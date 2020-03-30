ALL-NORTHWEST IOWA GIRLS' BASKETBALL TEAM
ALL-NORTHWEST IOWA GIRLS' BASKETBALL TEAM

Listed below is the Journal's All-Northwest Iowa girls' basketball team. The list consists of eight players on five teams.

FIRST TEAM

Ella Skinner, Sr., Bishop Heelan

Kallyn Stumbo, Sr., Okoboji

Kenzie Foley, Sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Nyamer Diew, Sr., East

Jayde Barto, Sr., Kingsley-Pierson

Maddie Paulsen, Sr., Woodbury Central

Katelyn Stanley, Sr., Bishop Heelan

Macy Sievers, So., Newell-Fonda

SECOND TEAM

JeMae Nichols, Jr., Cherokee

Magan Christopherson, Sr., Okoboji

Janie Schoonhoven, Jr., Unity

Mallory McCall, Jr., West Monona

Brooklyn Meyer, So., West Lyon

Taylor Harpenau, So., MMCRU

Amber Aesoph, Sr., Bishop Heelan

Hayden Heimensen, Jr., Central Lyon

THIRD TEAM

Addison Weber, Sr., Gehlen Catholic

Maggie Walker, Jr., Newell-Fonda

Paige Andersen, Jr., Denison-Schleswig

Lexi VanKekerix, Jr., Rock Valley

Brooke Zylstra, Sr., Boyden-Hull

Olivia Granstra, Sr., Western Christian

Jaelynn Dreckman, Sr., Le Mars

Ella Larsen, Jr., Newell-Fonda

FOURTH TEAM

Katie Cooke, Sr., Bishop Heelan

Jazlin De Haan, Jr., MOC-Floyd Valley

Ellie Hilbrands, So., MMCRU

Lexi Lander, Sr., West Monona

Bella Badar, So., Hinton

Gracie Schoonhoven, Fr., Unity

Cassie Jones, Jr., Siouxland Christian

Lexi Pingel, So., Cherokee

FIFTH TEAM

Andrea Vazquez, Sr., West

Shaniah Temple, Jr., Le Mars

Kennedy McCloy, Sr., East

Sydney Livermore, Sr., Gehlen Catholic

Natalie Nielsen, So., Akron-Westfield

Jaeden Ferris, Fr., Westwood

Kenzee Wunschel, Sr., Ridge View

Danika Demers, So., Storm Lake St. Mary's

