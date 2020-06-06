Bancroft-Rosalie wins NSA Class D All-Activities trophy

A good number of athletes participate in the fine arts at Bancroft-Rosalie and most of the practices for speech and one-act is at 6 a.m. to avoid any conflicts with afternoon athletic practices throughout the year.

"Ronda Ras heads our speech department and the one-acts and does a super job. She gets a lot of kids out," Sjuts said. "I am always amazed at the number of kids that she gets because they have to come at 6 a.m. I give her a ton of credit and I give a ton of credit to the kids that are out. Some of them have 12- to 13-hour days."

The girls' athletics were led by the basketball team. It was the first time, as a co-op, that BRLD qualified for the girls' state basketball tournament. BRLD scored 22.5 points toward the cup.

"One of the goals that I have was to get them an opportunity to play in Lincoln so it was exciting," said Peters, who was an assistant on the 2008 title team and the head coach on the 2009 championship team. "That was really exciting for the girls. We had a really successful season. The COVID-19 has put a damper on this because right now we would be in full swing. We are hitting the weight room and hopefully, we will get an opportunity to play basketball in July and be ready again."