The All-Western Valley Conference baseball and softball teams were announced.
MVAOCOU won the WVC baseball title with a 14-2 record and were 19-4 overall. Kingsley-Pierson won the tournament title.
Westwood won the WVC softball title with a 14-2 record and were 30-11 overall. The Rebels also won the tournament title.
WVC BASEBALL
FIRST TEAM
MVAOCOU: Seniors Zak Scott, Aaron Michael and Ely Fundermann.
Kingsley-Pierson: Seniors Kyler Krieg, Jessen Reinking and Nathan Keck, freshman Damon Schmid.
Woodbury Central: Juniors Jakob Schultz and freshmen Kaleb Bleil and Carter Bleil.
OABCIG: Seniors Ethan Mortensen and Jacob Cowlham.
Lawton-Bronson: Junior Luke Oleson, sophomore Connor Smith and freshman Brandon Kron.
West Monona: Senior Dylan Collison.
Westwood: Junior Sam Miller.
Ridge View: Senior Austin Degen.
SECOND TEAM
MVAOCOU: Senior Haden Kuhl and sophomore Brady Seuntjens.
Kingsley-Pierson: Junior Matthew Christopherson, sophomore Boe Harvey and freshman Jackson Howe.
Woodbury Central: Juniors Matt Carney, Ryan Jaacks and Seth Evan.
OABCIG: Senior Kaden Ladwig.
Lawton-Bronson: Sophomore Hayden Dahlhauser and freshman Matt Peters.
West Monona: Juniors Logan Fiege and Keegan Holverson.
Westwood: Senior Jaxon Lutt and junior Ben Brekke.
Ridge View: Junior Logan Gross.
River Valley: Senior Trey Goettsch.
Honorable Mention
MVAOCOU: Senior Cameron Boyle.
West Monona: Juniors Brandon Coble and Nathan Carrigan.
WVC SOFTBALL
FIRST TEAM
Westwood: Seniors Sam Burkhart, Katelyn Martian (unanimous selection), Andee Martin and Brenna Pike.
West Monona: Seniors Ariel Rotnicke and Kylie Henschen and juniors Lexi Lander (unanimous selection) and Megan Nichols.
Ridge View: Seniors Kara Richard, Madeline Else and Emerson Else (unanimous selection).
Woodbury Central: Senior Sally Gallagher and sophomore Emma DeStigter.
River Valley: Junior Taylor Knaack (unanimous selection) and sophomore Brittany Meyer.
Kingsley-Pierson: Senior Madison Goodwin (unanimous selection) and sophomore Anna Bubke.
SECOND TEAM
Westwood: Senior Kallie Stanfield and junior Katie Crawford.
West Monona: Senior Macie McCall sophomore Mallory McCall.
Ridge View: Senior Kennedy Mason, sophomore Makayla Kolpin, freshmen Emma Vohs and Addison Schmidt.
Woodbury Central: Seniors Emma Persons and Sidnie Graff and sophomore Lindsie Graff.
River Valley: Junior Kaylee Knaack.
Kingsley-Pierson: Sophomore Delaney Iseminger.
Lawton-Bronson: Junior Haley Williams.
OABCIG: Junior Halle Hemer.
MVAOCOU: Junior Makenzie Smith.
Honorable mention
MVAOCOU: Junior Kenedee Bubke.
West Monona: Sophomore Megan Bonham and freshman Makayla Haynes.