All-Siouxland Conference first-team softball features 4 from West Lyon, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley and West Lyon both had 6-1 Siouxland Conference records and both teams put four players each on the All-Siouxland first team. BHRV qualified for the Class 3A state tournament and West Lyon finished the season with a 12-3 record.
Seniors Lizzy Blum, Charli Bomgaars and Brooke Zylstra along with junior Emma Zoet were the four Nighthawks selected to the first team.
Blum batted .410 and lead the Siouxland with eight doubles. Blum also led the league with 11 strikeouts in 96 innings, the third-most in the conference.
Bomgaars was third in the conference with a .473 batting average and she led the league with 25 runs scored.
Zylstra led the lead with a .500 average and she also had the most RBIs with 27. She hit two home runs, two triples and six RBIs. She was third in the league with 19 runs scored.
Zoet was second in the league with a .477 average with 18 runs scored.
West Lyon senior Taylor DeJong, juniors Hayley Knoblock and Kennedy Kramer and freshman Randi Childress were all named to the first team.
DeJong batted .364 with 13 RBIs and Knoblock batted .404 with 18 runs scored and two triples. Childress batted .327 with 11 RBIs.
Kramer was second in the Siouxland with a 2.12 ERA in 86 innings pitched, the fourth-most in the league. She struck out 60 batters. She batted .358 with two home runs.
Sheldon sophomores Payten Lode and Emma Barwick each earned a spot on the first team.
Lode was fourth in the league with a .463 average and she hit a league-high three home runs. Lode was fourth in the Siouxland with 19 RBIs.
Barwick batted .429 with 19 runs scored, tied for the third-most in the conference.
MOC-Floyd Valley seniors Jenna Aalbers and Delanie Niemyer and sophomore Carlin Smith were named to the first team.
Aalbers batted .345 with 19 runs scored, tied for the third-most in the league, and she hit two home runs.
Niemyer batted .344 with 18 runs scored.
Smith led the Siouxland Conference with 113 innings pitched and she also led the league with a 1.67 ERA. Smith was second in the conference with 96 strikeouts. At the plate, Smith batted .379 with 24 RBIs, the second-most in the league. She added six doubles and two home runs.
Senior Dana Den Herder and freshman Tatum Schmalbeck for Sioux Center rounded out the first-team selections.
Den Herder batted .424 with 21 runs scored, the second-most in the conference.
Schmalbeck batted .309 and was third in the league with 20 RBIs. She hit seven doubles, the second-most in the conference. In the circle, she was third in the Siouxland Conference with a 2.76 ERA in 101 1/3 innings, the second-most in the league. Her 76 strikeouts were the third-most in the conference.
Sheldon's Makenna Kleinhesselink and Madison Van Meeteren, Sioux Center's Annie Bullock and Hope Arends, Okoboji's Amy Martin, Sibley-Ocheyeden's Jadyn Jensen, George-Little Rock/Central Lyon's Hayden Heimensen, MOC-Floyd Valley's Kiernan Groendyke, West Lyon's Taylor Rentschler and BHRV's Jewel Bergstrom were all named to the second team.
Honorable mentions were Okoboji's Gracie Dehrkoop, Alayna Wingate, George-Little Rock/Central Lyon's Shaina Struckman, Sheldon's Kourtney Dekker, MOC-Floyd Valley's Hailey Bergsma, Sioux Center's Lizzie Van Es, West Lyon's Zavyr Metzger and BHRV's Jenny Luevano.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!