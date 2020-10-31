 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AREA PREP FOOTBALL SCORES
View Comments

AREA PREP FOOTBALL SCORES

{{featured_button_text}}

IOWA

Round-of-16

Class 3A

Webster City 28, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, Spencer 7

Class 2A

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 28, Estherville-Lincoln Central 6

West Lyon 12, Spirit Lake 12

Class 1A

OABCIG 41, Western Christian 14

West Sioux 36, Emmetsburg 15

Class A

Council Bluffs St. Albert 20, South O'Brien 8

West Hancock 56, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18

8-man

Remsen St. Mary's 53, Harris-Lake Park 13

Audubon 28, Newell-Fonda 6

NEBRASKA

Class C1

Adams Central 31, Wayne 13

Class C2

Hartington Cedar Catholic 21, Bridgeport 0

Class D1

Tri-County 40, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 12

Class D2

Kenesaw 64, Allen 20

SOUTH DAKOTA

Class 11A

Madison 40, Dakota Valley 7

Class 11B

Sioux Valley 44, Elk Point-Jefferson 21

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News