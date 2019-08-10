First Team
P: Blaine Harpenau, Remsen St. Mary’s, sophomore
P: Hunter Dekkers, West Sioux, junior
C: Spencer Kleene, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, junior
C: Skyler Waldschmitt, Remsen St. Mary’s, junior
IF: Mike Pithan, Bishop Heelan, senior
IF: Jalyn Gramstad, West Lyon, junior
IF: Bryce Coppock, Newell-Fonda, junior
IF: Jared Sitzmann, Bishop Heelan, junior
OF: Eric Salazar, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, junior
OF: Brant Hogue, Bishop Heelan, junior
OF: Damon Schmid, Kingsley-Pierson, freshman
OF: Colton DeRocher, Sioux City East, senior
UT: Daniel Wright, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, junior
UT: Alec Patino, Sioux City East, junior
2nd Team
P: Zak Scott, MVAOCOU, senior
P: Aaron Michael, MVAOCOU, senior
C: Gavin Lorenzen, West Lyon, junior
C: Michael Ryherd, Alta-Aurelia, junior
IF: Josh Van Beek, West Lyon, junior
IF: Marcus Klemme, Spencer, senior
IF: Nate Zyzda, East, senior
IF: Tate Kounkel, Hinton, junior
OF: Christian Velasquez, Bishop Heelan, junior
OF: Luke Oleson, Lawton-Bronson, junior
OF: Caden Webber, Sioux Central, senior
OF: Drew Price, Storm Lake, senior
UT: Trenton Frerichs, North, senior
UT: Alec Nieman, West, senior
3rd Team
P: Jessen Reinking, Kingsley-Pierson, senior
P: Mark Eddie, Storm Lake, sophomore
C: Ben Raveling, Storm Lake, sophomore
C: Hunter Krommenhoek, North, senior
IF: Jesse Elgert, West, senior
IF: Deric Fitzgerald, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, junior
IF: Logan McCoy, Alta-Aurelia, junior
IF: Aric Stephen, Atla-Aurelia, senior
OF: Ray Ray Douglas, East, senior
OF: Josh Pratt, Le Mars, junior
OF: Ben Newman, Spirit Lake, senior
OF: Allex Eslick, West, senior
UT: Aiden Brock, Hinton, senior
UT: R.J. Rojas, Newell-Fonda, senior
4th Team
P: Nathan Keck, Kingsley-Pierson, senior
P: Kaden Huisman, Central Lyon, senior
C: Blake Beller, Hinton, senior
C: Ben Hargens, Sioux Central, senior
IF: Spencer Schorg, Remsen St. Mary’s, junior
IF: Kyler Krieg, Kingsley-Pierson, senior
IF: Matt Christophersen, Kingsley-Pierson, junior
IF: Ben Dixon, Bishop Heelan, junior
OF: Austin Wilbert, West Sioux, junior
OF: Jeremy Koenck, Remsen St. Mary’s, sophomore
OF: Ely Fundermann, MVAOCOU, senior
OF: Conrad Falk, Alta-Aurelia, senior
UT: Nick Jacobs, Akron-Westfield, senior
UT: Kaleb Bleil, Woodbury Central, freshman