Arena Sports Academy, United Academy offer virtual training

There will be a classroom setting at 10 a.m. Friday and there is a contest involved.

"We want to train the brain as well," Cooper said. "We want them to think why they are at home, too. On Friday, we may give an assignment. Maybe it's color a picture for the younger ones or write a couple of paragraphs for the others. We are going to try and take a holistic approach to it."

The Hesse-Carlson Facebook Page also will have messages on it from special guests such as North graduate Dan Tillo, who is a member of the Kansas City Royals system.

On March 18, the United Sports Academy held its first virtual class which was provided by the Fieldhouse Fitness group, the health club portion of the United Sports Academy. Natalie Olorundami Hughes led the workout session and it lasted about 40 minutes. Fieldhouse Fitness released two more videos on March 18 and March 20.

An online volleyball training video was put online by Megan Malenosky on March 20.

"Each day our directors are providing different drills and tips that our athletes can do since they are not able to be in the gym," Tritz said. "All of them are providing tips and will engage the athletes. Those will be through our social media accounts and through emails with our athletes."

