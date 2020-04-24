Arena Academy to host virtual dance competition

"Even after we cut it off, we had teams wanting to jump in," Cooper said. "We had to cut it off because we had to get the videos to the judges. We didn't really advertise, it was just word of mouth. The dance community is a tight-knit community and we wanted to keep the entry fee low.

"We are really excited and the teams are excited, too. It's helpful for the dancers to see international competition because we normally won't see that. It gives them that opportunity."

Cooper said it will take about three to four hours for the 12 judges to go through all of the videos. East grad Kilee Watson, who is a cheerleader for the Kansas City Chiefs, is one of the judges.

"All 12 of the have Siouxland connections. One is a former East dancer who lives in New York. They all want to help out," Cooper said.

Cooper said with Arena Dance, 5678 (which is a dance team from McCook Lake, S.D.) and Sioux City West High School, there are 30 to 40 local videos entered in the competition.

"There was no limit, they could enter as many as they wanted. Some studios entered 20 routines," Cooper said. "It's neat to see the different styles and music choices."