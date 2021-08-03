All State baseball: Blaine Harpenau named Class 1A team captain

The Iowa high school baseball season has come and gone, and following the state championships this past week in Carroll and Iowa City, the state's 2021 champions have been crowned.

Now, the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association has announced the 2021 All-State teams, and plenty of area players were recognized.

17 Siouxland baseball players were named as All-Staters, with seven of them receiving Class 1A honors, along with four players in Class 2A, four in Class 3A, and two in Class 4A.

Class 1A

First Team

Blaine Harpenau, Senior, Remsen St. Mary's- Harpenau was named as the Class 1A All-State Captain after an outstanding season for the Hawks on both sides of the ball. At the plate, Harpenau hit .479, with a .585 on-base percentage, and a .670 slugging mark with 33 RBI, while leading the team to the state tournament on the mound with a 0.62 ERA, a 0.62 WHIP, a .102 opponent batting average, and 129 strikeouts.

In the Hawks' 14-0 win over Kee in the state quarterfinals, Harpenau had three hits, and pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing no hits and one walk, while striking out nine.