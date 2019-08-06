SIOUX CITY — Bishop Heelan High School senior Mike Pithan knew when to deliver a big base hit.
Whether it was a bunt or a line drive with teammates on base, Pithan came up clutch.
The media noticed that on paper, too, and the Iowa Press Sports Writers Association committee awarded Pithan with a first-team Class 3A nod as an infielder early Tuesday morning.
Pithan was one of six Siouxland-area baseball players to receive a first-team honor, and the Crusaders senior was one of 21 overall to earn an all-state nod.
Pithan had a batting average of .425, and drove in 17 RBIs on the season. The Crusaders senior struck out just eight times in 134 at-bats.
Pithan had a hit in the district tournament win against Storm Lake, while he was one of Heelan hitters to get a hit in the state quarterfinal game against Marion.
“Mike can handle the bat, and he knows when and where is the right time to put down a bunt,” Heelan assistant coach Ben Taylor said. “All through our lineup, we have fast, athletic guys that don’t have a power swing. Over the winter when we were getting ready for the season, there was no point during the season when we changed who we are.”
The other five first-teamers in the area were: West Sioux junior Hunter Dekkers, West Lyon junior Jalyn Gramstad, Remsen St. Mary’s sophomore Blaine Harpenau, Sergeant Bluff-Luton junior Spencer Kleene and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley junior Eric Salazar.
Hunter Dekkers, West Sioux
2A Pitcher
Believe it or not, this is Dekkers’ first all-state nod as a baseball player.
The Iowa State football recruit has gotten recognition in all-state as a quarterback, but his season as the Falcons’ ace earned him a first-team spot.
Dekkers recorded 105 strikeouts in 52 innings pitched as a junior. He was one of five pitchers in Class 2A to record 100-plus strikeouts.
Of those five who tabbed 100 or more strikeouts, Dekkers recorded the third-fewest walks (17).
“It’s well deserved, and the kid put in a lot of time,” West Sioux coach Brian Engleman said. “He worked hard at perfecting his game.”
He went 8-1, and recorded an ERA of 0.40. Opponents hit .080 against Dekkers, which was the lowest opposing batting average among any Class 2A pitcher.
The key to Dekkers’ all-state placing: According to Engleman, it was simply getting to state.
“It’s hard to be on all-state if your team doesn’t make it to state,” Engleman said. “I told him that him getting down to state opened up that opportunity to get an award that I think he deserves. I’ll put him up against anybody.”
Jalyn Gramstad, West Lyon
2A Infield
The West Lyon junior hit an even .400 on the season. Gramstad led the Wildcats with 38 hits and was fifth on the team with 24 RBIs.
Gramstad was 25-for-26 in stolen base opportunities.
Defensively, Gramstad committed two errors in 80 chances.
Blaine Harpenau, RSM
1A Pitcher
Most seniors would like to have a season like Harpenau had. He had one of the best seasons out of any pitcher statewide.
Harpenau was one of two pitchers statewide to record 15 wins on the season. The other was Class 2A captain Jake Hilmer of North Linn.
Harpenau was second in the state in strikeouts (163) to Hilmer’s 168, but Harpenau had the better ERA at 0.69.
The Hawks sophomore walked just 15 kids in 91 ⅔ innings.
“We haven’t tallied up our season stats, but I’m guessing Blaine’s ratio of strikes to balls was 70/30,” co-coach Dean Harpenau said. “As long as he doesn’t get hurt, he is going to get bigger and stronger.”
Spencer Kleene, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
3A Utility
The Warriors junior did a lot for a team that fell short against the Crusaders.
Kleene led Class 3A in RBIs with 60, and his eight home runs were fourth in 3A.
Kleene drove in seven runs against Lewis Central late in the season, six runs in SB-L’s June 1 game against Spirit Lake, and knocked in five runs against North on June 6.
“I’m just trying to keep it simple,” said Kleene after the Warriors beat Spencer in the substate final. “I’m just trying to do my job and help my team win.”
Eric Salazar, BHRV
3A Outfield
Salazar was the offensive leader for BHRV.
He led the team in average (.444), RBIs (30), homers (2), runs (27), and struck out just seven times in 72 at-bats.
Salazar was also BHRV’s leader on the mound. Salazar recorded a 1.99 ERA, and won seven games. In 49 ⅓ innings, Salazar was charged with just 19 earned runs.
SECOND TEAM
CLASS 1A
Bryce Coppock, Newell-Fonda
Infielder
Coppock had a .393 average, and drove in 17 runs. He led the Mustangs with 12 doubles, which tied for the most in the Twin Lakes Conference.
Coppock had the most at-bats (107) out of any hitter in the Twin Lakes.
Skyler Waldschmitt, Remsen St. Mary’s
Utility
Waldschmitt’s two biggest roles were catching Harpenau and being the closer behind the sophomore ace.
Waldschmitt caught Harpenau throughout the season, and his pitching stats are as follows: 3-1, 1.98 ERA in 35 ⅓ innings, and he had a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 42-14.
At the plate, Waldschmitt hit .388 with 27 RBIs. He was one of three Hawks to hit a home run during the season.
“It’s not surprising they chose him as a utility player,” Dean Harpenau said. “He was very dependable for us.”
CLASS 2A
Gavin Lorenzen, West Lyon
Utility
Lorenzen hit .384 with 26 RBIs and 33 hits. Lorenzen reached base 56 percent of the time.
He also led West Lyon with 206 putouts and had a fielding percentage of .987. He committed three errors out of 227 plays.
Lorenzen was the team’s primary catcher, but did start a game in left field.
CLASS 3A
Jared Sitzmann, Heelan
Infielder
Sitzmann was the Crusaders’ lead-off man. He had two hits in the season-ending loss to Marion.
Sitzmann ended the season with a .446 average with 19 RBIs. He also led the Crusaders with 66 hits.
Even his teammates appreciated the role Sitzmann played to get Heelan back to it fourth consecutive state tourney.
“Jared has really good job of getting on at the top of our lineup and I like to move him over for our three and four hitters to be able to give them a chance to hit him in,” Pithan said.
Daniel Wright, SB-L
Utility
Wright won nine games on the mound, and recorded a 2.27 ERA. He had a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 59-15, and went on a streak where he won seven straight decisions.
Offensively, Wright had 45 RBIs and had a .386 average. He had 54 hits, second only to Kleene on the team.
CLASS 4A
Trent Frerichs, North
Infielder
Frerichs led the Stars with a .333 average and 27 RBIs. He had five three-hit games throughout the season.
Alec Patino, East
Utility
Whenever the Black Raiders needed a big hit, it was usually Patino who delivered.
Patino led East with 52 RBIs, seven homers, five triples and a .414 average. Patino also pitcher, as he went 3-3 with a 2.98 ERA.
The following players received third-team recognition:
CLASS 1A
Damon Schmid, K-P, outfield
CLASS 2A
Zak Scott and Aaron Michael, MVAOCOU, pitchers
Michael Ryherd, Alta-Aurelia, catcher
Josh Van Beek, West Lyon, infielder
CLASS 3A
Brant Hogue, Heelan, utility
Marcus Klemme, Spencer, infielder
CLASS 4A
Alec Nieman, West, pitcher