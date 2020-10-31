AREA PREP FOOTBALL SCORES

IOWA
Round-of-16
Class 3A
Webster City 28, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, Spencer 7
Class 2A
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 28, Estherville-Lincoln Central 6
West Lyon 12, Spirit Lake 12
Class 1A
OABCIG 41, Western Christian 14
West Sioux 36, Emmetsburg 15
Class A
Council Bluffs St. Albert 20, South O'Brien 8
West Hancock 56, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18
8-man
Remsen St. Mary's 53, Harris-Lake Park 13
Audubon 28, Newell-Fonda 6
NEBRASKA
Class C1
Adams Central 31, Wayne 13
Class C2
Hartington Cedar Catholic 21, Bridgeport 0
Class D1
Tri-County 40, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 12
Class D2
Kenesaw 64, Allen 20
SOUTH DAKOTA
Class 11A
Madison 40, Dakota Valley 7
Class 11B
Sioux Valley 44, Elk Point-Jefferson 21
