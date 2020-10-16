 Skip to main content
AREA PREP FOOTBALL SCORES
IOWA PLAYOFF SCORES

Humboldt 40, Bishop Heelan 17

C.B. Thomas Jefferson 49, West 7

Kingsley-Pierson 64, Ar-We-Va 29

Woodbury Central 44, West Monona 22

Remsen St. Mary's 56, GTRA 14

Gehlen Catholic 23, Alta-Aurelia 20

Lawton-Bronson 14, Tri-Center 8

Ridge View 45, Akron-Westfield 6

Sioux Center 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 6

Newell-Fonda 54, West Bend-Mallard 6

Unity Christian 34, Sheldon 16

South O'Brien 34, Westwood 16

Storm Lake 36, Le Mars 28

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 62, MMCRU 0

Harris-Lake Park 47, River Valley 16

Sibley-Ocheyedan 38, Hinton 12

Denison-Schleswig 12, Carroll 7

South Central Calhoun 46, Sioux Central 7

Treynor 83, MVAOCOU 18

Algona 42, Cherokee 2

Estherville-Lincoln Central 42, Okoboji 7

NEBRASKA SCORES

Omaha Gross Catholic 41, South Sioux 21

Allen 53, Emerson-Hubbard 6

Pender 49, Homer 20

Wakefield 64, Hartington-Newcastle 41

Walthill 70, Omaha Christian 24

Hartington Cedar Catholic 46, Ponca 14

Wayne 42, O'Neill 7

Pierce 70, Battle Creek 12

Aquinas 72, BRLD 12

Archbishop Bergan 28, Oakland-Craig 24

Norfolk Catholic 35, Croton 14

Stanton 60, Gaurdian Angels 22

West Point-Beemer 25, North Bend Central 0

Wisner-Pilger 62, Madison 14

SOUTH DAKOTA

Vermillion 48, Dakota Valley 7

Elk Point-Jefferson 42, Flandreau 14

Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan 51, Beresford 50

Burke 14, Alcester-Hudson 6

