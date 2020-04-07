ALL-NORTHWEST IOWA BOYS' BASKETBALL TEAM

Spencer Mackey, Jr., Le Mars
Matt Haken, Sr., George-Little Rock
Caleb Holmes, So., Hinton
Isaac Ihnen, Sr., Harris-Lake Park
Garreett Trapp, Jr., River Valley
Karter Petzenhauser, So., Spencer
Deric Fitzgerald, Sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Cole Hogue, Sr., Bishop Heelan
Skyler Waldschmitt, Sr., Remsen St. Mary's
Logan Meyer, Sr., West Lyon
Anthony Krier, Sr., Alta-Aurelia
Aden Mahler, Sr., Newell-Fonda
Keaten Bonderson, Fr., Gehlen Catholic
Heelan vs North Polk state basketball
Heelan's Katelyn Stanley shoots over North Polk's Lucy Schaffer during Heelan vs North Polk Class 3A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Heelan won the championship, 53-46.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Heelan vs North Polk state basketball
Heelan's Katelyn Stanley saves a ball from going out of bounds during Heelan vs North Polk Class 3A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Heelan won the championship, 53-46. At right is North Polk's Lucy Schaffer.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Heelan vs North Polk state basketball
Coach Darron Koolstra, the bench and the Heelan fan all have their eyes on the ball as a Heelan player shoots a free throw during Heelan vs North Polk Class 3A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Heelan won the championship, 53-46.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Bishop Heelan girls basketball
Heelan players rush to center court to celebrate the team's win over North Polk in Class 3A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Heelan won the championship, 53-46.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Heelan vs North Polk state basketball
Members of the Heelan squad run to get their championship trophy after beating North Polk in Class 3A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Friday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Heelan won the championship, 53-46.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Heelan vs North Polk state basketball
The Heelan squad celebrate with its trophy after beating North Polk in Class 3A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Heelan won the championship, 53-46.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Heelan vs North Polk state basketball
Heelan's Katelyn Stanley, right, and North Polk's Lucy Schaffer try to get control of a loose ball during Heelan vs North Polk Class 3A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Heelan won the championship, 53-46.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Heelan vs North Polk state basketball
North Polk's Maggie Phipps,left, and Heelan's Ella Skinner grapple for a loose ball during Heelan vs North Polk Class 3A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Heelan won the championship, 53-46.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Heelan vs North Polk state basketball
Heelan fans cheer in the closing moments of the teams win over North Polk in Class 3A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Heelan won the championship, 53-46.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Heelan vs North Polk state basketball
Heelan's Katie Cooke gets fouled by North Polk's Lucy Schaffer during Heelan vs North Polk Class 3A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Heelan vs North Polk state basketball
Heelan's Katie Cooke tries to protect the ball from North Polk's Abi Zimmer (12) and North Polk's Maggie Phipps during Heelan vs North Polk Class 3A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Friday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Heelan vs North Polk state basketball
Heelan's Ella Skinner swats a rebound away from North Polk's Jaedon Murphy during the Class 3A championship game of the Iowa girls basketball championships played March 6 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Heelan vs North Polk state basketball
Heelan's Sydney Pratt and members of the team cheer a play during Heelan vs North Polk Class 3A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Heelan vs North Polk state basketball
Heelan's Ella Skinner, center, reaches for a loose ball with North Polk's Jaedon Murphy, left, and Lucy Schaffer during Heelan vs North Polk Class 3A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Heelan vs North Polk state basketball
Heelan coach Darron Koolstra gestures to his team during Class 3A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played March 6 at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Newell-Fonda vs Bishop Garrigan state basketball
Newell-Fonda's Megan Morenz puts up the game winning shot while being guarded by Garrigan's Gracie Elsbecker (22) and Garrigan's Audi Crooks during Newell-Fonda vs Bishop Garrigan Class 1A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Newell-Fonda won the game 65-63.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Newell-Fonda vs Bishop Garrigan state basketball
Newell-Fonda's Mia Walker, facing camera, hugs Mary Walker after the team beat Bishop Garrigan 65-63 in Class 1A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Newell-Fonda vs Bishop Garrigan state basketball
Newell-Fonda players run to get their trophy after the team beat Bishop Garrigan 65-63 in Class 1A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Newell-Fonda vs Bishop Garrigan state basketball
The Newell-Fonda squad celebrate beating Bishop Garrigan 65-63 in Class 1A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Newell-Fonda girls basketball
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Newell-Fonda vs Bishop Garrigan state basketball
Newell-Fonda coach Kevin Larsen, left, hugs head coach Dick Jungers as they and players Newell-Fonda's Mary Walker (10) and Newell-Fonda's Bailey Sievers (12) celebrate the team's 65-63 final second win over Bishop Garrigan in Class 1A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Newell-Fonda vs Bishop Garrigan state basketball
Newell-Fonda's Megan Morenz shoots during Newell-Fonda vs Bishop Garrigan Class 1A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. In the foreground is Garrigan's Kaylyn Meyers.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Newell-Fonda vs Bishop Garrigan state basketball
Newell-Fonda's Bailey Sievers tries to get he ball away form Garrigan's Audi Crooks (55) during Newell-Fonda vs Bishop Garrigan Class 1A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Newell-Fonda vs Bishop Garrigan state basketball
Newell-Fonda's Mary Walker drives around Garrigan's Katie Noonan during Newell-Fonda vs Bishop Garrigan Class 1A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Newell-Fonda vs Bishop Garrigan state basketball
Newell-Fonda's Bailey Sievers tries to find an outlet while being defended by Garrigan's Emma Fogarty, left, and Garrigan's Katie Noonan during Newell-Fonda vs Bishop Garrigan Class 1A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Newell-Fonda vs Bishop Garrigan state basketball
Newell-Fonda's Bailey Sievers right, and Garrigan's Kaylyn Meyers struggle for a loose ball during Newell-Fonda vs Bishop Garrigan Class 1A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Saturday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Newell-Fonda vs Bishop Garrigan state basketball
Newell-Fonda fans cheer during Newell-Fonda vs Bishop Garrigan Class 1A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Newell-Fonda vs Bishop Garrigan state basketball
Newell-Fonda's Macy Sievers tries to grab the ball away from Garrigan's Molly Joyce during Newell-Fonda vs Bishop Garrigan Class 1A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Newell-Fonda vs Bishop Garrigan state basketball
Newell-Fonda's Macy Sievers tries to pull down a rebound in front of Garrigan's Audi Crooks during Newell-Fonda vs Bishop Garrigan Class 1A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Newell-Fonda vs Bishop Garrigan state basketball
Newell-Fonda's Maggie Walker tries to steal the ball away from Garrigan's Audi Crooks during Newell-Fonda vs Bishop Garrigan Class 1A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. At rear is Newell-Fonda's Nevaeh Lyman.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Newell-Fonda vs Bishop Garrigan state basketball
Newell-Fonda head coach Dick Jungers talks to his team at a timeout during Newell-Fonda vs Bishop Garrigan Class 1A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
