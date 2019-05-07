The Mike Henderson boys and girls state track meets were held on Saturday. The girls meet took place at Ankeny Stadium. The boys meet took place in Ames.
Both the boys and girls had a seventh and eighth grade division and a large and small school division for both grades.
In the girls seventh grade large division, Sioux City East Area's Elliana Harris won the 200 dash in 27.51 seconds.
In the girls eighth grade large division, Sioux City East Area won the 4x100 realy in 53.64.
In the girls eighth grade small division, Sibley-Ocheyedan's Bria Wasmund won the 200 hurdles in 30.78. Sibley-Ocheyedan also won the 4x400 relay in 4:30.97.
In the boys eighth grade large division, Sioux City North won the 4x200 relay in 1:40.11.
In the boys eighth grade small division, Central Lyon's Gable Van Beek won the 100 hurdles in 14.74 and he won the 200 hurdles in 28.31. Gehlen Catholic's Keaton Bonderson won the high jump after clearing 5-feet, 4-inches.