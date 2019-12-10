Ashleigh Fitzgerald's 3's help Sioux City West girls beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton

SIOUX CITY -- Throughout the game, the West High School girls basketball coaching staff kept telling senior Ashleigh Fitzgerald to keep on shooting from 3-point territory.
Fitzgerald did just that, and she hit a 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 30 seconds remaining that gave West the lead, and West eventually won the game 65-61 over Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Tuesday at West High School.
Fitzgerald made four 3s on the night to lead the Wolverines with 15 points.
“It was huge, and I wasn’t shooting well before that,” Fitzgerald said. “For me to hit that, it was incredible. That really sparked us a lot, and that gave us a lot of confidence (after that).”
While that shot didn’t give the Wolverines the outright win, that shot provided the confidence that West could clamp down for the final 2:30.
The Wolverines went ahead for good with about 30 seconds left when senior Braeden Downs hit two free throws late that put the Wolverines up 62-60.
Gabby Wagner then hit two more free throws with 20 seconds left that put the Wolverines up 64-61. Fitzgerald hit one of two free throws with 12 seconds left after she forced a steal on a full-court press.
Free throws were big for the Wolverines on Tuesday. West was 31-for-39 from the free throw line.
Downs was 8 of 10 and Wagner hit all five of her attempts. Andrea Vasquez made five of six from the line.
“Free throws were key, and again, every day we’re working and working on getting better,” West coach Betsy Boetger said. “We’re just really proud of their effort and the way they trust each other.”
SB-L was 10-for-22 from the line.
Both teams had trouble with the opposing press defense, and forced several turnovers and fouls on both sides.
The Warriors had 32 turnovers, while the Warriors forced 12 steals with their press defense.
“We had some trouble with their press and they had some trouble with our press,” Warriors coach Joe Hardy said. “It came down toward the end, and they were able to handle our press one more time than we were able to handle theirs.”
The Warriors built a big 10-0 run late in the third quarter, thanks in large part to senior Kenzie Foley.
Abby Lewis started the run with two free throws, then Payton Hardy hit a layup in transition thanks to a long throw from Foley from the other side of the court.
Then, Foley scored in the paint of an inbound pass, scored off a steal on a full-court press and forced another steal that led to a Maddie Hinkel bucket in transition.
Foley led the Warriors with 18 points. Hardy had 12 points and Hinkel had 10.
Warriors senior Chloe Black hit a 3-pointer in the final 10 seconds of the second quarter that gave the Warriors the cushion they needed going into the half.
Foley and Emma Christensen each had three fouls in the first half, and the Wolverines got into the bonus early into the second quarter.
West went 14-for-17 from the free throw line, allowing them to stay close to the Warriors going into the third quarter.
“We had to win a game like that,” Boetger said. “Our conference is tough, and I think this is the best our conference has been in awhile. I think every game from here on out will be tough. Our last game, we wanted to get set and get back to the way we wanted to play. When they play to their ability, the sky's the limit for them.”
Zach James
