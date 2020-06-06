Bancroft-Rosalie wins NSA Class D All-Activities trophy

Mike Sjuts has seen Bancroft-Rosalie stack together accomplishment after major accomplishment during his 35 years as the school, which he serves as the principal and the activities/athletics director.
He watched his son win a title with the Bancroft-Rosalie boys' basketball team in 2014. There have been state track and field championships, the girls' basketball team won back-to-back titles in 2008 and 2009 and the boys' basketball team just completed the same task the last two seasons. The football team won a couple of titles and the fine arts department has earned plenty of awards.
Sjuts was also in charge when Bancroft-Rosalie started to co-op with Lyons-Decatur almost a half-decade ago. The co-op has proven fruitful for both sides.
During the 2019-20 athletic campaign, all of it combined to give Bancroft-Rosalie one of its biggest awards.
Earlier this week, the NSAA announced its 2019-2020 Cup winners and not only did Bancroft-Rosalie win the Class D Boys' Cup, Bancroft-Rosalie won the Class D All-School Cup for the first time in the school's history.
"We are really excited about it. Last year we were close and Lyons-Decatur was close. We had a really exceptional group of seniors this year who had exceptional leadership and it is good for them to go out with that," said Sjuts, who is also retiring after 35 years at Bancroft-Rosalie. "We have been very fortunate. We have a very good group of kids, both boys and girls. Smaller schools, they go on streaks and you are only as good as the kids playing for you. We have been very fortunate.
"Our coaches have done a wonderful job and that helps and it helps to have good athletes that you are coaching and that's where we are right now."
The NSAA cup adds points for an athletic program's performance and schools earn points for fine arts performances. The Bancroft-Rosalie boys, which got a state title from the boys' basketball team, scored 197.5 points, 35 points ahead of its co-op partner Lyons-Decatur, which finished in second place.
"I think it goes to show the talent that we have at the school with our kids," BRLD boys' basketball coach Cory Meyer said. "The time they put in and the hard work and our fine arts program is top-notch as well. This says a lot for it. It feels pretty good to be able to do that. We will take the top spot and be proud about that. It's just telling of how good of a group of a student body that we have associated with it."
The Bancroft-Rosalie girls earned 102.5 points.
"It's an exciting time for athletics and fine arts," BRLD girls' basketball coach Rod Peters said. "We have a lot of successful teams and individuals in the school. It's just really exciting."
In all, Bancroft-Rosalie scored 250 points, five more than second-place Humphrey St. Francis. Archbishop Bergan finished in third with 230 points, meaning Bancroft-Rosalie finished ahead of two solid parochial schools.
"Humphrey year-in and year-out along with Bergan, they have been successful," Sjuts said. "That's a big bonus for us and we are proud of that. Those schools have a good history and anytime you are going up against them, it's pretty tough."
Lyons-Decatur finished with 215 points to finish fourth in the standings. The two pep bands do combine on Friday nights during the football season.
Sjuts said Lyons-Decatur played a major role in Bancroft-Rosalie's success, too.
"The co-op has been a very, very positive thing," Sjuts said. "It's just been a good thing all the way around and provided us with good competition among our students. We can offer more activities and it's had a positive effect on both schools."
The co-op allowed Bancroft-Rosalie to offer two new sports - wrestling and cross country. The wrestling program continues to grow and the cross country programs, under the leadership of Paul Timm, is having plenty of success.
The BRLD boys' cross country team earned 25 points in the cup standings.
"Paul does a super job and the kids love cross country," Sjuts said. "They have qualified for state three of the four years."
One of the major point-scorers for Bancroft-Rosalie wasn't an athletic program, either. Bancroft-Rosalie's one-act play earned 35 points, which helped the school gain an edge over Archbishop Bergan.
A good number of athletes participate in the fine arts at Bancroft-Rosalie and most of the practices for speech and one-act is at 6 a.m. to avoid any conflicts with afternoon athletic practices throughout the year.
"Ronda Ras heads our speech department and the one-acts and does a super job. She gets a lot of kids out," Sjuts said. "I am always amazed at the number of kids that she gets because they have to come at 6 a.m. I give her a ton of credit and I give a ton of credit to the kids that are out. Some of them have 12- to 13-hour days."
The girls' athletics were led by the basketball team. It was the first time, as a co-op, that BRLD qualified for the girls' state basketball tournament. BRLD scored 22.5 points toward the cup.
"One of the goals that I have was to get them an opportunity to play in Lincoln so it was exciting," said Peters, who was an assistant on the 2008 title team and the head coach on the 2009 championship team. "That was really exciting for the girls. We had a really successful season. The COVID-19 has put a damper on this because right now we would be in full swing. We are hitting the weight room and hopefully, we will get an opportunity to play basketball in July and be ready again."
The BRLD football team scored 37.5 toward the cup and the big point-getter was the BRLD boys' basketball team, which completed its second straight title this past season, earning Bancroft-Rosalie 50 points.
"I tell you what, winning back-to-back state titles, it was awesome," Meyer said. "The kids deserve this cup and the seniors, what a way for them to go out and that's exactly what we hoped for. It was such a special group and the underclassmen are great. It felt great to get another title, especially for the seniors.
"The cup is just a great compliment to our school and communities. It's not just focused on one thing like sports or fine arts, it's put together. It just goes to show how good the programs are at Bancroft-Rosalie and it is something for us to all be proud of."
The Class D All-School Cup is the last major accomplishment that Sjuts will see at Bancroft-Rosalie since he is retiring. He will move to a full-time position at Scheels in Sioux City.
Matt Kai will take over as the activities/athletic director at Bancroft-Rosalie and will work with Bruce Knaak, who holds the same position at Lyons-Decatur.
"Bruce has been instrumental with his help. A lot of the success goes to Dr. John Cerny, who was our football coach and won a couple of state championships," Sjuts said. "We've had some really good kids come through this school. It's been a well-rounded school. Fine arts has been successful and that's one thing the doctor and I have been proud of.
"Good athletics and good fine arts and that has been tough to do."
