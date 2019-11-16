Barner has hat trick in 8-0 Metro win over Dubuque
PREP HOCKEY

Barner has hat trick in 8-0 Metro win over Dubuque

SIOUX CITY - Sioux City had a massive 55-5 edge in shots on goal on its way to an 8-0 win over Dubuque in a Midwest High School Hockey League game played at IBP Center Saturday.

Kai Barner had a hat trick while Dayson Tucker and Smith Archer added two goals apiece for the Metros (4-1-0). Taylor Frerichs also also had three assists while Chase Mann and Tucker both had two. Collin Patrick earned the shutout with five saves.

The Sioux City junior varsity moved to 4-1 with 5-2 win over Dubuque. Brenden Lynch had three goals for the Metro JV.

