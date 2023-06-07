With the season entering its fourth week, the Journal today highlights 10 of the top area high school baseball players to watch this year.

Jaxon Bunkers, senior, Remsen St. Mary’s. A 1A First-Team All-State utility player last season, Bunkers helped lead the Hawks to an undefeated regular season and a Class 1A runner-up finish. The right-hander went 9-0 on the mound with a 0.62 ERA, striking out 55 and walking just 19. At the plate, he hit .472 with a team-high 45 RBIs, striking out just three times all season, all coming during postseason play.

The North Iowa Area Community College commit has started 2-1 this season, combining with three other Hawk pitchers on two no-hitters. His only loss was to to state-ranked Kingsley-Pierson. Bunkers also leads the 11-2 Hawks in hitting with a .457 average and 16 RBIs.

Cael Ortmann, senior, Remsen St. Mary's. Ortmann joined his teammate Bunkers on the Iowa High School Basball Coaches Association's First-Team last season after hitting .519 with 13 doubles and knocking in 44 runs. On the mound, he went 5-0 with a 0.71 ERA.

Ortmann has been a leader with a deep Hawks pitching staff that started the season with four straight no-hitters, fashioning a 4-1 record with a 2.10 ERA. At the plate, he has hit .488 with seven doubles, two triples and 17 RBIs.

Brady Baker, junior, Bishop Heelan. During a breakout sophomore season, Baker slashed 386/.448/.575 with 73 total bases that included 19 doubles, a triple and a home run.

Heelan's lone returning all-state player, Baker is off to a hot start this season, hitting .429 with four doubles and 12 RBIs, helping lead the Crusaders to a 12-4 record.

Nikolai Wede, senior, MOC-Floyd Valley. A Class 3A Second-Team All-State pick last year, Wede led all Dutchmen hitters with a .390 average, knocking in 23 runs. Drawing 35 walks, he also finished with a .587 on base percentage.

Through the first 12 games this season, Wede has collecting 24 total bases, slashing .500/.659/.923 with three doubles, a triple and two HRs while driving in 14 runs.

Will DeStigter, senior, Woodbury Central. DeStigter hit .478 with 12 extra-base hits and knocked in 34 runs, helping lead the Wildcats to a 19-6 record last season. A returning IHSBCA Class 1A Second-Team All-State pick, he also went 3-2 on the mound with an 3.59 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 27.1 innings.

DeStigter leads the team in hitting this season, posting a .536 average with five doubles, two triples, a homer and 11 RBIs in the first nine games.

Evan Neumann, senior, Kingsly-Pierson. A top starter for K-P since he was an eighth grader, Neumann was 6-0 with a 2.56 ERA, helping lead the Panthers to the Class 1A semifinals. A Third-Team All-State selection, Neumann also hit .500 with 52 RBIs.

Through Tuesday, Neumann had not allowed an earned run this season, season, winning all three games he appeared in while striking out 17 in 14 innings. The senior also is hitting .455 with two doubles, a triple and 13 RBIs for the 11-0 Panthers, ranked No. 2 in the state.

Alex Schroeder, senior, Remsen St. Mary’s. Like Bunkers and Ortmann, Schroeder earned IHSBCA all-state honors last season, picked for the second team after slashing .377/.477/.472 and knocking in 30 runs. The second baseman also played stellar defense for the Hawks as they reached the state championship game.

In the first 13 games this season, Schroeder has 27 total bases with a .467/.529/.600 line. He also has recorded 24 putouts without an error.

Connor Kraft, senior, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic. Kraft earned Class 1A Second-Team All-State honors last season after posting a 5-0 record with a 0.38 ERA. He also hit .317 with nine extra-base hits and 20 RBIs.

The senior is 1-0 on the mound with a save this season. Last Saturday, he pitched in relief in the seventh inning, preserving the Jay's 5-4 upset win over then-No. 1-ranked Remsen St. Mary's.

Aiden Comstock, senior, Cherokee. A returning Class 2A Second-Team All-State pick, Comstock collected 37 hits and knocked in 26 runs last season.

The senior leads the Braves in hitting this season with a .511 average, producing two doubles, three triples and 20 RBIs in the first 12 games.

Reece Vander Zee, junior, Central Lyon. Vander Zee hit .415 with a .500 on base percentage last season while driving in 20 runs, earning Class 2A Third-Team All-State honors.

The multi-sports athlete has collected two doubles, four triples and two home runs while knocking in 11 runs in his first 10 games this season.