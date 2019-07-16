HINTON, Iowa -- Not many teams had much success hitting the baseball against MVAOCOU this season.
The Rams’ pitching staff came into a Class 2A district semifinal here Tuesday sporting a 1.18 earned run average, tops in the entire state.
However, it met its match in Alta-Aurelia, which is averaging just over 10 runs per game.
The Warriors came away an 8-5 winner at Diediker Baseball Field, advancing to a district final on Saturday against either Hinton or Missouri Valley, which met in the second game on Tuesday.
“It was an interesting matchup on paper, a team that doesn’t give up many runs versus a team that scores a lot of runs,” Alta-Aurelia Coach Ryan Burkhart said. “So something was going to have to give. Both teams fought really hard for it the whole game.”
Alta-Aurelia (17-9) let a 4-0 lead slip away when the Rams scored four runs in the fifth inning to tie but took the lead for good with a pair in the top of the sixth.
“It got a little tense when it got tied,” Burkhart said. “In those situations, kids sometimes forget to have fun but our guys just kept reminding each other to have fun.
“And our pitcher, who’s a freshman, was calming everybody down. When you have a kid like that leading everybody on the mound, it helps.”
Freshman Preston McCoy left after MVAOCOU tied it, but had a strong outing nonetheless. Two of the Rams’ runs in the fifth were unearned, thanks to a couple of errors.
McCoy, who threw four scoreless innings, was replaced by senior lefthander Keaton Mork, who got the win after allowing one run in 2 2/3 innings. Mork had pitched in only three innings this season. He gave up only a double to Zak Scott, who came around to score on two wild pitches, but retired seven of the nine batters he faced.
Sophomore Levi Sleezer came through with what turned out to be the game-winning hit, blooping a two-run double to right field with two outs in the sixth. Sleezer had struck out in his two previous at-bats.
Senior Aric Stephen provided the power, smacking his first home run of the season – a solo shot to lead off the fourth inning – while adding an RBI ground-rule double in the seventh. Stephen also knocked in a run with a ground out in the first frame.
“We just came in with the mindset that if the ball comes in looking nice, I have to do something with it,” Stephen said. “I don’t know how to explain that (power surge), I guess it was the off-season.”
Logan McCoy, the winning pitcher in Alta-Aurelia’s 13-7 first-round district victory over Cherokee, had an RBI triple in the top of the first and scored on the ground out by Stephen.
Those runs came off Scott, who entered with a sparkling 1.06 ERA. Scott gave up the homer to Stephen and was replaced by lefty Aaron Michael, who had an even better ERA of 0.82 in 60 innings pitched.
The Warriors got an unearned run off Michael in the fifth to take a 4-0 lead. Sleezer then produced the two-run double in the sixth, while Stephen’s ground-rule double and an RBI single by Cade Rohwer provided insurance.
Western Valley Conference champion MVAOCOU left nine runners on base, stranding two in the first and third. The Rams had the bases loaded after tying it in the fifth, but Mork struck out Ely Fundermann to end the inning.
MVAOCOU went down in order in the seventh, ending the season with a 19-4 overall mark.
“He (Mork) has been good for us every time we’ve used him,” Burkhart said. “So we felt completely confident in him. He doesn’t have a lot of innings but when he throws he’s really effective.”
If indeed it is Hinton that the Warriors square off against in the district final, they’ll need to avenge an 11-1 loss to the Blackhawks on May 30. Alta-Aurelia is shooting for its second straight trip to the state tournament.
MVOCOU’s Zak Scott finished a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate in his final high school game. Dylan Marshall and Haden Kuhl each drove in runs for the Rams.