Balanced West Sioux moves to substate final

West Sioux led 16-12 after one quarter but the Braves erased the deficit and had a late first-half advantage before a Bryce Coppock hoop with seven seconds left gave West Sioux a 33-32 lead.

The Falcons were 5-of-6 from the arc in the third quarter as Walsh connected on a pair of long ones and Bryce Coppock, Dekkers and Blake Van Balleygooyen hit one each.

“We held their two stars under their average but unfortunately they had a couple other ones step up tonight,” Cherokee Coach Mark Hurd said. “That’s what we were going to dare them to do and they rose to the challenge. I would like to have that third quarter back, we had survived the half down one with Ryan in foul trouble and weathered that storm a little bit.

“We were 1-3 at one point this year and got it turned around. Our goal was to play for something and we were. The boys are going to feel the sting a little bit but will be able to hold their heads proud. I think Cherokee basketball is back.”

Ryan Hurd – the coach’s son – finished with 22 points and nine rebounds. Brayden Farver had 11 of his 13 points in the first half while Kobe Grell was also in double figures with 10 points.

The most exciting play of the game didn’t involve a basket.

West Sioux’s Kade Lynott rose up for a dunk early in the fourth quarter and missed, but in the same motion gathered in the rebound and slammed it though. However, the basket was nullified because of offensive interference.

