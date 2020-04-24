Arena Academy to host virtual dance competition

SIOUX CITY -- Saturday was supposed to be the day that the Arena Dance Academy was scheduled to host one of the first major dance competitions ever in Sioux City.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, those plans had to change. However, Director of Dance at Arena Dance Academy Kayla Kellen and Assistant Director of Dance at Arena Academy Gretchen Cooper started to get creative. They wanted to find a way to still be able to hold a dance competition hosted by Arena Academy.
Kellen and Cooper knew of virtual competitions that had been held previously. So instead of having everyone in person, teams could submit videos for judges to see.
The two ran with the idea in order for the Arena Academy to still be able to host a dance competition. They wanted to keep the competition going in order for the local teams - Arena Dance, 5678 and Sioux City West - to have a chance to compete.
So the Arena Academy announced the inaugural All-In Virtual Dance Competition on Saturday, April 25, the same date as the original competition.
"There was a need for it," Cooper said. "What happened is a lot of studios weren't able to compete after getting costumes for competitions and working hard for those competitions. Then the competitions were shut down and we thought about this idea."
Cooper expected a modest reception for the virtual dance competition.
Dance teams could turn in a number of routines for $25 per routine. There are three divisions - beginner, intermediate and advanced. There could be solo, duets, team-up or group videos that teams could send in. Videos could be from competitions held previously or ones that were shot at home, in a house or in a backyard. So 12 judges, who all have Siouxland connections, are only providing marks based on the overall performance, not costumes or the background.
"They are going to score on technic, performance quality, choreography and musicality. Every routine gets a score," Cooper said. "It's about the overall performance. We aren't having costumes judged since some studios were able to send in prior competitions and some weren't. So we didn't want that to be an advantage for some."
Teams will have awards and trophies sent off to them after the competition.
Because of the guidelines, interest in the Arena Academy's virtual competition took off.
Cooper thought there would be about 50 entries for the virtual competition. A few days before the competition start, entries were cutoff because Kellen and Cooper received 300 entries, ranging from competitors from four years old to even adult entries.
The 300 entries included teams from 22 states and four countries - the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The virtual competition had to be expanded to two days on Saturday and Sunday.
"Even after we cut it off, we had teams wanting to jump in," Cooper said. "We had to cut it off because we had to get the videos to the judges. We didn't really advertise, it was just word of mouth. The dance community is a tight-knit community and we wanted to keep the entry fee low.
"We are really excited and the teams are excited, too. It's helpful for the dancers to see international competition because we normally won't see that. It gives them that opportunity."
Cooper said it will take about three to four hours for the 12 judges to go through all of the videos. East grad Kilee Watson, who is a cheerleader for the Kansas City Chiefs, is one of the judges.
"All 12 of the have Siouxland connections. One is a former East dancer who lives in New York. They all want to help out," Cooper said.
Cooper said with Arena Dance, 5678 (which is a dance team from McCook Lake, S.D.) and Sioux City West High School, there are 30 to 40 local videos entered in the competition.
"There was no limit, they could enter as many as they wanted. Some studios entered 20 routines," Cooper said. "It's neat to see the different styles and music choices."
The Arena Academy virtual competition will also be livestreamed, so more than just the judges will see the videos.
"It will be an All-In Championships Facebook page and there will be a live stream from that," Cooper said. "The videos are on one big stream and all of the routines are numbered. The teams will get a schedule and they will know what time they are scheduled so they will know what time to watch with family and friends."
Travis and Sara Morgan will be the MC's of the competition.
Because the Arena Dance Academy received so much interest for the All-In virtual competition this weekend, there are already plans in place to hold another one in the not so distance future. Cooper has already targeted the day of May 16.
"Team are welcome to jump onto that one. It's different, it's the new normal for now," Cooper said. "We follow what the dance community does and it's good to see what they do. We are a new dance team but we have those contacts."
