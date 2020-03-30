Listed below is the Journal's All-Northwest Iowa girls' basketball team. The list consists of eight players on five teams.
FIRST TEAM
Ella Skinner, Sr., Bishop Heelan
Kallyn Stumbo, Sr., Okoboji
Kenzie Foley, Sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Nyamer Diew, Sr., East
Jayde Barto, Sr., Kingsley-Pierson
Maddie Paulsen, Sr., Woodbury Central
Katelyn Stanley, Sr., Bishop Heelan
Macy Sievers, So., Newell-Fonda
SECOND TEAM
JeMae Nichols, Jr., Cherokee
Magan Christopherson, Sr., Okoboji
Janie Schoonhoven, Jr., Unity
Mallory McCall, Jr., West Monona
Brooklyn Meyer, So., West Lyon
Taylor Harpenau, So., MMCRU
Amber Aesoph, Sr., Bishop Heelan
Hayden Heimensen, Jr., Central Lyon
THIRD TEAM
Addison Weber, Sr., Gehlen Catholic
Maggie Walker, Jr., Newell-Fonda
Paige Andersen, Jr., Denison-Schleswig
Lexi VanKekerix, Jr., Rock Valley
Brooke Zylstra, Sr., Boyden-Hull
Olivia Granstra, Sr., Western Christian
Jaelynn Dreckman, Sr., Le Mars
Ella Larsen, Jr., Newell-Fonda
FOURTH TEAM
Katie Cooke, Sr., Bishop Heelan
Jazlin De Haan, Jr., MOC-Floyd Valley
Ellie Hilbrands, So., MMCRU
Lexi Lander, Sr., West Monona
Bella Badar, So., Hinton
Gracie Schoonhoven, Fr., Unity
Cassie Jones, Jr., Siouxland Christian
Lexi Pingel, So., Cherokee
FIFTH TEAM
Andrea Vazquez, Sr., West
Shaniah Temple, Jr., Le Mars
Kennedy McCloy, Sr., East
Sydney Livermore, Sr., Gehlen Catholic
Natalie Nielsen, So., Akron-Westfield
Jaeden Ferris, Fr., Westwood
Kenzee Wunschel, Sr., Ridge View
Danika Demers, So., Storm Lake St. Mary's
