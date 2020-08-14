Listed are the four team for the Journal's All-Northwest Iowa Softball Team.
FIRST TEAM
P: Lexi Lander, West Monona, senior
P: Skylar Cole, Storm Lake, senior
C: Karli Olsen, Spirit Lake, senior
C: Emma Christensen, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, senior
IF: Taryn Hintz, South O’Brien, senior
IF: Megan Nichols, West Monona, senior
IF: Brooke Zylstra, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, senior
IF: Chloe Black, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, senior
OF: Jaden Harris, Akron-Westfield, senior
OF: Bailey Sievers, Newell-Fonda, junior
OF: Mallory McCall, West Monona, junior
OF: Emma Vohs, Ridge View, sophomore
UTIL: Natalie Nielsen, Akron-Westfield, sophomore
UTIL: Taylor Knaack, River Valley senior
SECOND TEAM
P: Kenzie Foley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, senior
P: Kierra Jungers, Newell-Fonda, eighth-grader
C: Payton Schwiesow, West Sioux, senior
C: Addison Weber, Gehlen Catholic, senior
IF: Shelby Skinner, Westwood, junior
IF: Brittany Meyer, River Valley, junior
IF: Brooke Haage, Le Mars, senior
IF: Hailey Wilken, Akron-Westfield, junior
OF: Bella Johnson, Lawton-Bronson, junior
OF: MaKayla Haynes, West Monona, sophomore
OF: Kiana Fjedheim, Bishop Heelan, senior
OF: Charli Bomgaars, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, senior
UTIL: Erika McKenney, West Sioux, senior
UTIL: Carlin Smith, MOC-Floyd Valley, sophomore
THIRD TEAM
P: Rylee Schnepf, Gehlen Catholic, sophomore
P: Kennedy Kramer, West Lyon, junior
C: Alyssa Fischer, Hinton, senior
C: Elisa Davis, Westwood, junior
IF: Kaylee Knaack, River Valley, senior
IF: Kacy Miller, West Monona, eighth-grade
IF: Haley Williams, Lawton-Bronson, senior
IF: Dana Den Herder, Sioux Center, senior
OF: Avery Schroeder, Kingsley-Pierson, freshman
OF: Mia Walker, Newell-Fonda, freshman
OF: Brylee Hempey, Sioux City East, sophomore
OF: Kady Leusink, Le Mars, senior
UTIL: Tori Wynja, Western Christian, senior
UTIL: Payten Lode, Sheldon, sophomore
FOURTH TEAM
P: Angel Shaw, Bishop Heelan, freshman
P: Marina Cronin, Remsen St. Mary, eighth-grade
C: Alayna Mullinix, Akron-Westfield, senior
C: Maggie Walker, Newell-Fonda, junior
IF: Samantha Thompson, Westwood, senior
IF: Emma Zoet, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, junior
IF: Brittany Johnson, Remsen St. Mary’s, SS
IF: Liz Meyer, Bishop Heelan, senior
OF: Whitney Schlotfeldt, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, senior
OF: Bailey Anderson, Sioux City North, junior
OF: Sydney Struve, South O’Brien, senior
OF: Carly Miller, West Monona freshman
UTIL: Addison Schmidt, Ridge View, sophomore
UTIL: Lizzy Blum, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
