In Class 1A through Class 4A, the first round of every girls golf state tournament was suspended on Tuesday. Most of the teams and golfers were through two-thirds of their rounds. Play resumes on Wednesday morning and the plan is to play the next 18 holes after the first round is completed.
In 1A, Alta-Aurelia's Annika Patton is in the mix for her second individual state title. The Warriors senior, who won the 2A state title as a sophomore, is tied for first place after playing 14 holes. She's five strokes over par currently and tied with CAM's Sammi Jahde. Woodbury Central's Sally Gallagher is in third place at seven-over after 14 holes.
"Annika is grinding well and hitting the ball really well. That plus-five could be plus-two easily but she's grinding well," Alta-Aurelia coach LeAnn Patton said. "We are getting no roll and it is playing way, way longer. Thinks where she was hitting a nine-iron and wedges in the practice round are seven and six irons."
LeAnn Patton said if the first round cannot be completed on Wednesday, then the scores will be wiped out and the IGHSAU will pick another time to have the state tournament.
After finishing in fourth place last season, Gallagher is only two strokes back of Patton and Jahde.
"She gave herself a lot of opportunities at pretty decent birdie putts and they just didn't fall. She was playing pretty well and she feels good about it, too," Woodbury Central coach Jill Gallagher said. "You love to have those opportunities and hopefully they start falling (Wednesday)."
Team wise, Bishop Garrigan leads 1A with a plus-52 and Akron-Westfield is only two strokes back at plus-54. East Buchanan and Grundy Center are each five strokes back.
Brooke Koele and Alayna Mullinix each have a plus-11 to lead Akron-Westfield. Koele's is after 14 holes and Mullinix's is after 12. Taryn Wilken has a plus-13 through eight holes and Autumn Bundy has a plus-19 through 13 holes.
Woodbury Central is in fifth place at plus-63 over. After Gallagher, Hanna Stratton is plus-13 over after 13 holes. Megan Warren is plus-19 after 10 holes and Sidnie Graff is plus-24 over after 12 holes.
"Considering everything, I think the play by our girls was okay. It was obviously no ideal (conditions) but everybody has to play in the same conditions and I do think it will be interesting once all of the scores come in," Jill Gallagher said. "I am sure people wanted to shoot better scores. Conditions didn't dictate everything but it had a little bit to do with it. Overall, I was pleased."
Alta-Aurelia is in sixth place at plus-73. After Patton, Sydney Stanton is a plus-16 after 13 holes. Morgan Wilson is plus-24 after 10 holes and Ellie Kaskey is plus-28 after 12 holes.
"My young team is doing extremely well," LeAnn Patton said. "I am just proud of the girls for their patience and their poise. They are holding their own and we will see what tomorrow brings and we will go with the flow."
Sioux Central's Whitney Anderson was tied for seventh place at 10-over after 10 holes. Hinton's Hannah Vondrak is a plus-18 after 11 holes. Remsen St. Mary's Tori Galles is 17-over after 10 holes and teammate Sidney Tritz is plus-20 after 15 holes.
In 2A, New Hampton leads the team race with a plus 42. Okoboji is in second place at plus-65 and Unity Christian is in third place at plus 73.
New Hampton's Allison Nuss leads the individual scoring with a one-under through 17 holes.
Okoboji's Hannah butler is tied for eighth place at 10-over through 17 holes and Grace Butler is a plus-11 through 17 tholes. Martha Stein is 19-over through 17 holes and Faith Person is plus-25 through 16 holes.
Unity Christian's Justine Malenke is tied for fifth at nine-over through 17 holes and Laura Beltman is tied for 15 after 13-over after 17 holes. Kerri Kroeze is plus-19 through 16 and Chloe Krommendyk is plus-32 through 53 holes.
In 3A, Spencer's Riley Pohar is in a tie for 36th place at 10-over through three holes.