Allen starts season 4-0 for first time in a decade

PENDER, Neb. — In the second quarter, Allen High School football coach Dave Uldrich noticed that the Pender players had their hands on their knees.

He noticed they were starting to get fatigued, so Uldrich decided to ramp up the intensity.

The Eagles (4-0) did just that, scoring 38 points in the final 36 minutes to beat Pender (2-3) 44-28 in an 8-player Nebraska high school football game on Friday night.

The Eagles were on-board with running the football, and five of their six touchdowns scored came from the rushing attack.

“It was just five, six, seven yards turned into eight, nine, 10 yards,” Uldrich said. “We just kept the intensity high. You have to give credit to the guys upfront. I thought our offensive linemen after the quarter played absolutely fantastic.”

During film sessions throughout the week, Allen noticed that if the linemen attacked the defensive tackles and inside linebackers, that would create some opportunities for Anthony Isom and Kobe Kumm to stretch out some big plays.

They also noticed that the Pendragons’ defensive ends were lined up more to the inside, but Allen’s front guys flipped their hips and got Pender pinned to the inside, giving the Allen backfield more room to run.