SIOUX CITY | Danny Callahan’s contributions in last Tuesday’s 67-62 Class 4A Substate 1 championship win over West definitely were noticed.
Playing while his East High junior classmate Sayvion Armstrong experienced foul trouble, Callahan came off the bench to score eight points – all from the free throw line without a miss. Two of those points from the charity stripe came as he was fouled while attempting a second-half steal.
“Man, he stepped up,” said senior Aidan Vanderloo, the scoring leader of a squad that despite their outstanding 21-1 record, is seeded sixth heading into Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. first-round Class 4A state tournament game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines against third-seeded Cedar Falls (18-3).
“He played great defense. It doesn’t come up on the stat sheet, but people watching knew he did a great job. He played hard. He made his free throws. His defense was off the charts.”
Vanderloo, East’s career scoring leader with 1,473 points, said this team is different than those which played the previous two years at Wells Fargo. He and his uncle, eighth-year head coach Ras Vanderloo, believe this year’s squad is more athletic.
Athleticism, from more than Callahan (2.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg) came into play at the Tyson Events Center. Senior Javonte Keck (14.1 ppg, 8.6 rpg) posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Junior Jaleque Dunson (16.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg) came through with timely three-point baskets en route to a 12-point, 6-rebound night. Armstrong (8.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg) remained focused and didn’t foul out while swishing a three and sinking six of seven free throws.
Senior Jack Peterson (6.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg) and junior reserve Jacob Maxey (0.9 ppg, 2.3 rpg) claimed six and three rebounds, respectively. Vanderloo (23.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg) tied a season-high with seven rebounds and had an offensive rebound basket.
“We come from 10 different spots,” said Vanderloo. “We have a lot of different guys who can do a lot of different things, like Maxey. He came off the bench but he got some rebounds down the stretch and got some big free throws. Everybody knows their role and is great at it. I can’t be more proud of these guys.”
“We’re way more athletic than the past,” said Coach Vanderloo, who’s 157-31 at East. “We had the Rees brothers who were very, very good players for us. Then, we were a post-oriented team. This is more of an outside-oriented team with athleticism. We normally shoot the ball well.”
An equally-athletic West team, runners-up to East in the Missouri River Athletic Conference race, held the Black Raiders to 38.4 percent (15 of 39) shooting. However, Vanderloo’s fourth state tournament squad shot 53.1 percent (26 of 29) in a 71-48 substate semifinal win over Lewis Central played the night before.
Winners of nine straight, East is shooting 50.6 percent this season and averaging 76 points per game. Keck, who has seven double-doubles, is shooting a team-best 58.9 percent. Aidan Vanderloo has a 53.9 shooting percentage that includes 49 of 94 connections from beyond the arc for 52.1 percent.
In fact, Vanderloo has shot 50 percent or better from three-point range in each of his four seasons. In his final season, he has six games of four or more treys and each time, he’s shot well over 50 percent.
Dunson, however, has the team’s most threes in a game, going 7 of 15 while scoring 33 points in an 88-75 MRAC win over North. He has six games of 20 or more points.
“We rely on threes,” said Coach Vanderloo. “We try to get a fast pace going. We like to play games in the 70’s. We want to play a fast-paced, more athletic game. In the past, we wanted to play a post-oriented game.”
Cedar Falls is shooting 51.1 percent this season and averages 65.2 points per game. Two of its starters are shooting better than 50 percent – 6-5 senior Jack Campbell (8.1 ppg, 61.5 percent) and 6-4 senior Logan Wolf (15.3 ppg, 54.1 percent). Meanwhile, 6-9 sophomore Chase Courbet (6.5 ppg, 67.0 percent) comes off bench, yet has a team-best 32 blocked shots.
Cedar Falls is 7-0 this season when scoring 70 or more points. East is 16-1, falling 82-75 in MRAC play at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, a Class 3A state qualifier for the third straight season.
“We have been (at state), but we have to show up and play,” said Coach Vanderloo. “Now, you have the eight best teams at state. There are no weak teams. Every possession is important. You have to rebound the ball and play defense. Defensively, when we crank it up, we can do some good things.
“This team, I believe, actually has a chance because we are way more athletic than in the past and we shoot the ball so well. You still have to play every possession. You still have to play hard, rebound and play defense.”