All State baseball: Blaine Harpenau named Class 1A team captain
Prep baseball | All-State

All State baseball: Blaine Harpenau named Class 1A team captain

The Iowa high school baseball season has come and gone, and following the state championships this past week in Carroll and Iowa City, the state's 2021 champions have been crowned. 

Now, the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association has announced the 2021 All-State teams, and plenty of area players were recognized. 

17 Siouxland baseball players were named as All-Staters, with seven of them receiving Class 1A honors, along with four players in Class 2A, four in Class 3A, and two in Class 4A. 

Class 1A

First Team

Blaine Harpenau, Senior, Remsen St. Mary's- Harpenau was named as the Class 1A All-State Captain after an outstanding season for the Hawks on both sides of the ball. At the plate, Harpenau hit .479, with a .585 on-base percentage, and a .670 slugging mark with 33 RBI, while leading the team to the state tournament on the mound with a 0.62 ERA, a 0.62 WHIP, a .102 opponent batting average, and 129 strikeouts. 

In the Hawks' 14-0 win over Kee in the state quarterfinals, Harpenau had three hits, and pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing no hits and one walk, while striking out nine. 

Remsen St Mary's vs Grundy Center state baseball

Remsen St. Mary's Blaine Harpenau pitches during Remsen St. Mary's vs Grundy Center quarterfinal action of the Class 1A Iowa state baseball tournament played Monday, July 26, 2021, in Carroll, Iowa. St. Mary's won the game 14-0 in five innings.

Carter Bleil, Junior, Woodbury Central- Bleil was the driving force for the Wildcats' offense in 2021, leading the team with a .534 batting average, a .620 OBP, and a .709 slugging percentage, with 19 doubles, four triples, 41 RBI, and 42 stolen bases, which was tied for the eighth highest mark in the state. 

Hinton vs Woodbury Central baseball

Hinton's Dylan DeVries tags Woodbury Central's Carter Bleil with the ball at second base Tuesday's non-conference game in Hinton, Iowa. To see more photos, go to siouxcityjournal.com

Second Team

Evan Neumann, Sophomore, Kingsley-Pierson- Neumann was the ace pitcher on a Kingsley-Pierson team that got within one win of the state tournament. He finished with a perfect 9-0 record, and had a 1.46 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in a team-high 48 innings pitched. Neumann struck out 51 batters on the season, and also had a .355 batting average and a .412 OBP at the plate. 

Evan Neumann pic 1

Kingsley-Pierson pitcher Evan Neumann throw a pitch on Saturday in the Panthers' 11-1 substate semifinal win over Woodbury Central. 

Levi Waldschmitt, Senior, Remsen St. Mary's- Waldschmitt's .489 batting average, .618 OBP, and .717 slugging percentage were all team-highs on a squad that finished sixth in the state in total offense, regardless of class. Waldschmitt had 45 hits, with seven doubles, four triples, and two of the squad's six home runs. 

Remsen St. Mary's vs Kee state baseball

Remsen St. Mary's Levi Waldschmitt throws to first after forcing out Kee's Landon Reams during Remsen St. Mary's vs Kee semifinal action of the Class 1A Iowa state baseball tournament played Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Carroll, Iowa. Kee won, 5-3, in nine innings.

Damon Schmid, Junior, Kingsley-Pierson- Schmid followed up his strong sophomore season by getting even better at the plate in 2021. Of Schmid's 43 hits on the season, 19  went for extra bases, including 10 doubles, six triples, and a team-high three homers. He also led the team with 44 RBI, and showed off his impressive speed on the base paths, with 31 stolen bases. 

On the mound, Schmid pitched 13 innings, and struck out 27 batters. 

Kingsley-Pierson vs Don Bosco 1A state baseball

Kingsley-Pierson's Damon Schmid is safe at second after Don Bosco's Cael Frost misses the throw during Kingsley-Pierson vs Don Bosco 1A semifinal action of the 2020 Iowa state baseball tournament.

Third Team

Jackson Howe, Junior, Kingsley-Pierson- Howe finished tops among the K-P starters with a .454 batting average, and a .562 OBP, while also driving in 40 runs on the season. 

072420-qc-spt-statebaseball-035

Kingsley-Pierson's Jackson Howe (2) throws out a Martensdale-St Marys runner at first base during the Class 1A quarterfinals at Principal Park Friday, July 24, 2020, in Des Moines.

Ryan Greenfield, Sophomore, Newell-Fonda- Greenfield was a force for the Mustangs at the plate and on the mound. As a hitter, he led the team's starters with a .476 batting average, a .535 OBP, and a .670 slugging mark with driving in 29 runs. As a pitcher, Greenfield finished with an 0.52 ERA in 13 1/3 innings. 

