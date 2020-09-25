Allen's second half run leads to win over Pender

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PENDER, Neb. -- The Allen High School football team went on a 24-0 scoring run in the second half that helped the Eagles move to 4-0 Friday night against Pender with a 44-28 win.

The Eagles scored most of those points thanks to the run game.

The Eagles broke a 14-14 third-quarter tie with a 2-yard run by Anthony Isom with 1 minute, 32 seconds left of the third quarter. That play capped off a 12-play, 58-yard drive. Eleven of the 12 plays were run plays, and the only exception was an Isom 21-yard catch on a third down and 10 yards to go.

After Pender turned the ball over on its second play of that following drive, thanks to a Josh Olesen fumble recovery.

The Eagles had 36 yards to work with, and used five plays to get to the end zone. The fifth play, however, was not a run play.

The Eagles were facing 3rd-and-9 from the Pender 20-yard-line. Isom had the ball and acted like he was running it, but it was a trick play.

Isom threw over the top of the Pendragons’ defense and found Ty Krommenhoek in the back corner of the end zone for Allen’s lone passing touchdown of the night. That play came with 11:53 left in the game.

Allen wasn’t done scoring there.