AREA PLAYOFF FOOTBALL SCORES

IOWA
Second-round playoffs
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44, Denison-Schleswig 14
Ankeny Centennial 55, East 14
Dowling Catholic 65, North 11
OABCIG 49, East Sac 7
Remsen St. Mary's 71, West Harrison 6
West Siouix 41, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 34, Unity Christian 27
West Lyon 16, Sioux Center 14
Western Christian 48, Treynor 15
Spirit Lake 40, Clear Lake 0
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, Storm Lake 0
Spencer 42, Humboldt 35
Harris-Lake Park 55, Coon Rapids-Bayard 32
Newell-Fonda 20, Kingsley-Pierson 0
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 38, Gehlen Catholic 6
South O'Brien 8, Ridge View 6
Riverside 26, Lawton-Bronson 24
Council Bluffs St. Albert 31, Woodbury Central 0
NEBRASKA
Regular season
Blair 64, South Sioux 24
Crofton 63, BRLD 6
Norfolk Catholic 14, Hartington Cedar Catholic 10
Pierce 19, Wayne 9
Archbishop Bergan 42, Ponca 16
Playoffs
LCC 76, Thayer Central 36
Allen 46, Johnson-Brock 20
Osceola 52, Pender 0
SOUTH DAKOTA
Regular season
Dakota Valley 31, Tri-Valley 7
Lennox 25, Vermillion 20
Playoffs
Elk Point-Jefferson 27, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 12
Colman-Egan 40, Alcester-Hudson 32
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!