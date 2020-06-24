Alta-Aurelia's Michael Ryherd is the rare leadoff catcher

It only took one game for Alta-Aurelia's Michael Ryherd to find his usual stroke at the plate this season.
In the Warriors' season-opener against South Central Calhoun, Ryherd, Alta-Aurelia's starting catcher and leadoff hitter, put up what is a week's worth of stats in one game. He went 5-for-5 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two RBIs and four runs scored.
Basically, it's what Ryherd has been doing for the Warriors since he became the program's starting catcher at the start of his sophomore season.
"Michael has been a huge part of our team. He called every pitched for the 2018 season that took us to the state tournament," Alta-Aurelia coach Ryan Burkhart said. "For a sophomore to call every game, that's pretty impressive. He's an awesome player and a great kid. For a catcher, he can run."
Ryherd, this week's Siouxland Athlete of the Week, has helped Alta-Aurelia to a 6-0 start to the season. The senior is batting a team-high .545 with 10 runs scored in 22 at-bats. He has five doubles already along with two triples, a home run and eight RBIs, which is the third-most on the team for the high-scoring Warriors.
"When it comes to hitting, my dad (assistant coach Tom Ryherd) taught me to just stay fluid and loose and that's something I've always carried with me," Ryherd said. "When I was younger, he said just to stay confident and loose and once Burk moved here, he taught me power, the swing path and get into my legs."
Ryherd has been on Alta-Aurelia's varsity roster since his eighth-grade season. As an eighth-grader, he played in 13 games as a courtesy runner and scored six runs. As a freshman, Ryherd was once again used to a courtesy runner and he wound up scoring 21 times in 23 games.
Going into his sophomore season, Ryherd had big shoes to fill since he had to take over for Jordan Wendel, who currently plays for Butler, behind the plate.
Burkhart was confident Ryherd could handle catching duties, though, especially after he saw Ryherd catch Wendel during a varsity game in Ryherd's freshman season.
"Jordan had a huge arm and we put him into pitch and Michael had to handle a kid throwing 85 to 87 and Michael handled it perfectly," Burkhart said. "That indicated to me that we have an awesome catcher with Jordan but when he goes on, we will be fine."
It also didn't take Burkhart long to turn pitch-calling duties over to a sophomore. Ryherd did the same last season but is now taking pitch guidance from Alta-Aurelia's new pitching coach Kyle Dupic.
"My first year I called the first game and a half and talked with Michael in between innings and we were on the same page always so I then turned it over to him and he called every pitch and that told me how good he is at setting up each hitter," Burkhart said. "We have a new pitching coach that does call the games and he had no problem going back to that. They spent a lot of time talking and building trust. He doesn't have an ego that gets in the way of winning. He doesn't think about himself, he just wants to win games."
In his first season, Ryherd batted .318 on an Alta-Aurelia team that reached the state tournament. He drew more walks (18) than he struck out (17) that season. Ryherd had a .464 on-base percentage and a .424 slugging for an OPS (on-base plus slugging) of .888.
"He takes his walks. He's really good at evaluating the ball and hits the gap," Burkhart said. "He's so fast that if the outfielder bobbles it, he is going to take a base and he can get a double out of the box. He's tough to pitch to."
Ryherd's average jumped about 100 points as a junior and he added some power as well. By the end of his junior season, Ryherd batted .412 with 12 doubles, three triples and three home runs. He walked 24 times to only 16 strikeouts as he had an on-base percentage of .578. Ryherd had a .750 slugging percentage, giving him an OPS of 1.328.
"I think the weight room was a big factor. He does a really good job in the weight room and does a good job of developing his legs," Burkhart said. "As a catcher, if your legs are tired, it affects your at-bats. He's able to use his legs as a hitter and catcher through seven innings. He still has his legs going late and he can be competitive in every game."
Ryherd's legs allow him to stay on the field. Most catchers run for but Ryherd is too valuable on the basepaths. Last season he led the team with 48 runs scored, 12 more than anyone else on the team.
After a few games last season, Burkhart decided to make a decision that is rare in baseball. He moved his catcher to the leadoff position because of Ryherd's ability to get on base and because of how well he ran the bases.
So Ryherd gets to see his dad Tom, the team's first base coach, quite often during games.
"It's extremely fun. Coach made the switch partway through the year last summer and it clicked from there," Ryherd said. "It's fun being the first one up there and see what the pitcher can do. I love running the bases, it's one of my favorite things to do. My dad always jokes 'Do you want someone to run?' and I always say 'No way.'"
This season Ryherd is one of two seniors on Alta-Aurelia's team along with Logan McCoy. Ryherd had high expectations for this season and with the Warriors 6-0 to start, he is hoping he gets to end his varsity career with a second trip to the Principal Park in Des Moines.
"For me, personally, I think this is going to be one of the best teams we've had go through here," Ryherd said. "Two years we made it to state and had a really good team but this group, we've been playing together since Little League and the team chemistry is so strong. Honestly, as long as we keep playing, I have a lot of confidence we can do some damage."
