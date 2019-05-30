Alta-Aurelia's Annika Patton had a number of obstacles to overcome at the Class 1A state girls golf meet over the past two days.
At one point, there was a question on if the tournament could even be played the last two days because of the course condition at the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown and with more rain in the forecast. Then Patton had to deal with rainy conditions on Tuesday and play was later suspended.
After the first round was completed, Patton was a stroke back of CAM's Sammi Jahde and the groups had to hustle to beat some potential rain in the forecast.
Through it all, Patton remained calm. Patton, who won the individual title two years ago as a sophomore and part of the Warriors title-winning team as a freshman, shot even par on Wednesday and that separated her from the rest of the pack.
Patton finished with a two-day total of an eight-over par 148, six strokes better than Jahde to claim her second individual state title.
"With the crazy conditions, it's kind of surreal, just wondering if you are going to get the tournament all in and then 48 hours later, I am the champion," Patton said. "It was just a crazy two days. This is the first time in nine years it's been bad weather but I am happy with how it turned out."
While Patton won by a comfortable margin of six strokes, she wasn't in the same group as Jahde. When Patton turned in her scorecard, she saw Jahde was keeping up with her, shooting even par and had a few holes left to go.
But Jahde trailed off in the final six holes and Patton claimed the title.
"I played well and at one point I had three birdies in a row and I was feeling confident. When I looked at the online scores, she was even par. It looks like a big win but it certainly wasn't," Patton said. "After shooting a 78, I was a little disappointed and I was down one to her. It motivated me and I knew I had 18 holes left to play and I grinded it out."
Patton and the rest of her team played a practice round on Sunday but the course played differently because of the wet conditions on Tuesday. Patton used what she learned on Tuesday and applied it to the final day. It worked with her even-par round on Wednesday.
Alta-Aurelia finished in fourth place as a team with a two-day score of 757. Sydney Stanton shot a 190, Ellie Kaskey shot a 206 and Morgan Wilson rounded out the scoring with a 213. Mallorie Jacobsen shot a 243.
The fourth-place finish was unexpected because, at one point, it was in question if the Warriors could make a ninth straight trip to state.
"I don't think I could ask for a much better high school career but also with the team finishing fourth when at one point we didn't know if we would qualify, it adds to the surreal ending," Patton said. "Winning it is a little different the second time around. The first time you don't know what to expect and you are on cloud nine. You want that feeling back and it's amazing that everything I put into it and how things could've ended up with the weather, I am proud of how it finished."
Bishop Garrigan won the team title in 1A with a 727. Akron-Westfield, which was making its sixth straight trip to state, finished in second place with a 742.
Brooke Koele finished in 12th place with a 174 and Alayna Mullinix was 19th with a 184. Autumn Bundy shot a 193 and Taryn Wilken rounded out the scoring with a 194. Kayla Johnson added a 202 and Natalie Nielsen shot a 213.
"I was very proud of the girls for the scores they posted and we shot our best scores of the years both days so we can't ask for too much more. It's a great effort," Akron-Westfield coach Todd Colt said. "I think they adapted well to the wind and the wet conditions and managed their game about as well as can be expected."
In 2A at the Ames Country Club, New Hampton won the team title with a 662. Okoboji finished in second place with a 721.
Hannah Butler led Okoboji as she finished in fifth place with a 164. Grace Butler finished in 15th place with a 172. Martha Stein shot a 185 and Faith Pearson rounded out the scoring with a 200. Olivia Smith added a 206 and Grace Booth shot a 233.
Also in 1A, Woodbury Central finished in seventh place with a 788. Sally Gallagher led the team as she tied for third place with a 163.
"It ended up being her highest finish ever in school history. Today didn't go how she wanted it to. I don't think her score reflected how she played. Overall she played well, just didn't get any breaks. Sometimes you need good luck to have a good score," Woodbury Central coach Jill Gallagher said. "She had a great career, going there four times is something that hasn't been done at Woodbury Central and being a three-time medalist was great, also. She worked hard and was rewarded for it."
Woodbury Central's Hannah Stratton shot a 189, Sidnie Graff shot a 210 and Megan Warren rounded out the scoring with a 231. Maddie Schultz added a 241 and Sidney Steffen shot a 259.
"It was a little disappointing but if you think where the program was three, four years ago, it was quite an accomplishment for the girls to go back-to-back years," Jill Gallagher said. "I had a great time and I hope they did, too. I do want to give a lot of praise to Akron-Westfield and Alta-Aurelia and Annika Patton for her state championship. She is quite the player."
Sioux Central's Whitney Anderson was seventh with a 172. Remsen St. Mary's Sidney Tritz was 22nd with a 188 and teammate Tori Galles shot a 192. Hinton's Hannah Vondrak also shot a 192.
Also in 2A, Unity Christian finished in fourth place with a 734. Justine Malenke finished in eighth place with a 165 and Laura Beltman was 14th with a 171. Kerri Kroeze shot a 187 and Chloe Krommedyk shot a 211 to round out the scoring. Aubyn Zwart added a 232.
In 3A in Ankeny, Spencer's Riley Pohar finished in 61st with a 227.