Class 2A

First Team

Tanner Schouten, Senior, Unity Christian- As a hitter, Schouten put up a .400 batting average, with a .509 OBP, a .722 slugging mark, and three homers, while tying Clayton Bosma for the team lead with 28 RBI. As a pitcher, Schouten put up an impressive strikeout to walk ratio of 78 to 16, while finishing with a 2.28 ERA, and a 1.23 WHIP. Tanner also went a perfect 22-for-22 in stolen bases for the Knights. 

Unity Christian vs Van Meter state baseball

Unity Christian's Tanner Schouten catches a pop fly during Unity Christian vs Van Meter semifinal action of the Class 2A Iowa state baseball tournament played Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Carroll, Iowa.

Second Team

Clayton Bosma, Senior, Unity Christian- Bosma led the Knights with a .449 batting average, a .796 slugging percentage, 28 RBI, and four home runs, while also putting up a 1.50 WHIP and a 2.42 ERA in 52 innings pitched. Of Bosma's 44 hits, 23 of them went for extra bases. 

Unity Christian vs Van Meter state baseball

Unity Christian's Clayton Bosma pitches during Unity Christian vs Van Meter semifinal action of the Class 2A Iowa state baseball tournament played Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Carroll, Iowa.

Third Team

Brady Seuntjens, Senior, MVAOCOU- The senior shined on the mound for the Rams this season, with a 0.59 ERA in 59 innings pitched, a 0.90 WHIP, a .107 opponent batting average, and an impressive strikeout to walks ratio of 106 to 26. As a hitter, Seuntjens hit .343, with a .444 OBP, and a .597 slugging percentage. He also had four triples this season, and went 11 of 12 in stolen base opportunities. 

Baseball MVAOCOU at Kingsley-Pierson

MVAOCOU's Brady Seuntjens goes after a ground ball during a high school baseball game against Kingsley-Pierson in Kingsley, Iowa on Friday, June 28, 2019.

Easton Stusse, Junior, Hinton- Stusse was a strong offensive presence for the Blackhawks this season, with a .455 batting average, a .600 OBP, and a .697 slugging mark with 24 RBI. On the mound, Stusse put up a 3.73 ERA, with a 1.60 WHIP in 20 2/3 innings pitched. 

Hinton vs Woodbury Central baseball

Hinton's Easton Stusse pitches during Hinton vs Woodbury Central baseball action, Tuesday in Hinton, Iowa.

Class 3A

Second Team

Ian Gill, Junior, Bishop Heelan- Gill was the main offensive threat this year for the Crusaders, with a .422/.551/.639 offensive showing, 12 extra base hits, and a team-high 27 RBI. Gill was also a force on the base paths, with 28 swiped bags in 30 attempts. 

East hosts Bishop Heelan baseball

East's Cam Riemer slides safely to third base as Heelan's Ian Gill tries to tag him out during Tuesday's doubleheader hosted by Sioux City East in 2020. 

Mark Eddie, Senior, Storm Lake- Eddie was a lockdown arm this year for the Tornadoes, with a 0.69 ERA in 61 innings pitched, a 0.87 WHIP, and a .143 opponent batting average, with a strikeout to walk ratio of 103 to 19. At the plate, Eddie hit .402 with an OBP of .507, and a slugging percentage of .607. 

Storm Lake vs MOC-Floyd Valley substate final baseball

Storm Lake's Mark Eddie pitches during Storm Lake vs MOC-Floyd Valley Class 3A, substate 1, championship baseball action played Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Storm Lake, Iowa. MOC-Floyd Valley won the game 1-0.

Carson Jager, Sophomore, MOC-Floyd Valley- The Dutchmen sophomore led the team with 35 RBI, while hitting .430, and getting on-base at a .533 clip. On the bases, he went a perfect 11-for-11 in stolen bases. 

Jager also threw 30 1/3 innings as a pitcher, and had a .179 opponent batting average, with 35 strikeouts. 

Third Team

Alex Godfredsen, Senior, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley- Godfredsen had an incredible season at the plate for the Nighthawks. Godfredsen hit .552, with an on-base percentage of .640, and a slugging percentage of .983. Of his 32 hits, 17 were for extra bases, including four triples. He also stole 10 bases on the season, and struck out 52 batters in 34 1.3 innings of pitching work. 

Class 4A

Third Team

Cael Boever, Senior, Sioux City East- Boever ended his outstanding high school career with a great senior season for the Black Raiders. Boever led the starting lineup with a .435 batting average, good for second on the team, and had an OBP of .577, while slugging .748. Boever also had seven home runs and 42 RBI on the season, while tying for the team lead with 27 stolen bases. 

As a pitcher, Boever's ERA was 0.48, his WHIP was 1.02, and he struck out 68 batters over 43 1/3 innings. 

East vs Valley baseball

East's Cael Boever makes a turn to throw to first after making the force out on Valley's Cade Grevengoed during a Class 4A-Substate 1, second-round baseball game played Monday in Sioux City.

Evan Helvig, Senior, Sioux City North- Helvig was a bright spot in the Stars' lineup. He hit .474 on the season with an OBP of .558, and a slugging percentage of .905, while driving in a team-high 40 RBI. 

