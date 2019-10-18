SIOUX CITY -- North fell behind early to an Ankeny team that is prepping for a big game next week.
The Hawks scored 42 points in the first quarter to take control of the game. By halftime, Ankeny was up 77-0 on North and the final score ended up being 90-7.
North fell to 1-7 on the season as Ankeny improved to 5-3.
Ankeny hosts East next week, which is 6-2. The winner earns a spot in the playoffs more than likely with the other one hoping its RPI is good enough to get into the playoffs.