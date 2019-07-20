Last season the Class 2A state tournament was a whole new experience for the Alta-Aurelia softball team.
After falling just short a couple of times, the Warriors were able to qualify for the 2018 state softball tournament for the first time in the program's history. When Alta-Aurelia got to Fort Dodge and the Harlan Rogers Sports Complex, they had to soak in the experience and how everything was run there.
The Warriors went on to lose their first-round game to Iowa City Regina.
This season Alta-Aurelia hopes to have an extended stay in Fort Dodge as they qualified for the state tournament for the second straight season.
Alta-Aurelia, 20-9, beat West Sioux in the 2A region final and the Warriors, the No. 6 seed, take on third-seeded Central Springs at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the state tournament.
"This year, now that we've been there, we know the system. We had to feel our way around with the timing and everything last year," Alta-Aurelia coach Dave Turnquist said. "Now we can concentrate on the game and trying to win it."
Central Springs is 28-7 on the season. Turnquist feels like the two teams are a bit similar.
Alta-Aurelia is led by senior pitcher Abby Kraemer, who is also one of the team's top hitter's. Central Springs is led by senior pitcher Hannah Ausenhus, who is the team's top hitter.
Central Springs is a young team with Ausenhus being the only senior that consistently plays. Still, the Panthers are making their fifth straight trip to the state tournament.
The Warriors are also young. Kraemer, a Dordt recruit, is one of three seniors that sees regular playing time along with Jessica Flaherty and Brittany Turnquist.
"Anybody you meet this season will be tough but I feel like we can play with them," Dave Turnquist said. "They have a good pitcher and we have a good pitcher. They are a bit young and we are a bit young. We are kind of the same teams."
Kraemer comes into the game with a 1.81 ERA in 170 innings pitched. She has 303 strikeouts on the season and more than 1,400 in her career. Opponents are only batting .164 against her.
Central Springs is batting .367 as a team and has scored 304 runs. Ausenhus leads Central Springs with a .491 average with 14 home runs and 51 RBIs. Abigayle Angell is batting .449 with 11 home runs and 42 RBIs. Lizzy Hamand and Aurora Stepleton are both batting above .400.
Turnquist said he likes having a veteran pitcher like Kraemer in the circle in this situation.
"I feel pretty good about it. It comes down to the nerves and she has been there before. If she can get ahead of the count, she can use her junk and is really formidable then," Turnquist said. "I can remember her eighth-grade year and she threw a no-hitter, so we knew she would be good and then her eighth-grade mind kicked in and she would get nervous and wild.
"It's amazing how she has improved. She doesn't get rattled at all and she is really solid. She will get her strikeouts."
Turnquist also expects Ausenhus to get her fair of strikeouts against the Warriors. The key is going to be getting the timely hits, which Alta-Aurelia got in the region final against West Sioux.
"It's going to be the same thing we've been doing. We have to have that swing started. We can't wait and decide," Turnquist said. "We have to be loaded and have that body turning. If it is a strike, go. If it is a ball, stop. We have to be proactive and find it and not wait for it.
"Our schedule was pretty strong and we saw some elite pitching so we won't be shell-shocked when she starts to throw."
Kraemer has a team-high .467 average and has 21 RBIs. Flaherty is batting .441 with 33 runs scored, eight doubles, six triples, three home runs and 30 RBIs. Sierra Hill leads the team with 34 RBIs.