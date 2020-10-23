 Skip to main content
AREA PLAYOFF FOOTBALL SCORES
IOWA

Second-round playoffs

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44, Denison-Schleswig 14

Ankeny Centennial 55, East 14

Dowling Catholic 65, North 11

OABCIG 49, East Sac 7

Remsen St. Mary's 71, West Harrison 6

West Siouix 41, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 34, Unity Christian 27

West Lyon 16, Sioux Center 14

Western Christian 48, Treynor 15

Spirit Lake 40, Clear Lake 0

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, Storm Lake 0

Spencer 42, Humboldt 35

Harris-Lake Park 55, Coon Rapids-Bayard 32

Newell-Fonda 20, Kingsley-Pierson 0

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 38, Gehlen Catholic 6

South O'Brien 8, Ridge View 6

Riverside 26, Lawton-Bronson 24

Council Bluffs St. Albert 31, Woodbury Central 0

NEBRASKA

Regular season

Blair 64, South Sioux 24

Crofton 63, BRLD 6

Norfolk Catholic 14, Hartington Cedar Catholic 10

Pierce 19, Wayne 9

Archbishop Bergan 42, Ponca 16

Playoffs

LCC 76, Thayer Central 36

Allen 46, Johnson-Brock 20

Osceola 52, Pender 0

SOUTH DAKOTA

Regular season

Dakota Valley 31, Tri-Valley 7

Lennox 25, Vermillion 20

Playoffs

Elk Point-Jefferson 27, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 12

Colman-Egan 40, Alcester-Hudson 32

