierson, freshman
P: Breiden Heiden, Denison-Schleswig, junior
C: Trevor Doeden, Sibley-Ocheyedan, junior
C: Cam Smith, Bishop Heelan, senior
IF: Colby Nieman, Sioux City West senior
IF: Logan McCoy, Alta-Aurelia, senior
IF: Tyler Kjose, Sioux City North, senior
IF: Hogan Henrich, Newell-Fonda, junior
OF: Kaden Schossow, Sioux City East, senior
OF: Michael Stein, Spirit Lake, sophomore
OF: Trent Hope, Bishop Heelan, senior
OF: Jackson DeWald, Westwood, freshman
UTIL: Sam Miller, Westwood, senior
UTIL: Connor Smith, Lawton-Bronson, junior
