All-Siouxland Conference first-team softball features 4 from West Lyon, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley and West Lyon both had 6-1 Siouxland Conference records and both teams put four players each on the All-Siouxland first team. BHRV qualified for the Class 3A state tournament and West Lyon finished the season with a 12-3 record.

Seniors Lizzy Blum, Charli Bomgaars and Brooke Zylstra along with junior Emma Zoet were the four Nighthawks selected to the first team.

Blum batted .410 and lead the Siouxland with eight doubles. Blum also led the league with 11 strikeouts in 96 innings, the third-most in the conference.

Bomgaars was third in the conference with a .473 batting average and she led the league with 25 runs scored.

Zylstra led the lead with a .500 average and she also had the most RBIs with 27. She hit two home runs, two triples and six RBIs. She was third in the league with 19 runs scored.

Zoet was second in the league with a .477 average with 18 runs scored.

West Lyon senior Taylor DeJong, juniors Hayley Knoblock and Kennedy Kramer and freshman Randi Childress were all named to the first team.

DeJong batted .364 with 13 RBIs and Knoblock batted .404 with 18 runs scored and two triples. Childress batted .327 with 11 RBIs.