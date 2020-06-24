Alta-Aurelia's Michael Ryherd is the rare leadoff catcher

Ryherd has been on Alta-Aurelia's varsity roster since his eighth-grade season. As an eighth-grader, he played in 13 games as a courtesy runner and scored six runs. As a freshman, Ryherd was once again used to a courtesy runner and he wound up scoring 21 times in 23 games.

Going into his sophomore season, Ryherd had big shoes to fill since he had to take over for Jordan Wendel, who currently plays for Butler, behind the plate.

Burkhart was confident Ryherd could handle catching duties, though, especially after he saw Ryherd catch Wendel during a varsity game in Ryherd's freshman season.

"Jordan had a huge arm and we put him into pitch and Michael had to handle a kid throwing 85 to 87 and Michael handled it perfectly," Burkhart said. "That indicated to me that we have an awesome catcher with Jordan but when he goes on, we will be fine."

It also didn't take Burkhart long to turn pitch-calling duties over to a sophomore. Ryherd did the same last season but is now taking pitch guidance from Alta-Aurelia's new pitching coach Kyle Dupic.