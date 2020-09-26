Allen starts season 4-0 for first time in a decade

PENDER, Neb. — In the second quarter, Allen High School football coach Dave Uldrich noticed that the Pender players had their hands on their knees.
He noticed they were starting to get fatigued, so Uldrich decided to ramp up the intensity.
The Eagles (4-0) did just that, scoring 38 points in the final 36 minutes to beat Pender (2-3) 44-28 in an 8-player Nebraska high school football game on Friday night.
The Eagles were on-board with running the football, and five of their six touchdowns scored came from the rushing attack.
“It was just five, six, seven yards turned into eight, nine, 10 yards,” Uldrich said. “We just kept the intensity high. You have to give credit to the guys upfront. I thought our offensive linemen after the quarter played absolutely fantastic.”
During film sessions throughout the week, Allen noticed that if the linemen attacked the defensive tackles and inside linebackers, that would create some opportunities for Anthony Isom and Kobe Kumm to stretch out some big plays.
They also noticed that the Pendragons’ defensive ends were lined up more to the inside, but Allen’s front guys flipped their hips and got Pender pinned to the inside, giving the Allen backfield more room to run.
“We got the edges and we went to town on them,” Uldrich said. “We knew after watching them against Bloomfield … they brought a lot of people inside and tried to take the gaps. We worked on sealing and getting on the edge.”
Kumm and Isom found success on the ground, no matter what route they decided to take.
Kumm had three touchdown runs, as all five were within goal-to-go range.
He had the game ball in his arms afterward, pleased with how the Eagles played against Pender.
“We stayed together,” Kumm said. “We’re a family, and things didn’t go our way, we kept telling ourselves we love each other and kept playing.”
Isom, meanwhile, had a pair of touchdown carries. His last one, with 3 minutes, 33 seconds left, iced the game after Pender had two touchdowns in a 7-second span.
It’s been awhile since Allen started off a season 4-0.
None of the players on the current roster were members of the Eagles the last time it happened, but for now, the Eagles hope to continue that momentum for the rest of the season.
Allen hasn’t been 4-0 since the 2000s, and guys have simply stepped up.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve done this,” Isom said. “It’s been 10 years, 11 years. It’s been a long time, so this is great for us. We just go game-by-game, especially with COVID going around.”
Pender’s culture is changing
After the Pendragons recovered an onside kick with 5:10 remaining after a Caleb Trimble touchdown catch, the Pender crowd started to cheer louder. The fans were helping to get the Pendragons energized.
The Pendragons certainly felt that energy, as Braxton Volk found Quinton Heineman on a 12-yard play on the first play of the drive. That helped the Pendragons get within 10 to the Eagles.
“It was just a spark for the team,” Trimble said. “We never gave up. We were able to fight back and gave us a chance to come back.”
Trimble believed that even as recently as two years ago, that type of moment wouldn’t have happened.
“I’m happy with the fight we have, and it doesn’t accurately display the (win-loss) record that we have,” Trimble said. “We’re establishing a way better culture. We won’t give up. Two years ago, I specifically remember as a freshman in a game early on, we got down two touchdowns and it was over. That happened maybe two or three times that season. Just the resiliency is getting built up.”
The Pendragons are going through a culture change that begins at the top with coach Cody Volk, and it’s trickled down the Pender roster.
There are only four seniors on the 18-man roster for the Pendragons, so Trimble hopes the culture can continue for years to come.
