Attendance at Iowa state football games in limbo

Egbuonye said Tuesday the seating chart developed with UNI was put in place before the recent COVID outbreak.

"If that's something they (UNI) want us to re-evaluate, we can definitely do that," Egbuoney said. "Nobody has reached out to me to determine if that number needs to be less."

Iowa High School Athletic Association director Tom Keating says attendance for popular games in the state’s largest classes has reached upward of 6,000 in previous years.

Four semifinals games will be held daily from Thursday through Saturday. The first semifinal is between Remsen St. Mary's vs. Montezuma at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The state finals are scheduled to run Nov. 19 and 20 inside the UNI-Dome.

Keating said Monday that his organization would defer to what public health officials and UNI deems appropriate.