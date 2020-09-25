Allen's second half run leads to win over Pender

PENDER, Neb. -- The Allen High School football team went on a 24-0 scoring run in the second half that helped the Eagles move to 4-0 Friday night against Pender with a 44-28 win.
The Eagles scored most of those points thanks to the run game.
The Eagles broke a 14-14 third-quarter tie with a 2-yard run by Anthony Isom with 1 minute, 32 seconds left of the third quarter. That play capped off a 12-play, 58-yard drive. Eleven of the 12 plays were run plays, and the only exception was an Isom 21-yard catch on a third down and 10 yards to go.
After Pender turned the ball over on its second play of that following drive, thanks to a Josh Olesen fumble recovery.
The Eagles had 36 yards to work with, and used five plays to get to the end zone. The fifth play, however, was not a run play.
The Eagles were facing 3rd-and-9 from the Pender 20-yard-line. Isom had the ball and acted like he was running it, but it was a trick play.
Isom threw over the top of the Pendragons’ defense and found Ty Krommenhoek in the back corner of the end zone for Allen’s lone passing touchdown of the night. That play came with 11:53 left in the game.
Allen wasn’t done scoring there.
The Eagles scored on a safety, as Pender’s snap on a fourth-down punt attempt went well over Dylan Vogt’s head and he had to fall on the ball in the end zone.
Allen then scored 2:12 later on a quarterback sneak by Kobe Kumm from the 1. It scored on four plays from 37 yards. All four plays were rushing attempts.
Pender didn’t give up, as the Pendragons scored 14 points in 7 seconds. Braxton Volk found Caleb Trimble from 16 yards out for a pass play, and Trimble attained most of those yards after the catch.
Pender attempted an onside kick, which was successful. It was a squib kick that landed around the Allen 15-yard-line and Brody Krusemark jumped on the free ball.
Pender wasted no time scoring.
Volk found Quinton Heineman on the first play of the drive with 5:10 left, but the 2-point conversion was no good.
Pender tried to hold Allen on the next drive but Isom broke the drive open with a 50-yard run with 3:33 to go to seal the win for the Eagles.
In the first half, Allen got on the board first, thanks to a big special teams play.
The Eagles forced the Pendragons to a fourth down and long, and the Pendragons were forced to punt.
The snap was a good one, but Eagles senior Steven Sullivan got through the Pender offensive line and blocked the punt.
Sullivan immediately picked up the blocked punt and returned it to Pender’s 6-yard-line.
It took Allen two plays to score after that.
Kumm kept the ball, ran to the right and found the end zone with 5 minutes, 28 seconds left in the first quarter. Kumm tried to do the same thing for the two-point conversion, but defensive back Chase Hofmeister stopped Kumm in his track at the 1.
Pender’s troubles continued on its next driv, as quarterback Volk mistimed a pitch to the backfield, and the Eagles recovered the ball on the first play of the drive.
The Pendragons’ defense stepped up, especially on the fourth down play. The Eagles called a receiver pass, but safety Caleb Trimble read the play well. Trimble stripped the ball away from the Allen receiver.
That fortune carried over into Pender’s ensuing drive.
The big play on that drive came on a 3rd-and-16. The Pendragons knew they had to pass the ball, and Volk had his sight set on Hofmeister running down the sideline.
Hofmeister caught the ball on good coverage near the first-down marker, but he kept chugging to the Allen 10. That play was good for 50 yards.
From there, the Pendragons scored on three goal-to-go plays. Volk won a footrace to the far-side pylon on third down to tie the game, and Vogt made the point after attempt to take the lead.
That scoring play came with 1:09 left in the first quarter.
Allen wasn’t willing to have Pender have the halftime lead. The Eagles closed out an eight-play, 57-yard drive with a Kumm 2-yard touchdown sneak. That play came with 1:20 left in the half.
Pender tried to score before time expired, and the half ended on a 36-yard pass play from Volk to Quinton Heineman.
Pender scored first in the second half on a crazy, probably-will-never-happen-again type of play.
The Pendragons had a second-and-goal from the 5-yard-line.
Volk was aiming to throw a pass up the middle, but it got batted at the line of scrimmage. The ball had enough air on it, however, for Volk to catch the ball. Once Volk had possession of the ball, he made a dash toward the end zone since it was a completed pass.
When Volk tried to do that, the Allen defensive line jarred the ball free. The ball rolled into the end zone up for grabs.
Hofmeister was in the neighborhood, and dove on the ball for the touchdown. That play came with 6:55 left in the third and tied the game at 14-14.
Then Allen took control of the game for the 44-28 win.
