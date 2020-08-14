You have permission to edit this article.
ALL-NORTHWEST IOWA SOFTBALL TEAM
Listed are the four team for the Journal's All-Northwest Iowa Softball Team.

FIRST TEAM

P: Lexi Lander, West Monona, senior

P: Skylar Cole, Storm Lake, senior

C: Karli Olsen, Spirit Lake, senior

C: Emma Christensen, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, senior

IF: Taryn Hintz, South O’Brien, senior

IF: Megan Nichols, West Monona, senior

IF: Brooke Zylstra, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, senior

IF: Chloe Black, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, senior

OF: Jaden Harris, Akron-Westfield, senior

OF: Bailey Sievers, Newell-Fonda, junior

OF: Mallory McCall, West Monona, junior

OF: Emma Vohs, Ridge View, sophomore

UTIL: Natalie Nielsen, Akron-Westfield, sophomore

UTIL: Taylor Knaack, River Valley senior

SECOND TEAM

P: Kenzie Foley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, senior

P: Kierra Jungers, Newell-Fonda, eighth-grader

C: Payton Schwiesow, West Sioux, senior

C: Addison Weber, Gehlen Catholic, senior

IF: Shelby Skinner, Westwood, junior

IF: Brittany Meyer, River Valley, junior

IF: Brooke Haage, Le Mars, senior

IF: Hailey Wilken, Akron-Westfield, junior

OF: Bella Johnson, Lawton-Bronson, junior

OF: MaKayla Haynes, West Monona, sophomore

OF: Kiana Fjedheim, Bishop Heelan, senior

OF: Charli Bomgaars, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, senior

UTIL: Erika McKenney, West Sioux, senior

UTIL: Carlin Smith, MOC-Floyd Valley, sophomore

THIRD TEAM

P: Rylee Schnepf, Gehlen Catholic, sophomore

P: Kennedy Kramer, West Lyon, junior

C: Alyssa Fischer, Hinton, senior

C: Elisa Davis, Westwood, junior

IF: Kaylee Knaack, River Valley, senior

IF: Kacy Miller, West Monona, eighth-grade

IF: Haley Williams, Lawton-Bronson, senior

IF: Dana Den Herder, Sioux Center, senior

OF: Avery Schroeder, Kingsley-Pierson, freshman

OF: Mia Walker, Newell-Fonda, freshman

OF: Brylee Hempey, Sioux City East, sophomore

OF: Kady Leusink, Le Mars, senior

UTIL: Tori Wynja, Western Christian, senior

UTIL: Payten Lode, Sheldon, sophomore

FOURTH TEAM

P: Angel Shaw, Bishop Heelan, freshman

P: Marina Cronin, Remsen St. Mary, eighth-grade

C: Alayna Mullinix, Akron-Westfield, senior

C: Maggie Walker, Newell-Fonda, junior

IF: Samantha Thompson, Westwood, senior

IF: Emma Zoet, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, junior

IF: Brittany Johnson, Remsen St. Mary’s, SS

IF: Liz Meyer, Bishop Heelan, senior

OF: Whitney Schlotfeldt, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, senior

OF: Bailey Anderson, Sioux City North, junior

OF: Sydney Struve, South O’Brien, senior

OF: Carly Miller, West Monona freshman

UTIL: Addison Schmidt, Ridge View, sophomore

UTIL: Lizzy Blum, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

