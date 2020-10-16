AREA PREP FOOTBALL SCORES

IOWA PLAYOFF SCORES
Humboldt 40, Bishop Heelan 17
C.B. Thomas Jefferson 49, West 7
Kingsley-Pierson 64, Ar-We-Va 29
Woodbury Central 44, West Monona 22
Remsen St. Mary's 56, GTRA 14
Gehlen Catholic 23, Alta-Aurelia 20
Lawton-Bronson 14, Tri-Center 8
Ridge View 45, Akron-Westfield 6
Sioux Center 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 6
Newell-Fonda 54, West Bend-Mallard 6
Unity Christian 34, Sheldon 16
South O'Brien 34, Westwood 16
Storm Lake 36, Le Mars 28
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 62, MMCRU 0
Harris-Lake Park 47, River Valley 16
Sibley-Ocheyedan 38, Hinton 12
Denison-Schleswig 12, Carroll 7
South Central Calhoun 46, Sioux Central 7
Treynor 83, MVAOCOU 18
Algona 42, Cherokee 2
Estherville-Lincoln Central 42, Okoboji 7
NEBRASKA SCORES
Omaha Gross Catholic 41, South Sioux 21
Allen 53, Emerson-Hubbard 6
Pender 49, Homer 20
Wakefield 64, Hartington-Newcastle 41
Walthill 70, Omaha Christian 24
Hartington Cedar Catholic 46, Ponca 14
Wayne 42, O'Neill 7
Pierce 70, Battle Creek 12
Aquinas 72, BRLD 12
Archbishop Bergan 28, Oakland-Craig 24
Norfolk Catholic 35, Croton 14
Stanton 60, Gaurdian Angels 22
West Point-Beemer 25, North Bend Central 0
Wisner-Pilger 62, Madison 14
SOUTH DAKOTA
Vermillion 48, Dakota Valley 7
Elk Point-Jefferson 42, Flandreau 14
Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan 51, Beresford 50
Burke 14, Alcester-Hudson 6
