One district title is on the line and a bunch of teams to secure a playoff spot this week with a win.
2A RPI No. 6 GREENE COUNTY (8-0, 4-0) at 2A RPI No. 4 OABCIG (8-0, 4-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: It's the toughest test of the season for both schools and the winner will more than likely have two home playoffs games, even though Green County has a bit of a gap to make up for with No. 5 Waterloo Columbus. OABCIG's toughest game of the season was agaisnt 5-3 Storm Lake, No. 20 in the RPI. The Falcons won that game 48-26. Greene County's toughest game was against Nevada, which No. 18 in the RPI. Green County won 42-41. OABCIG has only been held under 40 points once this season and has allowed only 14 points combined the last four weeks. Cooper Dejean has 2,036 passing yards and 30 touchdowns and has rushed for 678 yards and 14 touchdowns. Green County has been held under 40 points twice this season but has only given up 20 points or more twice this season.
A RPI No. 12 WESTWOOD (6-2) at A RPI No. 20 LAWTON-BRONSON (5-3)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: Both teams are fighting to keep its postseason hopes alive. A win for Westwood and the Rebels are more than likely in the playoffs. A loss and the Rebels might need some help to get in. Lawton-Bronson is on the outside looking in and probably needs some help to get in even with a win. After starting the season 5-0, Westwood has lost two of its last three games and the offense has slowed down over the past four weeks. The Rebels have scored 59 points combined the past four weeks. While the defense has been stout most of the season, Westwood has alloed 64 combined points in the two losses. After starting 5-1, back-to-back losses have dropped Lawton-Bronson out of the top-16 in the RPI. The Eagles have been outscored 59-18 in those two games combined.
A RPI No. 9 SOUTH O'BRIEN (7-1) at A RPI No. 11 HINTON (6-2)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: While South O'Brien should be safe to make the playoffs even with a loss, the Wolverines could possible earn a top-eight seed with a win, which should give the Wolverines a home game. Hinton seems to have a decent enough gap that even a loss should keep the Blackhawks in, but they could possibily need some help with a loss. South O'brien has scored fewer than 20 points only twice this season. Defensive, the Wolverines haven't allowed more than 20 points in the last six weeks, giving up only 37 combined points in that span. Tristan Wilson has rushed for 1,844 yards and 20 touchdowns this season for South O'Brien. Hinton's defense has been even better with only six points allowed in the past five weeks. The Blackhawks have five shutouts this season.
A RPI No. 18 ALTA-AURLIA (5-3) at A RPI No. 28 SIOUX CENTRAL (5-3)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: Sioux Central's playoff hopes are over after last week's 35-12 loss to IKM-Manning but Alta-Aurelia has remained alive based on non-district games against Lawton-Bronson (27-7 win), Storm Lake (25-10 loss) and South O'Brien (15-0 loss). Still, even with a win, the Warriors probably need some help to make it into the playoffs. Alta-Aurelia has scored under 25 points three times this season - in all three of the Warriors losses. Defensively, the Warriors have only allowed more than 20 points twice this season. Anthony Krier has rushed for 490 yards for the warriors, Michael Ryherd has rushed for 304 yards and Logan McCoy has rushed for 300 yards. Sioux Central has only allowed 20 points or more three times this season, in all three of its losses.
A RPI No. 17 GEHLEN CATHOLIC (5-3) at A RPI NO. 35 HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN (4-4)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: Gehlen Catholic is right on the edge of the playoffs at No. 17 and with 10 district winners, there are six at-large spots up for grabs. Realistically, the Jays probably have to get into the top-14 and even with a win, they probably need a couple of teams to lose to get into the playoffs. Gehlen Catholic's playoff hopes took a bit of a hit last week when the Jays lost to Hinton 16-6. It was the fourth time this seasn the Jays were held under 20 points. The Jays did pull out a 14-7 win over South O'Brien but the other games were all loses. The Jays have only allowed more than 20 points once this season, a 75-13 loss to West Sioux. H-M-S has scored 98 points combined the past two weeks but those are the Hawks only two games of 20 or more points this seaosn.