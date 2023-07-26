Junior Jaron Bleeker of the Bishop Heelan High School baseball team was named Player of the Year in the Missouri Athletic Conference and Sioux City North’s Nick Tillo was named top coach, the conference announced.

The Heelan junior hit for an average of .310 with 23 RBIs and nine extra-base hits. On the mound, he went 5-2 with an 0.68 earned run average, a number that led the conference.

He struck out 64 over 51.1 innings pitched and held opposing batters to a .114 average when facing him.

Tillo led the Sioux City North Stars to a conference title and was unanimously named as Coach of the Year. The Stars finished 26-13 overall and the only team in the MRAC to get to 20 conference wins against eight losses.

Both first-team pitcher spots went to Stars. Junior Ayden Schrunk and freshman Kal Chamberlain got the nod.

The Stars’ duo both ranked in the conference’s top four in strikeouts. Schrunk led the MRAC with 92 and Chamberlain (55) was fourth. Schrunk went 4-2 with 55 innings pitched and Chamberlain went 6-3 over 54.2 innings on the mound.

The first-team catcher was Sioux City East’s Jax Theeler. A sophomore, Theeler hit for an average of over .400 with a .588 slugging percentage. Theeler, who had 17 extra-base hits, and senior teammate Lincoln Colling tied for second-most RBIs in the conference with 37 each.

Colling (.355 average, 5-3 record in 47.2 innings pitched with a 2.64 ERA) was a first-team pick as a utility player.

The first-team infield consisted of: SC East freshman Cal Jepsen, SC North junior Eli Cedillo, Le Mars’ Ayden Hoag and Council Bluffs Lincoln’s Aidan Martin.

Jepsen hit .402 with 27 RBIs with 14 doubles and two triples. Cedillo drove in 35 runs, third-most in the MRAC and hit .381. Hoag, a junior who was first-team All-MRAC in 2022, batted .396 with 19 RBIs, 10 doubles and two home runs. Hoag also pitched over 43 innings with 59 strikeouts, a 4-3 record and 3.23 ERA.

SC North sophomore Cael Walrod, SC East senior Brecken Schossow and Heelan’s Brady Baker made up the first-team outfield.

Walrod hit .389 with 27 RBIs and nine extra-base hits. Schossow led the conference in stolen bases with 24. Baker led the MRAC in RBIs with 38. The junior hit .377 with a slugging percentage just shy of .500, and he also stole 10 bases. Baker was first-team All-MRAC as a sophomore too.

Junior Steven Kling of SC North joined Colling as a first-team utility selection. Kling went 7-1 with an 0.86 ERA over 49 innings

The second team pitching staff included Council Bluffs Lincoln’s Braydon Lincoln, Sergeant Bluff-Luton Tanner Kleene SB-L and Heelan’s Kaleb LaFavor, Heelan

Kleene had a 5-1 record after pitching nearly 50 innings to the tune of a 2.13 ERA. At the plate, the sophomore hit .297. LaFavor, a freshman, hit .228 with 15 RBIs also pitched 48 innings for a 2.04 ERA.

SB-L’s Carter Brown was the second-team catcher. He finished his senior season in the top five in the MRAC with 32 RBIs and hit .293.

Heelan junior Sean Schaefer, SB-L’s Tylar Lutgen, Council Bluffs Lincoln’s Nate Anderson and Teagan Kasel of Le Mars made up the second-team infield.

Schaefer tied for third-most stolen bases in the MRAC with 22 on 24 attempts, hit .307 with 17 RBIs with nine extra-base hits and didn’t allow an earned run in a dozen innings on the mound with 12 strikeouts. Lutgen, a senior, hit .301 with 19 RBIs and eight extra-base hits. He also pitched 50 innings with an ERA under three. Kasel ended his junior season with a .361 batting average with 13 RBIs and 12 doubles.

The second-team outfielder was made up of SB’s Easton Wheeler, SB-L and a duo from SC East in Kason Clayborne and Quinton Ashcraft.

The senior Wheeler (.362 average and 20 RBIs) ranked second in the MRAC with 23 stolen bases. Clayborne, an eighth-grader, hit .333 with 22 RBIs. Ashcraft, a freshman, finished the season with an average of .413 and 19 RBIs. He also saw nearly 30 innings in the mound with a 2.36 ERA.

Council Bluff Jefferson’s Garrett Denman and SB-’s Brayden Kerr earned the second-team utility spots.

Kerr, a sophomore, hit .254 with 27 RBIs and pitched 54 innings with a 5-1 record and 2.13 ERA.

All-Missouri River Athletic Conference baseball

Player of the Year — Jaron Bleeker, Heelan, junior

Coach of the Year — Nick Tillo, SC North

First team

Pitchers — Ayden Schrunk, jr., SC North; Jaron Bleeker, jr., Heelan; Kal Chamberlain, fr., SC North

Catcher — Jax Theeler, soph., SC East

Infielders — Cal Jepsen, fr., SC East; Eli Cedillo, jr., SC North; Ayden Hoag, jr., Le Mars; Aidan Martin, jr., CB AL

Outfielders — Cael Walrod, soph., SC North; Brecken Schossow, sr., SC East; Brady Baker, jr., Heelan

Utility — Steven Kling, jr., SC North; Lincoln Colling, sr., SC East

Second team

Pitchers — Braydon Lincoln, sr., AB AL; Tanner Kleene, soph., SB-L; Kaleb LaFavor, fr. Heelan

Catcher — Carter Brown, sr., SB-L

Infielders — Sean Schaefer, jr., Heelan; Tylar Lutgen, sr., SB-L; Nate Anderson, soph., CB TJ; Tegan Kasel, jr., Le Mars

Outfielders — Easton Wheeler, sr., SB-L; Kason Clayborne, 8th, SC East; Quinton Ashcraft, fr., SC East

Utility —Garrett Denman, soph., CB TJ; Brayden Kerr, soph., SB-L