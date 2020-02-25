Balanced West Sioux moves to substate final

LE MARS, Iowa – When the West Sioux High School boys basketball team is at its best, it shares the wealth.
Such was the case here Tuesday in an 83-66 victory over Cherokee in a Class 2A district final.
Four players scored 17 points or more as the fifth-ranked Falcons sailed into a substate final against South Central Calhoun Saturday at site to be determined.
West Sioux, now 21-2, distanced itself from Cherokee (16-8) with a sizzling third quarter. The Falcons made 8 of 13 shots, including five 3-pointers, in the third stanza.
That opened up a 10-point lead until Cherokee’s Ryan Hurd nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The Falcons took a 56-49 cushion into the fourth quarter and spent the final half of the quarter parading to the free throw line. West Sioux hit 15 of 17 charity tosses to ice the win.
“When we’re at our best we’re playing unselfishly, we’re moving the ball and finding the extra man,” West Sioux Coach Jerome Hoegh said. “I think that’s what we were doing tonight. The balance scoring shows it. It’s not always balanced when you’re unselfish but I think that’s when we are at our best when everybody is touching it, taking what they give us, making the extra pass when needed and everybody trusts everybody to knock down open shots.”
Senior point guard Bryce Coppock was the catalyst, as usual, scoring 20 points while also doing an outstanding job of finding open teammates. Coppock asserted himself in the third quarter, which led to the Falcons outscoring Cherokee 23-17 to take command.
“We knew they were hitting a lot of shots in the first half, so we just had to stay patient and play our game,” Coppock said. “Obviously the shots weren’t going to fall for them all night and eventually they didn’t and that’s when we spread it out.”
Iowa State football recruit Hunter Dekkers finished with 20 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Mason Coppock – Bryce’s younger brother – scored 17 points as did Baxter Walsh.
Walsh was the hero in a come-from-behind district semifinal win over Sioux Center, hitting a shot in the closing seconds.
“We’re hardest to guard when everyone’s hitting their shots,” said Dekkers, who quarterbacked West Sioux to back-to-back state football championships in 2018 and 2019. “This is the first time in school history we’ve ever won this game, so it was big for us.”
A torrid start saw both teams hit their first four shots in a 10-10 tie. However, Cherokee senior standout Ryan Hurd picked up his second foul on a charge with three minutes left in the first quarter.
Hurd had to sit for a while, but the Braves battled on even terms the entire first half.
West Sioux led 16-12 after one quarter but the Braves erased the deficit and had a late first-half advantage before a Bryce Coppock hoop with seven seconds left gave West Sioux a 33-32 lead.
The Falcons were 5-of-6 from the arc in the third quarter as Walsh connected on a pair of long ones and Bryce Coppock, Dekkers and Blake Van Balleygooyen hit one each.
“We held their two stars under their average but unfortunately they had a couple other ones step up tonight,” Cherokee Coach Mark Hurd said. “That’s what we were going to dare them to do and they rose to the challenge. I would like to have that third quarter back, we had survived the half down one with Ryan in foul trouble and weathered that storm a little bit.
“We were 1-3 at one point this year and got it turned around. Our goal was to play for something and we were. The boys are going to feel the sting a little bit but will be able to hold their heads proud. I think Cherokee basketball is back.”
Ryan Hurd – the coach’s son – finished with 22 points and nine rebounds. Brayden Farver had 11 of his 13 points in the first half while Kobe Grell was also in double figures with 10 points.
The most exciting play of the game didn’t involve a basket.
West Sioux’s Kade Lynott rose up for a dunk early in the fourth quarter and missed, but in the same motion gathered in the rebound and slammed it though. However, the basket was nullified because of offensive interference.