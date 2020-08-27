As Siouxland fall sports begin, spectator guidelines vary by school

There weren't many guidelines for the baseball and softball season for spectators.
But because the fall season is a whole different animal, there are going to be more guidelines and rules in place for spectators to follow besides the recommendations of socially distancing and staying home if you don't feel well.
Last week, the Sioux City Community Schools (East, North and West) along with Sergeant Bluff-Luton released their 2020 fall spectator guidelines as did Bishop Heelan, South Sioux and Dakota Valley.
While the Sioux City schools and Sergeant Bluff-Luton's policies are about the same, the other three have different and some stricter guidelines.
For one, fan attendance won't be limited at Sioux City Community Schools home games but Heelan is going to limit attendance at all events at Memorial Field, O'Gorman Fieldhouse and CYO gym along with requiring face masks at all events.
So for Friday's season-opening football game when East visits Heelan at Memorial Field, spectator attendance will be limited.
There will be four spectator passes per participant, including for East football players. Bishop Heelan students and East students are allowed in as long as they have a valid, updated student ID card. Heelan Gold Club members are allowed as are Heelan school faculty members.
All spectators are required to wear a mask and admission will be $5.
"Our number one goal is to stay in class and have in-person learning. We want to try and give the kids as good of an atmosphere as we can. That's how we came up with the policy and have people be able to attend events and stay safe," Heelan athletic director Anthony Elias said. "We just wanted to have some consistency. Social distancing was hard for us to control during the baseball and softball season.
"If that was going to be tough, then wearing a mask was key. Seeing the professional players wear masks helps."
Heelan's guideline falls under its four-tiered spectator guidance plan. Heelan is currently under the Green Tier, which is no confirmed cases within the Heelan school.
The next tier is the Yellow Tier, which is when there is a confirmed case in the building. Under the Yellow Tier, there will be three spectator passes per participant with limited student attendance (that cap has yet to be determined). All Gold Club members are allowed.
The Orange Tier would kick in when there is confirmed community spread within a class, pod or building but the school is still open. There will be two spectator passes per participant with limited student attendance. All Gold Club members are allowed.
The final tier is the Red Tier, signifying there is significant community spread. No spectators will be allowed.
Elias said Heelan came up with its policies by seeing what other larger schools have done.
"We researched other schools quite a bit. There was some comparison to what others in Northwest Iowa schools are doing and I don't think that quite the demographic," Elias said. "We looked at other cities and did a lot of research. We looked at stuff, stole some of the ideas and modified them. We looked at what Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln was doing and what all of the Omaha schools were doing along with the Sioux Falls public schools along with Harrisburg."
South Sioux City is also limiting attendance, including for Friday's season-opening home game against North.
Fan attendance will be limited to six immediate family members per team member with immediate family defined as household members (parents, guardians, siblings and grandparents).
The visiting team must provide an approved list of team personnel and fans and send it to the South Sioux activities secretary a minimum of one day prior to the contest.
Also, team personnel and fans on the fan list must sign a waiver in order to be at the South Sioux facilities. People that show up at random will not be allowed in.
"There was more discussion about this than people probably realize," South Sioux athletic director Jeff Squier said. "These are daily discussions. Our number one rule in education is safety and we are not taking it lightly. We want kids to have the ability to have their parents see them play. If that means limited large gatherings ... we are trying our best to keep the kids active and playing."
South Sioux is also requiring masks to be worn. Bring one, because if you do not have a mask, one will not be provided by the school.
Plus there won't be a student section, SSC band and flags or a cheer squad at games, Squier said.
"Our policies are based on local health measures and we've gathered those to make the spectator policies," Squier said. "Hours of Zoom meetings have taken place. We aren't just throwing a dart at six spectators."
East, West and North are not limiting spectator attendance, though, but because of a different reason.
Those three schools have large facilities for football and volleyball matches. All three play their home games at Elwood Olsen Stadium, which according to the Morningside website, has a seating capacity of 10,000.
East athletic director B.J. Koch said the Black Raider gym can seat 2,500 fans, making socially distancing a bit easier. North's and West's gyms each hold about the same.
"(The sizes of the facilities) were definitely part of the thought process. From the facilities side, they can socially distance," Koch said. "If it does become a problem, we will reevaluate. With the opponents on the schedule for home games, it's anticipated we won't have an issue with that. Typical volleyball crowds have less than 500 fans.
"I thought it went alright for the scrimmage (against Sergeant Bluff-Luton last Friday). We went to a dot system for the student section. Most of the focus will be making sure our students follow policies and we are going to rely on the adults to make good decisions."
Masks will be required at volleyball matches for East, North, West and SB-L volleyball matches or indoor activities.
"It was pretty much decided that if you are required to wear masks for school, it made sense for anytime in the building that someone is going to wear a mask," Koch said. "It's one of the first decisions we made."
Masks are required when entering Elwood Olsen Stadium and SB-L's stadium but are just recommended when fans are seated. However, SB-L is requiring the student section to wear masks during the game.
Dakota Valley will also be limiting spectators this fall at events. Masks are mandatory for all spectators at all indoor events at Dakota Valley. If you need to purchase a mask, they will be available for $1.
Masks are highly recommended for all adult spectators at all outdoor events at Dakota Valley and mandatory for student sections.
Other schools in the area are releasing policies on a school-by-school basis except for the Western Valley Conference, which is requiring masks at all indoor events and highly recommending them at all outdoor events.
