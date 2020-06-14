As Iowa high school summer season opens Monday, what changes can local fans expect?

SIOUX CITY — The Iowa high school baseball and softball season starts Monday, but for fans who attend the games, the regular routine will be different.
Four of the five metro schools will not offer seating in the bleachers. Instead, fans will be asked to bring lawn chairs to games while respecting social distancing guidelines.
“We are encouraging spectators to bring hand sanitizer and masks. We expect spectators to maintain social distancing,” East activities director B.J. Koch said.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton activities director Brian Herman said there will be “limited” seating in the bleachers during games.
Once fans do arrive, the fee to attend the game will be $5. All schools are asking to provide exact change, if possible.
Bishop Heelan activities director Anthony Elias also said that admission will not be taken at entry, but during the game by volunteers and game management staff.
“We are asking for exact change or to purchase game tickets on the Bishop Heelan website through Hometown Ticketing,” Elias said.
None of the schools will be offering concessions at games, but players, umpires and fans are able to bring their own drinks and snacks. Coolers will be searched at some locations, including at Bishop Mueller Field, home of Heelan.
Masks will not be required to be worn at games, but administrators encourage fans to still wear them.
The MRAC activities directors are also asking spectators not to retrieve foul balls. It’s normally a tradition for younger fans to run around to grab foul balls and play catch and just play with their friends in general during the games.
According to Koch, that won’t happen this summer.
At all city-hosted games this summer, the ADs will be asking the children to sit and watch the game with their families, rather than run around and play.
There will be an extra administrator at each North, West and East home baseball and softball game to help monitor the situation. Usually there’s one administrator at each game, but now there will be two at each varsity game to help fans.
“We’re not going to be the most strict in the world with these things but we’re asking people to work with this,” Koch said.
Koch said there will be a script read before each game asking fans to adhere to the special rules put in place.
Koch believes even though there are extra rules put in place, fans around the MRAC will be willing to adhere.
“I hope everyone will take on that responsibility,” Koch said. “Everyone is just so excited that the kids will be playing and they’re willing to do whatever. I’m confident that fans will be great with it.”
For fans not able or wishing to attend games, there is another option: Watching them online. North, West and East announced they will stream all their games online through Facebook Watch, and those games will be archived to watch on-demand.
The games will be on the team’s sport-specific page, and not on the generic page since there are baseball and softball games being played at the same time.
“We felt like there is a percentage of people that won’t be able to come and would like to watch those games,” Koch said. “This is a good way for people to watch those games.”
The idea of streaming baseball and softball games isn’t a new concept, but since people with higher risk of contracting COVID-19 can’t come out to watch these games, there may be a higher demand.
According to Koch, fans have asked for a way to watch online for the last couple years.
“It’s been a fear for every department if it would be a loss in revenue,” Koch said. “There’s still some fear with that, but this summer, there are much more important things to worry about. It’s a balancing act that every school has to look at.
“I think it’s something we’ll continue to offer,” Koch added. “I think this could definitely stick.”
Koch pointed out that the stream will look different at North, East and West. From East’s perspective, the lower-level baseball games will have a static camera angle compared to a high-home angle seen during televised MLB games.
For varsity baseball games, there may be someone behind the camera following the play.
In East’s instance, it will use a wireless hotspot to broadcast the games. There is no wi-fi at the baseball and softball complexes, but Koch has used the last month to work together a plan so that the Black Raiders home games could be seen on Facebook.
Le Mars and Heelan said, however, that neither will stream its games online.
