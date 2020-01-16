AREA PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Western Christian edges Unity Christian in top-15 matchup

GIRLS
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 55, UNITY CHRISTIAN 48: The Wolfpack, ranked eighth in Class 2A, outscored the Class 3A No. 15 Knights 19-5 in the second quarter.
Ally Postma led Western Christian with 13 points. Madison Vis and Macay Van't Hul both scored 11.
Janie Schoonhoven led the Knights with with 17 points. Emma Byker had 15.
WESTWOOD 65, RIVER VALLEY 23: The Rebels held River Valley to four first-quarter points en route to the win.
Briley Pike led Westwood with 16 points. Freshman Jaeden Ferris and senior Sam Thompson each scored 11 points.
River Valley's leading scorer was Taylor Knaack with six points.
CHEROKEE 64, EAST SAC COUNTY 30: The Bravettes bounced back from a loss on Saturday to Bishop Garrigan by having four players scoring in double figures.
Lexi Pingel led Cherokee with 14 points. Teagan Slaughter and Kenna Mongan scored 13. JeMae Nichols put up 11 points.
The Bravettes held the Raiders to 17 points in the first half.
"They bounced back really good," Cherokee coach Brandon Slaughter said. "They shared the ball really well."
MMCRU 77, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 36: Taylor Harpenau scored 17 points to lead the No. 6 Royals to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in a game played in Marcus Thursday.
Emily Dreckman and Ellie Hillbrands chipped in 16 and 15 points, respectively, for MMCRU (12-0). Cassidy Hagerman had 10 points to pace the Hwwks (4-9).
EMMETSBURG 58, SOUTH O'BRIEN 19: Taryn Hintz led the Wolverines (7-6) with nine points.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 64, ALCESTER-HUDSON 28: Westerners senior Jaden Harris scored a game-high 17 points in the win, and the game was held in Akron.
Chloee Colt had 15 points and Natalie Nielsen scored 13.
Alcester-Hudson's leading scorer was junior Abby Walth with 12.
The Westerners led 34-14 at halftime.
POCAHONTAS 60, GTRA 57: Carly Janssen scored 22 points to lead the Indians to a Twin Lakes Conference girls basketball win Thursday.
Madison Hough had a game-high 30 points and Kenzie Hoffman 11 for GTRA (3-10).
NEWELL-FONDA 67, ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 45: The Class 1A No. 2 ranked Mustangs got 15 points from Bailey Sievers and won for the 13th time without a loss in non-conference girls basketball action played in Newell Thursday.
Ellie Lago also had 13 points and Megan Morenz 10 points for Newell-Fonda. Jayden Nitchals had 19 points and Caitlyn Tindel 18 for the Midgets.
LENNOX 63, VERMILLION 25: Rianna Fillipi scored 16 points to lead all scorers as the Orioles downed the Tanagers in a Dakota XII Conference girls basketball game played in Lennox, S.D. Thursday.
Madysen Vlastuin, Isabel Ihnen and Mara Hinker also scored 10 points apiece for Lennox (10-0). Lexi Plitzuweit scored seven points to lead Vermillion (4-4).
TRI-VALLEY 56, BERESFORD 38: Paige Jewett scored 21 points to lead the Mustangs to a Dakota XII Conference girls basketball win in Beresford, S.D. Thursday.
Kennedy Goblirsch had 15 points for the Watchdogs (3-4).
BOYS
SOUTH O'BRIEN 63, EMMETSBURG 32: The Wolverines outscored Emmetsburg 22-14 to pull away for their 10th win of the season in Paullina.
Tristan Wilson led South O'Brien with 16. Jackson Louscher and Zeke Lundquist both scored 14 points.
IKM-MANNING 62, RIVERSIDE 32: Kyler Rasmussen scored 10 points to lead IKM-Manning to a Western Iowa Conference boys basketball win Thursday in Manning.
The Wolves improved to 6-5 while Riverside dropped to 1-10. Brogan Allensworth had a game-high 11 points for Riverside.
HILLS BEAVER CREEK 55, CANTON 52: Jax Wysong scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Hills Beaver Creek (Minn.) to a boys basketball win over host Canton Thursday.
Canton was led by Jayden Verley who had a game-high 30 points and 10 caroms.