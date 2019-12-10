Ashleigh Fitzgerald's 3's help Sioux City West girls beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Downs was 8 of 10 and Wagner hit all five of her attempts. Andrea Vasquez made five of six from the line.

“Free throws were key, and again, every day we’re working and working on getting better,” West coach Betsy Boetger said. “We’re just really proud of their effort and the way they trust each other.”

SB-L was 10-for-22 from the line.

Both teams had trouble with the opposing press defense, and forced several turnovers and fouls on both sides.

The Warriors had 32 turnovers, while the Warriors forced 12 steals with their press defense.

“We had some trouble with their press and they had some trouble with our press,” Warriors coach Joe Hardy said. “It came down toward the end, and they were able to handle our press one more time than we were able to handle theirs.”

The Warriors built a big 10-0 run late in the third quarter, thanks in large part to senior Kenzie Foley.

Abby Lewis started the run with two free throws, then Payton Hardy hit a layup in transition thanks to a long throw from Foley from the other side of the court.