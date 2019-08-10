{{featured_button_text}}

First Team

P: Blaine Harpenau, Remsen St. Mary’s, sophomore

P: Hunter Dekkers, West Sioux, junior

C: Spencer Kleene, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, junior

C: Skyler Waldschmitt, Remsen St. Mary’s, junior

IF: Mike Pithan, Bishop Heelan, senior

IF: Jalyn Gramstad, West Lyon, junior

IF: Bryce Coppock, Newell-Fonda, junior

IF: Jared Sitzmann, Bishop Heelan, junior

OF: Eric Salazar, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, junior

OF: Brant Hogue, Bishop Heelan, junior

OF: Damon Schmid, Kingsley-Pierson, freshman

OF: Colton DeRocher, Sioux City East, senior

UT: Daniel Wright, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, junior

UT: Alec Patino, Sioux City East, junior

2nd Team

P: Zak Scott, MVAOCOU, senior

P: Aaron Michael, MVAOCOU, senior

C: Gavin Lorenzen, West Lyon, junior

C: Michael Ryherd, Alta-Aurelia, junior

IF: Josh Van Beek, West Lyon, junior

IF: Marcus Klemme, Spencer, senior

IF: Nate Zyzda, East, senior

IF: Tate Kounkel, Hinton, junior

OF: Christian Velasquez, Bishop Heelan, junior

OF: Luke Oleson, Lawton-Bronson, junior

OF: Caden Webber, Sioux Central, senior

OF: Drew Price, Storm Lake, senior

UT: Trenton Frerichs, North, senior

UT: Alec Nieman, West, senior

3rd Team

P: Jessen Reinking, Kingsley-Pierson, senior

P: Mark Eddie, Storm Lake, sophomore

C: Ben Raveling, Storm Lake, sophomore

C: Hunter Krommenhoek, North, senior

IF: Jesse Elgert, West, senior

IF: Deric Fitzgerald, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, junior

IF: Logan McCoy, Alta-Aurelia, junior

IF: Aric Stephen, Atla-Aurelia, senior

OF: Ray Ray Douglas, East, senior

OF: Josh Pratt, Le Mars, junior

OF: Ben Newman, Spirit Lake, senior

OF: Allex Eslick, West, senior

UT: Aiden Brock, Hinton, senior

UT: R.J. Rojas, Newell-Fonda, senior

4th Team

P: Nathan Keck, Kingsley-Pierson, senior

P: Kaden Huisman, Central Lyon, senior

C: Blake Beller, Hinton, senior

C: Ben Hargens, Sioux Central, senior

IF: Spencer Schorg, Remsen St. Mary’s, junior

IF: Kyler Krieg, Kingsley-Pierson, senior

IF: Matt Christophersen, Kingsley-Pierson, junior

IF: Ben Dixon, Bishop Heelan, junior

OF: Austin Wilbert, West Sioux, junior

OF: Jeremy Koenck, Remsen St. Mary’s, sophomore

OF: Ely Fundermann, MVAOCOU, senior

OF: Conrad Falk, Alta-Aurelia, senior

UT: Nick Jacobs, Akron-Westfield, senior

UT: Kaleb Bleil, Woodbury Central, freshman

