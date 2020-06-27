Athletic directors take on the task of enforcing rules during baseball, softball

"As an administrator, I would've preferred if the state would've come out with clear guidelines instead of suggestions. To be under the same rules to follow on the field would've allowed us to stay safer at the games," said Elias, who has two newborn children at home who are high-risk. "I am happy for our kids who are playing and enjoying themselves. I pray that none of them get sick, that none of my kids get sick. You go to the games and try and take that out of your mind.

"The last thing I want is to bring it home to them."

Goodwin said she has to hope everyone is staying responsible in order to keep the players and families safe. K-P had a scare about a week ago and had to postpone its softball and baseball games at River Valley. However, neither team had to suspend its season and both Panther programs were back on the field on Monday against OABCIG.

"We need to follow this to keep the kids safe and we can only control so much of that. Wear makes, sanitize your hands and we make that announcement several times during the game," Goodwin said. "We are not the police, we are the recommenders. Please stay six feet away, we blocked off the bleachers. After the first home game, you hope and need people to be responsible for their own actions. If they sit next to a group, that's their choice. You can only recommend so many times.