{{featured_button_text}}

The All-Western Valley Conference baseball and softball teams were announced.

MVAOCOU won the WVC baseball title with a 14-2 record and were 19-4 overall. Kingsley-Pierson won the tournament title.

Westwood won the WVC softball title with a 14-2 record and were 30-11 overall. The Rebels also won the tournament title.

WVC BASEBALL

FIRST TEAM

MVAOCOU: Seniors Zak Scott, Aaron Michael and Ely Fundermann.

Kingsley-Pierson: Seniors Kyler Krieg, Jessen Reinking and Nathan Keck, freshman Damon Schmid.

Woodbury Central: Juniors Jakob Schultz and freshmen Kaleb Bleil and Carter Bleil.

OABCIG: Seniors Ethan Mortensen and Jacob Cowlham.

Lawton-Bronson: Junior Luke Oleson, sophomore Connor Smith and freshman Brandon Kron.

West Monona: Senior Dylan Collison.

Westwood: Junior Sam Miller.

Ridge View: Senior Austin Degen.

SECOND TEAM

MVAOCOU: Senior Haden Kuhl and sophomore Brady Seuntjens.

Kingsley-Pierson: Junior Matthew Christopherson, sophomore Boe Harvey and freshman Jackson Howe.

Woodbury Central: Juniors Matt Carney, Ryan Jaacks and Seth Evan.

OABCIG: Senior Kaden Ladwig.

Lawton-Bronson: Sophomore Hayden Dahlhauser and freshman Matt Peters.

West Monona: Juniors Logan Fiege and Keegan Holverson.

Westwood: Senior Jaxon Lutt and junior Ben Brekke.

Ridge View: Junior Logan Gross.

River Valley: Senior Trey Goettsch.

Honorable Mention

MVAOCOU: Senior Cameron Boyle.

West Monona: Juniors Brandon Coble and Nathan Carrigan.

WVC SOFTBALL

FIRST TEAM

Westwood: Seniors Sam Burkhart, Katelyn Martian (unanimous selection), Andee Martin and Brenna Pike.

West Monona: Seniors Ariel Rotnicke and Kylie Henschen and juniors Lexi Lander (unanimous selection) and Megan Nichols.

Ridge View: Seniors Kara Richard, Madeline Else and Emerson Else (unanimous selection).

Woodbury Central: Senior Sally Gallagher and sophomore Emma DeStigter.

River Valley: Junior Taylor Knaack (unanimous selection) and sophomore Brittany Meyer.

Kingsley-Pierson: Senior Madison Goodwin (unanimous selection) and sophomore Anna Bubke.

SECOND TEAM

Westwood: Senior Kallie Stanfield and junior Katie Crawford.

West Monona: Senior Macie McCall sophomore Mallory McCall.

Ridge View: Senior Kennedy Mason, sophomore Makayla Kolpin, freshmen Emma Vohs and Addison Schmidt.

Woodbury Central: Seniors Emma Persons and Sidnie Graff and sophomore Lindsie Graff.

River Valley: Junior Kaylee Knaack.

Kingsley-Pierson: Sophomore Delaney Iseminger.

Lawton-Bronson: Junior Haley Williams.

OABCIG: Junior Halle Hemer.

MVAOCOU: Junior Makenzie Smith.

Honorable mention

MVAOCOU: Junior Kenedee Bubke.

West Monona: Sophomore Megan Bonham and freshman Makayla Haynes.

More video from this section

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments