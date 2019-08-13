The IHSBCA and IGCA have both released their academic All-State teams.
Sioux Central's Ben Hargens, Sioux Center's Braden Jahn, Central Lyon's Zach Springer, Sheldon's Cody Vaselaar and Sioux City East's Nate Zyzda were all named to the IHSBCA academic All-State first team.
Sioux Center's Avery Den Herder was named to the academic All-State second team.
For the IGCA, one team was named.
Denison-Schleswig's Sarah Heilesen, Okoboji's Maria Meyer, Ridge View's Madeline Else, Sioux City North's Hailey Hoogers and Western Christian's Chandler Schemper and Kayla Zevenbergen were all named to the academic All-State softball team.