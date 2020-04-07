ALL-NORTHWEST IOWA BOYS' BASKETBALL TEAM
FIRST TEAM

Hunter Dekkers, Sr., West Sioux

Cooper DeJean, Jr., OABCIG

Bryce Coppock, Sr., West Sioux

Jaleque Dunson, Sr., East

Jackson Louscher, Sr., South O'Brien

Daniel Wright, Sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Spencer Schorg, Sr., Remsen St. Mary's

Alex Van Kalsbeek, Sr., MOC-Floyd Valley

SECOND TEAM

Goanar Biliew, Sr., Denison-Schleswig

Tanner Te Slaa, So., Boyden-Hull

Keyton Moser, Sr., Boyden-Hull

Nate Reed, Sr., North

Lucas Lorenzen, So., Okoboji

Ryan Hurd, Sr., Cherokee

Danny Callahan, Sr., East

Sayvion Armstrong, Sr., East

THIRD TEAM

Baxter Walsh, Sr., West Sioux

Alec Dreckman, Jr., Le Mars

Charlie Wiebers, Sr., Denison-Schleswig

Christian Heilbuth, Sr., Siouxland Christian

Ben Thelander, Sr., Lawton-Bronson

Keavian Hayes, Fr., West

Jamison Helmers, Sr., Okoboji

Payton Mauldin, Sr., George-Little Rock

FOURTH TEAM

Dawson Feenstra, Sr., Western Christian

Ty Van Essen, So., Western Christian

Spencer Mackey, Jr., Le Mars

Matt Haken, Sr., George-Little Rock

Caleb Holmes, So., Hinton

Isaac Ihnen, Sr., Harris-Lake Park

Garreett Trapp, Jr., River Valley

Karter Petzenhauser, So., Spencer

FIFTH TEAM

Deric Fitzgerald, Sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Cole Hogue, Sr., Bishop Heelan

Skyler Waldschmitt, Sr., Remsen St. Mary's

Logan Meyer, Sr., West Lyon

Anthony Krier, Sr., Alta-Aurelia

Aden Mahler, Sr., Newell-Fonda

Jake Koons, Sr., Hinton

Keaten Bonderson, Fr., Gehlen Catholic

SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: South O'Brien's Jackson Louscher becomes a complete player
METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jaleque Dunson becomes a leader for Sioux City East
SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Bryce Coppock fits in well with West Sioux
SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: MOC-Floyd Valley's Alex Van Kalsbeek develops all-around game
SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Spencer Schorg uses film, defense to help Remsen St. Mary's


