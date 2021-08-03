All State baseball: Blaine Harpenau named Class 1A team captain

The Iowa high school baseball season has come and gone, and following the state championships this past week in Carroll and Iowa City, the state's 2021 champions have been crowned.
Now, the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association has announced the 2021 All-State teams, and plenty of area players were recognized.
17 Siouxland baseball players were named as All-Staters, with seven of them receiving Class 1A honors, along with four players in Class 2A, four in Class 3A, and two in Class 4A.
Class 1A
First Team
Blaine Harpenau, Senior, Remsen St. Mary's- Harpenau was named as the Class 1A All-State Captain after an outstanding season for the Hawks on both sides of the ball. At the plate, Harpenau hit .479, with a .585 on-base percentage, and a .670 slugging mark with 33 RBI, while leading the team to the state tournament on the mound with a 0.62 ERA, a 0.62 WHIP, a .102 opponent batting average, and 129 strikeouts.
In the Hawks' 14-0 win over Kee in the state quarterfinals, Harpenau had three hits, and pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing no hits and one walk, while striking out nine.
Carter Bleil, Junior, Woodbury Central- Bleil was the driving force for the Wildcats' offense in 2021, leading the team with a .534 batting average, a .620 OBP, and a .709 slugging percentage, with 19 doubles, four triples, 41 RBI, and 42 stolen bases, which was tied for the eighth highest mark in the state.
Second Team
Evan Neumann, Sophomore, Kingsley-Pierson- Neumann was the ace pitcher on a Kingsley-Pierson team that got within one win of the state tournament. He finished with a perfect 9-0 record, and had a 1.46 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in a team-high 48 innings pitched. Neumann struck out 51 batters on the season, and also had a .355 batting average and a .412 OBP at the plate.
Levi Waldschmitt, Senior, Remsen St. Mary's- Waldschmitt's .489 batting average, .618 OBP, and .717 slugging percentage were all team-highs on a squad that finished sixth in the state in total offense, regardless of class. Waldschmitt had 45 hits, with seven doubles, four triples, and two of the squad's six home runs.
Damon Schmid, Junior, Kingsley-Pierson- Schmid followed up his strong sophomore season by getting even better at the plate in 2021. Of Schmid's 43 hits on the season, 19 went for extra bases, including 10 doubles, six triples, and a team-high three homers. He also led the team with 44 RBI, and showed off his impressive speed on the base paths, with 31 stolen bases.
On the mound, Schmid pitched 13 innings, and struck out 27 batters.
Third Team
Jackson Howe, Junior, Kingsley-Pierson- Howe finished tops among the K-P starters with a .454 batting average, and a .562 OBP, while also driving in 40 runs on the season.
Ryan Greenfield, Sophomore, Newell-Fonda- Greenfield was a force for the Mustangs at the plate and on the mound. As a hitter, he led the team's starters with a .476 batting average, a .535 OBP, and a .670 slugging mark with driving in 29 runs. As a pitcher, Greenfield finished with an 0.52 ERA in 13 1/3 innings.
Class 2A
First Team
Tanner Schouten, Senior, Unity Christian- As a hitter, Schouten put up a .400 batting average, with a .509 OBP, a .722 slugging mark, and three homers, while tying Clayton Bosma for the team lead with 28 RBI. As a pitcher, Schouten put up an impressive strikeout to walk ratio of 78 to 16, while finishing with a 2.28 ERA, and a 1.23 WHIP. Tanner also went a perfect 22-for-22 in stolen bases for the Knights.
Second Team
Clayton Bosma, Senior, Unity Christian- Bosma led the Knights with a .449 batting average, a .796 slugging percentage, 28 RBI, and four home runs, while also putting up a 1.50 WHIP and a 2.42 ERA in 52 innings pitched. Of Bosma's 44 hits, 23 of them went for extra bases.
Third Team
Brady Seuntjens, Senior, MVAOCOU- The senior shined on the mound for the Rams this season, with a 0.59 ERA in 59 innings pitched, a 0.90 WHIP, a .107 opponent batting average, and an impressive strikeout to walks ratio of 106 to 26. As a hitter, Seuntjens hit .343, with a .444 OBP, and a .597 slugging percentage. He also had four triples this season, and went 11 of 12 in stolen base opportunities.
Easton Stusse, Junior, Hinton- Stusse was a strong offensive presence for the Blackhawks this season, with a .455 batting average, a .600 OBP, and a .697 slugging mark with 24 RBI. On the mound, Stusse put up a 3.73 ERA, with a 1.60 WHIP in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
Class 3A
Second Team
Ian Gill, Junior, Bishop Heelan- Gill was the main offensive threat this year for the Crusaders, with a .422/.551/.639 offensive showing, 12 extra base hits, and a team-high 27 RBI. Gill was also a force on the base paths, with 28 swiped bags in 30 attempts.
Mark Eddie, Senior, Storm Lake- Eddie was a lockdown arm this year for the Tornadoes, with a 0.69 ERA in 61 innings pitched, a 0.87 WHIP, and a .143 opponent batting average, with a strikeout to walk ratio of 103 to 19. At the plate, Eddie hit .402 with an OBP of .507, and a slugging percentage of .607.
Carson Jager, Sophomore, MOC-Floyd Valley- The Dutchmen sophomore led the team with 35 RBI, while hitting .430, and getting on-base at a .533 clip. On the bases, he went a perfect 11-for-11 in stolen bases.
Jager also threw 30 1/3 innings as a pitcher, and had a .179 opponent batting average, with 35 strikeouts.
Third Team
Alex Godfredsen, Senior, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley- Godfredsen had an incredible season at the plate for the Nighthawks. Godfredsen hit .552, with an on-base percentage of .640, and a slugging percentage of .983. Of his 32 hits, 17 were for extra bases, including four triples. He also stole 10 bases on the season, and struck out 52 batters in 34 1.3 innings of pitching work.
Class 4A
Third Team
Cael Boever, Senior, Sioux City East- Boever ended his outstanding high school career with a great senior season for the Black Raiders. Boever led the starting lineup with a .435 batting average, good for second on the team, and had an OBP of .577, while slugging .748. Boever also had seven home runs and 42 RBI on the season, while tying for the team lead with 27 stolen bases.
As a pitcher, Boever's ERA was 0.48, his WHIP was 1.02, and he struck out 68 batters over 43 1/3 innings.
Evan Helvig, Senior, Sioux City North- Helvig was a bright spot in the Stars' lineup. He hit .474 on the season with an OBP of .558, and a slugging percentage of .905, while driving in a team-high 40 RBI.