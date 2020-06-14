As high school summer season opens Monday, what changes can local fans expect?

Masks will not be required to be worn at games, but administrators encourage fans to still wear them.

The MRAC activities directors are also asking spectators not to retrieve foul balls. It’s normally a tradition for younger fans to run around to grab foul balls and play catch and just play with their friends in general during the games.

According to Koch, that won’t happen this summer.

At all city-hosted games this summer, the ADs will be asking the children to sit and watch the game with their families, rather than run around and play.

There will be an extra administrator at each North, West and East home baseball and softball game to help monitor the situation. Usually there’s one administrator at each game, but now there will be two at each varsity game to help fans.

“We’re not going to be the most strict in the world with these things but we’re asking people to work with this,” Koch said.

Koch said there will be a script read before each game asking fans to adhere to the special rules put in place.

Koch believes even though there are extra rules put in place, fans around the MRAC will be willing to adhere.